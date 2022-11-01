ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Huskers could be set to announce new coach

Where there’s smoke, there is usually fire, and it feels like a brush fire has started with the Nebraska football program around naming a new head coach. Of course, it’s been known for a while that it was unlikely that the Huskers were going to finish the month without a “permanent head coach” It just wasn’t as clear that they might be starting the month with one.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

New video brings more detailed glimpse of how grand new Husker facility will be

OK, it wasn't really an announcement so much as an update with some behind-the-curtain images of the Go Big Facility the Huskers are planning to finish by next summer. John Ingram, Nebraska's associate athletic director for capital planning and construction, offered some thoughts as some mockup sketches of what parts of the building's inside will look like were displayed.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: AD starts Dave Aranda fire while trying to douse it

When it comes to the Nebraska football team, it’s a safe bet that rumors about who is going to be the next head coach are only going to heat up in the coming weeks. After all, it’s assumed that Scott Frost’s official “permanent” replacement will be named either right before or right after the Black Friday game. That’s coming up rather fast.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha could see first snowflakes of the season by Saturday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — The next 48 hours will bring a significant change in weather across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The Omaha area's unseasonably warm start to November will come to an abrupt end as a cold front moves through Thursday night. Scattered showers are possible early in the...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

NSAA State Volleyball Tournament: Highlights & Scores

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Forty-eight teams are in Lincoln for the 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament. Quarterfinal and semifinal matches are played at Pinnacle Bank Arena, while the State Championships will be held at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Tournament starts on Wednesday and runs through Saturday. Watch 1011 NOW throughout the week for highlights and scores.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

The next governor should sweep the Nebraska Environmental Board clean

The incoming governor of Nebraska should carefully examine the voting, statements and activities of the entire board of the Nebraska Environmental Trust to ensure they align with the law, rules and regulations, and principles of the Trust. The winner of the Carol Blood-Jim Pillen race for governor should sweep the board clean after taking office next […] The post The next governor should sweep the Nebraska Environmental Board clean appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Semi-truck hits overpass, spills load on Kennedy Freeway

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on the Kennedy Freeway is causing delays Thursday morning. A semi-truck in the southbound lanes hit the L Street overpass around 6:40 a.m. and spilled its load onto the road. Traffic is stop-and-go in that area. Drivers should take an alternate route or expect...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 26-year-old inmate has died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Philip Garcia, 26, died Saturday while incarcerated at the State Penitentiary. The cause of death hasn’t been determined yet. A grand jury will conduct an investigation, which is...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Porch pirate steals $430 package in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help from the community in identifying two people caught stealing on camera. In the first theft, someone took a package worth $430 off a porch. LPD said that as the holidays approach, you should be vigilant with your...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
562K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy