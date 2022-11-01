ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASP confirms suspect in Sherwood standoff killed by troopers, releases his ID

By Bill Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

SHERWOOD, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas State Police confirmed midday Tuesday that the suspect in a standoff that started Monday in Sherwood was shot and killed by state troopers.

ASP officials report that 69-year-old Eugene Elliot Reed died in an exchange of gunfire with state police in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

There were no troopers injured in the incident, the ASP added.

Officers with the Sherwood Police Department had tried to serve an arrest warrant on Reed Monday morning tied to charges of second-degree criminal impersonation of a law enforcement officer. ASP investigators said the officers said Reed threatened to shoot them as they approached the door, sending them away from the home and kicking off the standoff.

Investigators said the standoff lasted throughout the day, displacing neighboring residents and pulling in multiple agencies to respond. An ASP SWAT and Crisis Response Negotiation Team arrived on scene, and a secure perimeter was established around Reed’s home.

Crews at the scene said surveillance of the house showed guns positioned inside at multiple windows on the home’s second floor. Negotiators said they learned another person was in the home in a secured room.

SWAT members reported that just after midnight they saw Reed aim what they described as a laser gunsight at them. This prompted the SWAT officers to open fire, and Reed returned fire.

These exchanges of gunfire continue until around 3 a.m., when troopers said Reed was shot and killed. Troopers said that at the time he was killed, Reed was making his way toward a .50 caliber rifle that was mounted near the door of his home.

The other person in the home was removed from the house unharmed and is being questioned by special agents of the ASP Criminal Investigation Division.

Per ASP policy, the seven troopers who shot at Reed are on paid administrative leave.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

