Holiday Extravaganza Lunch and Silent Auction
The Bartlesville Ladies Connection invites you to their Holiday Extravaganza Lunch & Silent Auction with Cake Centerpiece Competition and Jewelry/Handbag Raffle!. The event is set for Thursday, November 10, 11:15am at The Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dorea Potter said the lunch and program is on...
City of Bartlesville Installs New Park Signs
In 2013, the Community Strategic Plan proposed the installation of update signs for all city parks. The cost for the proposed signs was eventually approved by voters as part of the 2018 General Obligation Bond Election. Fast forward to 2022 and the signs are finally in place. Installation of the...
Celebrate Bison Day at Old West Buffalo Company
The Old West Buffalo Company kicked off its Old West Buffalo Days today in Osage County as part of the national recognition of Bison Day. Located five miles outside of Pawhuska at 29561 US Highway 60, Old West Buffalo Company will offer a Buffalo Dinner Theatre Show tonight that features two men who were instrumental in preserving the buffalo herds – Charles Goodnight and Teddy Roosevelt.
Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Holidays
Coming off a great turnout for the Cops and Rodders charity car show, Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen said the Sheriff's Reserve Fund is in a good position to help families in need this Thanksgiving and quickly on to Christmas. Last year, the sheriff's deputies shopped for nearly 115 needy...
The Brass Quintet of the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra to Present Americana
In honor of the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, both past and present, the Brass Quintet of the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra will present a concert of patriotic works, Americana, and nostalgic favorites. The Veterans Day concert will take place in the Lyon Chapel of Oklahoma Wesleyan University...
Chelsie Wagoner for City Council Ward 2
Chelsie Wagoner is running against Loren Roszel for the open Ward 2 seat on the Bartlesville City Council after Paul Stuart. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Wagoner said she is running as a mom who seeks better transparency in city government and she asks the voters vote their values. Wagoner says...
Osage Co. Commissioner Board of Regents Meeting Preview for Nov. 7
The Osage Co. Commissioners will meet Monday to approve quotes for fire hydrants for the Pershing Fire Department. There is a citizen’s input at the end of the meeting. So, if there is anything a citizen of Osage Co. needs to say, the floor is yours for. The meetings...
Man Faces Felony Charge After Visiting Storage Unit
Kyle Dewayne Fugate was arraigned in Washington County court on Thursday, November 3 for a felony charge of Second Degree Burglary after being caught on tape cutting off locks on two units at the D&B Mini Storage located on southeast Taylor Drive in Bartlesville. An employee of the storage unit...
Bruin Football Beats Tahlequah
Bartlesville High football won its fourth game of the regular season, as Bruins took an early two-score lead over Tahlequah and never looked back. BHS beat the Tigers 28-16 at Custer Stadium on Thursday night. The win for Bartlesville (4-6) assures the Bruins the No. 5 seed out of 6A-II...
Nowata Falls in Season Finale
The Nowata Ironmen are coming off a loss to the Adair Warriors, 44-14. The difference in this week for the Ironmen is that they started the scoring. They led the game 6-0 in the first, and that would prove to be their last lead of the game. The Warriors ripped off two touchdowns in the first half, and held the lead 14-6 at the half.
Chance Juby on his senior class and the future
The Nowata Ironmen’s season came to an end this past Thursday, and it was a bitter one. They fell at Adair on senior night, 44-14. The Ironmen took the lead first at 6-0 but would be out matched the rest of the way. Even though the night did not...
Huskies Fall in Regular Season Finale Against Rejoice Christian
Pawhuska faced a tall task in Rejoice Christian Thursday night and attempted to pull out all the stops against the Eagles. The Huskies would go on to fall 77-30 against the Eagles. The Huskies would give Rejoice a bunch of fits in the first quarter. Down 7-0 early, the Huskies...
