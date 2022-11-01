Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football defensive lineman Jailen Weaver moving to offensive tackleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Nebraska Football: Huskers could be set to announce new coach
Where there’s smoke, there is usually fire, and it feels like a brush fire has started with the Nebraska football program around naming a new head coach. Of course, it’s been known for a while that it was unlikely that the Huskers were going to finish the month without a “permanent head coach” It just wasn’t as clear that they might be starting the month with one.
247Sports
New video brings more detailed glimpse of how grand new Husker facility will be
OK, it wasn't really an announcement so much as an update with some behind-the-curtain images of the Go Big Facility the Huskers are planning to finish by next summer. John Ingram, Nebraska's associate athletic director for capital planning and construction, offered some thoughts as some mockup sketches of what parts of the building's inside will look like were displayed.
klkntv.com
‘It reflects Nebraska’: University sings praises of new Husker football facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s $155 million athletic facility is getting closer to completion. The university shared a video showing new renderings of the facility in a Twitter post on Thursday. John Ingram, the associate athletic director for capital planning and construction, praised the facility...
Nebraska Football: AD starts Dave Aranda fire while trying to douse it
When it comes to the Nebraska football team, it’s a safe bet that rumors about who is going to be the next head coach are only going to heat up in the coming weeks. After all, it’s assumed that Scott Frost’s official “permanent” replacement will be named either right before or right after the Black Friday game. That’s coming up rather fast.
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph takes shot at Frost’s recruiting approach
When it comes to Nebraska football recruiting, Mickey Joseph has a pretty simple philosophy. He’s “never seen a bad coach with players and never seen a good coach without players.”. That might seem like a no-brainer. In order to have success, a program has to bring in good...
Nebraska fans are mocking Gophers coach PJ Fleck again
P.J. Fleck is the kind of guy who...
KETV.com
Omaha could see first snowflakes of the season by Saturday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — The next 48 hours will bring a significant change in weather across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The Omaha area's unseasonably warm start to November will come to an abrupt end as a cold front moves through Thursday night. Scattered showers are possible early in the...
Creighton puts No. 9 ranking on display against the Tommies
Expectations are high for No. 9 Creighton ahead of the 2022-23 season, and for good reason. Buoyed by the addition
These Nebraska Cities Are Some Of The Most Friendly-Friendly In The US
According to recent data.
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
1011now.com
NSAA State Volleyball Tournament: Highlights & Scores
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Forty-eight teams are in Lincoln for the 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament. Quarterfinal and semifinal matches are played at Pinnacle Bank Arena, while the State Championships will be held at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Tournament starts on Wednesday and runs through Saturday. Watch 1011 NOW throughout the week for highlights and scores.
The next governor should sweep the Nebraska Environmental Board clean
The incoming governor of Nebraska should carefully examine the voting, statements and activities of the entire board of the Nebraska Environmental Trust to ensure they align with the law, rules and regulations, and principles of the Trust. The winner of the Carol Blood-Jim Pillen race for governor should sweep the board clean after taking office next […] The post The next governor should sweep the Nebraska Environmental Board clean appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Snow covers western Nebraska as Lincoln prepares for a wintry mix Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol is sharing photos of what people are waking up to out west Friday morning. The snow started coming down Thursday and has since covered roadways. These shots were taken across the Panhandle, including north of Chimney Rock. NSP is reminding everyone to...
klkntv.com
Missing Nebraska woman may be in danger after disappearing without medication
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Endangered Missing Advisory is in effect across eastern Nebraska as of Thursday evening. Troopers are asking for the public’s help to bring Tiffany Harwood back home. They say the 21-year-old was last seen in Papillion on Tuesday, around 9:30 p.m. She’s about 5-foot-1...
Two arrested for Nebraska barn burglaries
A man and woman out of Columbus were arrested on burglary charges for breaking into a barn Tuesday afternoon after an investigation.
KETV.com
Omaha woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Nemaha County, according to authorities
An Omaha woman died and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in southeastern Nebraska. Around 2:54 p.m., the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the crash north of Auburn on Highway 75 between 735 and 736 roads. Investigators said a southbound vehicle, which was...
KETV.com
Semi-truck hits overpass, spills load on Kennedy Freeway
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on the Kennedy Freeway is causing delays Thursday morning. A semi-truck in the southbound lanes hit the L Street overpass around 6:40 a.m. and spilled its load onto the road. Traffic is stop-and-go in that area. Drivers should take an alternate route or expect...
KSNB Local4
26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 26-year-old inmate has died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Philip Garcia, 26, died Saturday while incarcerated at the State Penitentiary. The cause of death hasn’t been determined yet. A grand jury will conduct an investigation, which is...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Porch pirate steals $430 package in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help from the community in identifying two people caught stealing on camera. In the first theft, someone took a package worth $430 off a porch. LPD said that as the holidays approach, you should be vigilant with your...
FanSided
294K+
Followers
562K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0