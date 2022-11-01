Read full article on original website
Scorebook Live
Underwood reaches UNI-Dome for 1st time in 20 years
By Kevin White UNDERWOOD - Underwood’s lone appearance in the UNI-Dome came in 2002, when Cory Koenig and Brian Masker were the stars. “I wasn’t even born,’’ Alex Ravlin said with a smile. Twenty years later, the Eagles are turning to Cedar Falls for another state semifinal football game, and ...
Washington nips No. 23 Oregon State on last-minute FG
Peyton Henry kicked a 22-yard field goal with eight seconds left Friday night as Washington edged No. 23 Oregon State
How SBLive Oklahoma's Top 25 fared: Jenks ends 58-game win streak for No. 1 Bixby
By Mike Moguin Jenks team photo by Michael Kinney Here is how SBLive Oklahoma's Top 25 high school football teams fared this week. 1. Bixby (9-1, 6-1 District 6AI-1) lost to Jenks, 38-35The Spartans saw their national-active winning streak end at 58 as they lost to No. 12 Jenks. Despite the ...
