Maine D.O.T. Awards $387,200 Grant to Sunday River Ski Resort to Purchase 5 Vans With One Being Electric
The Maine Department of Transportation awarded the first grant from their pilot program, the Workforce Transportation Pilot Program, to Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry. The grant is for $387,200, and it will be used to purchase four vans, which will be used to offer free transportation to the ski resort for workers from nearby towns. In addition to the ski resort, the vans will also be offering transportation to workers at other area businesses. A fifth electric van will be used to help transport the Sunday River workers who are living in employer-provided housing. Sunday River is the largest employer in the Bethel area, employing 1,000 workers.
What’s the Winter Forecast for Maine and Aroostook County?
There’s been a lot of discussion about what kind of winter we’ll see in northern Maine and across the state this year. Two of the key issues are the temperatures and snowfall. Some meteorologists are saying we’ll have a warmer winter (still cold) with average snowfall. What...
Maine Will Experience A Late Fall “Heatwave” This Weekend
By now, most normal people have packed away all of their "summer" clothes. T-Shirts, short pants, light jackets, etc. Well, you may end up needing some of those clothes this weekend. It looks like we are going to be dealing with some unseasonably warm temperatures this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
25 Pictures of Some Unbelievably Bad Parking in Maine
Lazy? Privileged? Lousy driver? Whatever the reason, some of these parking jobs are super bad. For some reason, it's infuriating to see someone who just can't get that car or truck between the lines. There are actual Facebook pages dedicated to just calling out bad parking. One is Parking Turtles. It's very funny. and started by a Mainer who took his frustration one step further. He set out to help bad parkers with a little note on their window.
All Aboard: Polar Express Train Ride in Maine Returns This November
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This holiday season, Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad and Museum is presenting the 14th annual Polar Express Train Ride, sponsored by Central Maine Power and US Cellular, starting at Portland's Ocean Gateway Marine Terminal and ending – where else – at the North Pole.
Residents in Maine town under boil water order
HOWLAND (WGME) -- The town of Howland is working to bring in water for residents. There is a boil water order in place and the issue might not be fixed for weeks. Crews from the town were flushing hydrants on Monday when they discovered the water pressure dropping. They determined...
Hunters have another chance to buy a Maine antlerless deer permit
(BDN) -- The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is making more than 12,000 additional antlerless deer permits available for purchase next week. Monday morning hunters will be able to purchase permits for Wildlife Management Districts 22, 24, 25, and 29. The department will be using the same online system as it used when it first made antlerless deer permits available on Oct. 11.
5 Best Pizza Shops in Bangor Maine
If you're in Bangor, Maine, and looking for a good pizza restaurant, you might want to try Angelo's Pizzeria. It offers a wide selection of Italian pizzas, plus delivery services. This restaurant provides efficient service, reasonable prices, and a spectacular ambiance. The restaurant has received good reviews and is a local favorite.
Maine Biomass company files for bankruptcy
MAINE, USA — Stored Solar LLC, a company that owns two biomass electricity plants in Maine and several others in New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Biomass energy uses wood and wood waste to generate electricity. The company owns two plants in Maine, one in West Enfield and another...
Crews responding to fire at Howland Corner Store
HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - Crews are on-scene fighting a fire at the Howland Corner Store. Penobscot County Dispatch confirmed for us that the call came in just after 9:00 Wednesday night. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
New Hampshire and Maine Are Getting Absolutely Screwed This Weekend
There's no way this is real life. It's November. IN NEW ENGLAND. And we're turning the clocks back this weekend. And we're getting absolutely screwed because of it. Maybe next to the fact that the rest of the country is on the metric system and we're the only country that isn't, one of the most controversial things that seems like it'll forever be debated is the time change.
Why Do People Keep Ruining Their Cars on Maine Beaches to Make ‘Donuts’?
How stupid can you be? Let me count the ways... One thing that makes you not only stupid but disrespectful is driving your car onto a beach to 'make donuts' in the sand. According to the Mount Desert Islander Facebook page, this happened. They write,. After spending the night on...
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast: UPDATE Wednesday, November 2, 2022. 4:30 am.
Paul Paradis Wins 2022 Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce Cadillac Award [VIDEO]
The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce held their 2022 Annual Award Dinner on Wednesday night, November 2nd. At the Dinner, they announced the 2022 Cadillac Award winner, given this year to Paul Paradis. If you were not able to attend the dinner, here's the video that was shown. Congratulations to...
Car crashes into Circle K
BAR HARBOR — At approximately 9 p.m. last Thursday, a car crashed into the front of the Circle K convenience store in town. Police said Amanda Fulk, 49, of North Carolina, struck the right side of the store after suddenly accelerating while turning around in the parking lot. The car plowed through three windows and entered the store several feet, leaving a gaping hole in the front of the building.
2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week
It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before ‘Official Opening’
Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
Structure fire at Howland corner store
HOWLAND — Crews responded to a structure fire at a corner store in Howland Wednesday night. According to the Penobscot County Regional Communications Center, the fire was called in around 9 p.m. at 3 water street in Howland. Several area departments responded to help put the fire out. Crews...
A deep dive into Maine's winter forecast
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's winter could look similar to the last two years, with warmer than normal average temperatures and big swings in temperature and precipitation. Some of the highlights in CBS13's Winter Forecast for 2022/23 include:. Warmer than normal temperatures. Around normal precipitation. Around normal to below normal snowfall.
