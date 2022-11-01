ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

The Maine Writer

Maine D.O.T. Awards $387,200 Grant to Sunday River Ski Resort to Purchase 5 Vans With One Being Electric

The Maine Department of Transportation awarded the first grant from their pilot program, the Workforce Transportation Pilot Program, to Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry. The grant is for $387,200, and it will be used to purchase four vans, which will be used to offer free transportation to the ski resort for workers from nearby towns. In addition to the ski resort, the vans will also be offering transportation to workers at other area businesses. A fifth electric van will be used to help transport the Sunday River workers who are living in employer-provided housing. Sunday River is the largest employer in the Bethel area, employing 1,000 workers.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Maine Will Experience A Late Fall “Heatwave” This Weekend

By now, most normal people have packed away all of their "summer" clothes. T-Shirts, short pants, light jackets, etc. Well, you may end up needing some of those clothes this weekend. It looks like we are going to be dealing with some unseasonably warm temperatures this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

25 Pictures of Some Unbelievably Bad Parking in Maine

Lazy? Privileged? Lousy driver? Whatever the reason, some of these parking jobs are super bad. For some reason, it's infuriating to see someone who just can't get that car or truck between the lines. There are actual Facebook pages dedicated to just calling out bad parking. One is Parking Turtles. It's very funny. and started by a Mainer who took his frustration one step further. He set out to help bad parkers with a little note on their window.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

All Aboard: Polar Express Train Ride in Maine Returns This November

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This holiday season, Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad and Museum is presenting the 14th annual Polar Express Train Ride, sponsored by Central Maine Power and US Cellular, starting at Portland's Ocean Gateway Marine Terminal and ending – where else – at the North Pole.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Residents in Maine town under boil water order

HOWLAND (WGME) -- The town of Howland is working to bring in water for residents. There is a boil water order in place and the issue might not be fixed for weeks. Crews from the town were flushing hydrants on Monday when they discovered the water pressure dropping. They determined...
HOWLAND, ME
WGME

Hunters have another chance to buy a Maine antlerless deer permit

(BDN) -- The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is making more than 12,000 additional antlerless deer permits available for purchase next week. Monday morning hunters will be able to purchase permits for Wildlife Management Districts 22, 24, 25, and 29. The department will be using the same online system as it used when it first made antlerless deer permits available on Oct. 11.
MAINE STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Pizza Shops in Bangor Maine

If you're in Bangor, Maine, and looking for a good pizza restaurant, you might want to try Angelo's Pizzeria. It offers a wide selection of Italian pizzas, plus delivery services. This restaurant provides efficient service, reasonable prices, and a spectacular ambiance. The restaurant has received good reviews and is a local favorite.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Biomass company files for bankruptcy

MAINE, USA — Stored Solar LLC, a company that owns two biomass electricity plants in Maine and several others in New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Biomass energy uses wood and wood waste to generate electricity. The company owns two plants in Maine, one in West Enfield and another...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Crews responding to fire at Howland Corner Store

HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - Crews are on-scene fighting a fire at the Howland Corner Store. Penobscot County Dispatch confirmed for us that the call came in just after 9:00 Wednesday night. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
HOWLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
MAINE STATE
mdislander.com

Car crashes into Circle K

BAR HARBOR — At approximately 9 p.m. last Thursday, a car crashed into the front of the Circle K convenience store in town. Police said Amanda Fulk, 49, of North Carolina, struck the right side of the store after suddenly accelerating while turning around in the parking lot. The car plowed through three windows and entered the store several feet, leaving a gaping hole in the front of the building.
BAR HARBOR, ME
Q106.5

2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week

It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before ‘Official Opening’

Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
AUBURN, ME
foxbangor.com

Structure fire at Howland corner store

HOWLAND — Crews responded to a structure fire at a corner store in Howland Wednesday night. According to the Penobscot County Regional Communications Center, the fire was called in around 9 p.m. at 3 water street in Howland. Several area departments responded to help put the fire out. Crews...
HOWLAND, ME
WPFO

A deep dive into Maine's winter forecast

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's winter could look similar to the last two years, with warmer than normal average temperatures and big swings in temperature and precipitation. Some of the highlights in CBS13's Winter Forecast for 2022/23 include:. Warmer than normal temperatures. Around normal precipitation. Around normal to below normal snowfall.
MAINE STATE
ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine.

