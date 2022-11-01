Read full article on original website
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | October 28, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index bounced from the 110.00 handles yesterday. There is no bullish follow-through in today’s trading session. The index might settle near the 110.00 level and consolidate near it. Traders will continue to observe the index reactions at the 110.00 support level. If the index breakout and closes below 110.00 then we might see a bearish continuation toward 107.50.
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | October 28, 2022
U.S stock set to trade lower as technology sector weighted by series of bad performance. The series of bad earnings results from tech companies put the stock market under bearish pressure. Meta dived more than 20% after reporting lower ad revenue and higher cost. Amazon become the latest tech company that drag the market today as the share prices dropped 13% before the market opened.
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin: With buyers exhausted, DOGE may head in this direction…
Dogecoin [DOGE] was exchanging hands at $0.1418 per token at the time of writing. The price of leading meme coin rallied by over 130% in the last week, data from CoinMarketCap revealed. Courtesy of Elon Musk’s final acquisition of social media giant Twitter, data from IntoTheBlock revealed that up to...
NASDAQ
Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
WTI Crude Oil Pulls Back Off Weekly Highs to Trade at $87.37
The WTI crude oil price on Friday extended Thursday’s declines to trade at around $87.87 off the session highs of about $88.59. The light crude oil price continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. However, the oil price still seems to have some room...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 2, 2022
WTI crude oil is trending higher on its short-term time frames but closing in on the top of its ascending channel, presenting a countertrend opportunity. If resistance around $91-92 per barrel holds, another dip to nearby support levels might follow. The 100 SMA is still above the 200 SMA to...
USD/CAD Finds Resistance at the 100-Hour MA After Rebound
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday rallied to trade above 1.3600 before finding strong resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The currency pair still appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now pulled back to trade slightly below the 100-hour...
US Dollar Index Finds Strong Trendline Support After Pullback
The US dollar index on Friday pulled back off the 100-hour moving average line before finding strong trendline support at about 110.800. The USDX continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The dollar currency index now appears to be trading just beneath the 100-hour MA...
USD/CHF Bearish Pullback to .9950?
USDCHF recently fell through support at the .9950 minor psychological mark and dipped to the .9850 zone before pulling up. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows potential pullback levels before the selloff resumes. The 50% Fib lines up with the broken support around the .9950 minor psychological mark while the 61.8%...
Bitcoin Completes Upward Breakout After Bouncing Off 100-Hour MA
The bitcoin price has completed an upward breakout from a descending channel formation after bouncing off the 100-hour moving average line. The price of the pioneer cryptocurrency bottomed at about $20,000 before rallying to trade at $20,689. The BTC/USD has now advanced to trade several levels above the 100-hour MA...
GBP/USD Bullish Trend Pullback to 1.1300?
GBPUSD is forming a new rising channel on its short-term time frames, and it looks like another test of support is about to take place. Price bounced off the channel top around 1.1660 and is inching close to the 38.2% Fib. This retracement level lines up with the mid-channel area...
USD/CAD Maintains Resistive Around 1.3600 After Weak Oil Statistics
Geopolitical tensions drove up the price of oil, Canada’s primary export, during Monday’s early Asian session. The weak dollar before Wednesday’s Fed meeting and Friday’s US and Canadian jobs data adds to the pessimistic trend. Recent dangers from Russia and Ukraine helped WTI crude oil climbed...
USD/JPY Rallies to Trade Above the 100-Hour MA After Rebound
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday extended gains to trade above the 100-hour moving average line. The currency pair traded at a session low of about 145.979 before rallying to trade above 147.436. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. However, Friday’s...
Fed Rate Hikes Spawn 5% Yields for Safe Bonds
While the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases have sent stock prices reeling, they have sent bond yields soaring. And that has made bonds attractive for those of us looking to buttress the fixed-income portion of our portfolios. If you buy safe, individual bonds and hold them until maturity, you will almost surely receive par value for the bonds upon maturity. And you can enjoy yields close to or more than 5%.
NASDAQ
Despite Some Variation, This Dividend Stock Continues to Offer a Monster Yield
Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) pays one of the highest-yielding dividends in the oil patch. While its most recently declared payment is down from last quarter due to lower oil prices, it still clocks in at an attractive 9% yield at the current share price. The oil stock has the...
Treasury announces new Series I bond rate after nearly $1 billion day
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Investors moved quickly Friday to secure Series I bonds with an annualized 9.62% rate before the U.S. Treasury announced a new rate Tuesday. Starting Nov. 1, Series I savings bonds will earn a composite rate of 6.89%. This rate will reflect on bonds issued from now until April 30, 2023. The interest rate is a combination of a fixed annual rate and an inflation rate that is adjusted every six months. Saving bond rates will next be set on May 1, 2023.
invezz.com
Physical silver drawdowns surge on global bullion exchanges
Physical withdrawals from bullion exchanges have reached historic highs. The silver price has continued to decline despite the shortage of the underlying asset. Renowned analyst expects silver to be "the trade of the decade." This is the tale of two markets rolled up messily into one. For starters, the international...
US Dollar, Treasury Yields Hold Strong Despite Stock Market Rally
The US dollar recorded gains on Friday as inflation continued to weigh on the economy. But the financial markets shook off any inflationary woes and helped drive the leading benchmark indexes to notable gains at the end of a mostly cheerful trading week. In September, the personal consumption expenditure (PCE)...
US Dollar Index (DXY) Struggles for Direction Ahead of Federal Reserve Rate Decision
The US dollar is struggling for direction on the eve of the Federal Reserve’s announcement on interest rates. Most of the financial markets also could not find a particular way to trade, leaving investors to home in on some of the latest economic data to determine the trajectory of monetary policy.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday's session saw 236 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO's stock came under the...
