Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Cameron Levis recognized for work in recreation conference

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week, Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Special Populations Coordinator, Cameron Levis, has been named Professional of the Year by the Kentucky Recreation and Parks Society. Levis oversees programs such as wheelchair basketball, adaptive water sports and many other programs for the city’s special population....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

A fantastic Friday!

One local BG woman has come out as winning a $2 million lottery...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

General Mills awards BGISD official with custom Wheaties box

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Teachers make the world go round. Some teach history, math, or science, but one Bowling Green School official is teaching the importance of nutrition. She’s now being recognized for it by General Mills. For the past four years, Dalla Emerson has been the Bowling...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WLWT 5

There’s a magical reindeer farm nestled away in Kentucky

There’s a reindeer farm nestled away in Kentucky, where families can come face-to-face with the magic of Christmas. Reindeer live at The Reindeer Farm in Bowling Green. Visitors can meet Rudolph and friends this season. Inside the reindeer barn, visitors can learn about the creatures that make Santa’s sleigh...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

WKU dedicates new Disaster Science Operations Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University dedicated its news Disaster Science Operations Center Friday Nov. 4. It’s located in Environmental Science and Technology Hall to bring together faculty, staff, and students from Meteorology, Emergency Management Disaster Science and Homeland Security Sciences to improve emergency disaster mitigation, management and response.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKR

Historic Franklin, Kentucky, Makes a Charming Fall Day Trip Destination

Franklin Kentucky is located 25 minutes south of Bowling Green off of Interstate 65 but it's also connected by rural roadways such as 31-W/Nashville Road. No matter what route you take though, just get there. This little farming community holds more than what meets the eye. Franklin is steeped in history and with its many shops, restaurants, and a locally-owned coffee shop positioned around its courthouse square, there is no shortage of opportunities for adventure. I've put together a list of must-do stops while you are there.
FRANKLIN, KY
WBKO

Charles Booker makes stop in Bowling Green before Election Day

Early voting continues to be taken advantage of in Warren County. Salute to our veterans & Soldiers Event taking place next weekend. The event will be held at the National Corvette Museum next Saturday, Nov. 12th, at 8:30 P.M. Tickets for Veterans, active duty, and families are $15.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

This week’s JA People of Action features Bayne Million

This week’s JA People of Action features Bayne Million, Marketing Officer with Wendy’s of Bowling Green. Bayne’s favorite thing about JA is “interacting and inspiring students.” He also said, “It is uplifting to see the spirit, talent, and business career interest in our area students. Just as Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas was an entrepreneur, today’s students can do the same.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Pet Appreciation Day Event Saturday at Snodgrass Vet

WKU Hilltopper Men's Basketball take on the court versus Georgetown College Tigers this Saturday. The Second Exhibition game will take place at Diddle Arena on Nov. 5th. Tickets can be found at wkutickets.com, look out for the ticket special for 50$ off.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Amberly Bush

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Music is a universal language that can be enjoyed by everyone. In education, music can enrich the lives of students. Amberly Bush, Orchestra Director at Barren County High School not only enriches the lives of her students in school, but she is also there to help them any way she can. Over the past decade, she has created opportunities in the arts through her strings program.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Windy with Showers Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday’s high of 80° TIED the all-time warmest temperature for Bowling Green for Nov. 4th! The focus shifts to wind with some rain Saturday. On Saturday, a weakening frontal system arrives in our region. This spreads clouds and showers into South-Central KY. Rain from this system won’t amount to all that much (generally less than .50″). The WIND will be the bigger story, gusting at times over 40 mph Saturday! Wind relaxes Saturday night and showers dissipate Sunday morning.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green woman wins $2M in Kentucky Lottery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green woman wanting to remain anonymous came forward last week holding a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket worth $2 million. Her husband purchased tickets for the October 17th Powerball drawing at the Speedway on Nashville Road when the jackpot was worth $480 million. He...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Kentucky Teachers Hall of Fame inducts 3 into their Class of 2022

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame inducted members of its 14th class this afternoon at Western Kentucky University in Gary Ransdell Hall. The 2022 inductees are Katy Cecil of Hodgenville, Addie Henry of Richmond, and the late Wilma Pace of Hardin.
KENTUCKY STATE
wcluradio.com

Leaf collection kicks off in Glasgow next week

GLASGOW — Leaf collection will begin across the city limits the week of Nov. 7. According to a map released by the city of Glasgow, the collection will occur across four zones and last through Dec. 30. Each zone has been assigned two weeks. Zone 1 – Nov. 7-10...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Some fog through morning, but we’re sunny and warm later!

Local Author will be hosting a signing event...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

