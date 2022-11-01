Read full article on original website
WBKO
Cameron Levis recognized for work in recreation conference
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week, Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Special Populations Coordinator, Cameron Levis, has been named Professional of the Year by the Kentucky Recreation and Parks Society. Levis oversees programs such as wheelchair basketball, adaptive water sports and many other programs for the city’s special population....
WBKO
A fantastic Friday!
One local BG woman has come out as winning a $2 million lottery...
WBKO
General Mills awards BGISD official with custom Wheaties box
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Teachers make the world go round. Some teach history, math, or science, but one Bowling Green School official is teaching the importance of nutrition. She’s now being recognized for it by General Mills. For the past four years, Dalla Emerson has been the Bowling...
WBKO
VIDEO: Local author to host book signing at Gypsymoon Marketplace Nov. 3-5
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonya Matthews, a local Bowling Green author will be at the Gypsmoon Market place, November 3rd thru the 5th, for a book signing of her new children’s books. One of the books, titled ‘A Girl’s Christmas Gone Perfectly Wrong’ is about a little girl...
WLWT 5
There’s a magical reindeer farm nestled away in Kentucky
There’s a reindeer farm nestled away in Kentucky, where families can come face-to-face with the magic of Christmas. Reindeer live at The Reindeer Farm in Bowling Green. Visitors can meet Rudolph and friends this season. Inside the reindeer barn, visitors can learn about the creatures that make Santa’s sleigh...
WBKO
WKU dedicates new Disaster Science Operations Center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University dedicated its news Disaster Science Operations Center Friday Nov. 4. It’s located in Environmental Science and Technology Hall to bring together faculty, staff, and students from Meteorology, Emergency Management Disaster Science and Homeland Security Sciences to improve emergency disaster mitigation, management and response.
Historic Franklin, Kentucky, Makes a Charming Fall Day Trip Destination
Franklin Kentucky is located 25 minutes south of Bowling Green off of Interstate 65 but it's also connected by rural roadways such as 31-W/Nashville Road. No matter what route you take though, just get there. This little farming community holds more than what meets the eye. Franklin is steeped in history and with its many shops, restaurants, and a locally-owned coffee shop positioned around its courthouse square, there is no shortage of opportunities for adventure. I've put together a list of must-do stops while you are there.
WBKO
Charles Booker makes stop in Bowling Green before Election Day
Early voting continues to be taken advantage of in Warren County. Salute to our veterans & Soldiers Event taking place next weekend. The event will be held at the National Corvette Museum next Saturday, Nov. 12th, at 8:30 P.M. Tickets for Veterans, active duty, and families are $15.
WBKO
This week’s JA People of Action features Bayne Million
This week’s JA People of Action features Bayne Million, Marketing Officer with Wendy’s of Bowling Green. Bayne’s favorite thing about JA is “interacting and inspiring students.” He also said, “It is uplifting to see the spirit, talent, and business career interest in our area students. Just as Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas was an entrepreneur, today’s students can do the same.”
WBKO
Pet Appreciation Day Event Saturday at Snodgrass Vet
WKU Hilltopper Men's Basketball take on the court versus Georgetown College Tigers this Saturday. The Second Exhibition game will take place at Diddle Arena on Nov. 5th. Tickets can be found at wkutickets.com, look out for the ticket special for 50$ off.
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Amberly Bush
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Music is a universal language that can be enjoyed by everyone. In education, music can enrich the lives of students. Amberly Bush, Orchestra Director at Barren County High School not only enriches the lives of her students in school, but she is also there to help them any way she can. Over the past decade, she has created opportunities in the arts through her strings program.
Main Street Tavern Restaurant closing at end of year
The Main Street Tavern Restaurant, known for its brick-oven pizzas, specialty cheesecakes and weekly trivia nights, will be closing at the end of the year, owners Paul and Adam Barnes announced in a Facebook post. The restaurant at Eighth and Main streets will close after its New Year’s Eve party,...
WBKO
Brighter skies mean warmer temps for Thursday!
McCracken County vs Bowling Green 2022 Volleyball State Quarterfinals.
WBKO
Kentucky officials help break ground on new veterans center in Bowling Green
Barren County teacher named finalist in Special Education of the Year award. The Special Education Teacher of the Year recognition is sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Education Office of Special Education and Early Learning and the Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children. Gypsymoon Marketplace at Highland Stables is this weekend.
WBKO
Windy with Showers Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday’s high of 80° TIED the all-time warmest temperature for Bowling Green for Nov. 4th! The focus shifts to wind with some rain Saturday. On Saturday, a weakening frontal system arrives in our region. This spreads clouds and showers into South-Central KY. Rain from this system won’t amount to all that much (generally less than .50″). The WIND will be the bigger story, gusting at times over 40 mph Saturday! Wind relaxes Saturday night and showers dissipate Sunday morning.
WBKO
Bowling Green woman wins $2M in Kentucky Lottery
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green woman wanting to remain anonymous came forward last week holding a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket worth $2 million. Her husband purchased tickets for the October 17th Powerball drawing at the Speedway on Nashville Road when the jackpot was worth $480 million. He...
WBKO
Bowling Green makes it to the KHSSA Volleyball Semifinals for the first time in school history
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Lady Purples pulled out the comeback win, 3-2 (18-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-13, 15-9), against the McCracken County Lady Mustangs, after trailing 2-0, making history as they advance to the state semifinals for the first time in school history. Bowling Green came into...
WBKO
Kentucky Teachers Hall of Fame inducts 3 into their Class of 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame inducted members of its 14th class this afternoon at Western Kentucky University in Gary Ransdell Hall. The 2022 inductees are Katy Cecil of Hodgenville, Addie Henry of Richmond, and the late Wilma Pace of Hardin.
wcluradio.com
Leaf collection kicks off in Glasgow next week
GLASGOW — Leaf collection will begin across the city limits the week of Nov. 7. According to a map released by the city of Glasgow, the collection will occur across four zones and last through Dec. 30. Each zone has been assigned two weeks. Zone 1 – Nov. 7-10...
WBKO
Some fog through morning, but we’re sunny and warm later!
WKU Hilltopper Men's Basketball take on the court versus Georgetown College Tigers this Saturday. The Second Exhibition game will take place at Diddle Arena on Nov. 5th. Tickets can be found at wkutickets.com, look out for the ticket special for 50$ off.
