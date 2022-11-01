Read full article on original website
Roof collapse at Watseka funeral home
WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — High winds caused a partial roof collapse at the Baier funeral home on West Oak Street in Watseka, Watseka Fire Chief Kenneth Baier confirmed. Awnings and bricks along the sidewalk were ripped apart. No injuries were reported. “Our main concern was to make sure no one was inside and look at […]
WSPY NEWS
Four people hurt in rollover crash in Oswego
Four people were taken to a hospital Friday evening after a rollover crash in Oswego. The Oswego Police Department says it happened just before six in the 1100 block of Route 25. Police say a sedan driven by 22-year-old Caitlyn R. Anderson, of Ottawa, was northbound on Route 25 when...
wjol.com
Noontime Crash In Joliet
A crash yesterday snarled traffic in Joliet during the noon hour. The crash happened across from the Home Depot at Logistics Drive and Baseline Road. No information released on the extent of those injured.
Bodies of 2 unidentified people discovered in Indiana residence
The bodies of two people were discovered by Hobart police Friday in a Lake County apartment. Police said, in a press release, officers went to an apartment building on the 400 block of Ruta Drive to check on the welfare of the residents.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Much of Chicago Area Until 12:45 PM
UPDATE: At 12:32 p.m., the warning for eastern Lake and eastern Cook counties has been canceled. UPDATE: At 12:16 p.m., the warning for central Will and eastern DuPage counties was canceled. UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Lake County (IL), Will County, DuPage County and Cook County...
starvedrock.media
Electric Bike Rider Injured In Ottawa
An electric bike rider was shaken up in a collision with a car in Ottawa. Police and paramedics were called to Boyce Memorial Drive and West Lafayette Street Wednesday afternoon after an electric bike clipped the rear of a Chevy Cruze. The cyclist, 59-year-old Michelle Cavanaugh of Ottawa was taken to OSF in Ottawa. The driver of the car, 25-year-old Nichole Warren of Ottawa was okay.
WGNtv.com
5 out-of-state women charged with burglarizing Kohl’s in Woodridge
WOODRIDGE, Ill. — DuPage County prosecutors say five out-of-state women face theft charges after burglarizing a Woodridge-area Kohl’s on Thursday. Around 3:50 p.m., Woodridge Police Department officers responded to Kohl’s in the 1000 block of 75th St. amid reports of a theft in progress. Arriving officers witnessed a vehicle suspected of being involved in the burglary run a stop light at 75th Street and Dunham Road. When officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, the car sped up and tried to evade police.
IL Crime Is So Bad Ambulance Was Stolen From Inside Fire Station
If you want to know how bad crime has gotten in Illinois, all you have to do is check out this latest incident. This isn't a new problem but crime is horrible in Illinois. The rates keep soaring. It doesn't seem to get any better. Now, it's happening all over the state and not just in Chicago. It doesn't seem to matter the time or place, you always have to be on alert. Officials wonder why people are moving from the Land of Lincoln. This is definitely at the top of the list.
Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are back
(CHICAGO) It's the time of year where Chicagoans begin to see the orange and black woolly bear caterpillars racing across roadways and paths. I spotted my first one this season, rushing to get across a bike path in the southwest Chicago suburbs.
cwbchicago.com
‘Kia boy’ ran from bullet-riddled car in River North, officials say
CHICAGO — Prosecutors say a man driving a stolen, bullet-riddled Kia crashed into several parked cars in River North, then abandoned the vehicle, and ran away when it could no longer operate because it was heavily damaged. Surveillance video shows two men bailing out of the car and running away, but Chicago cops caught them nearby minutes later.
Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death
Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
Hundreds of apartments now available at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people have so much fun shopping, you would think they live at the mall.But now people can actually call the Fox Valley Mall home.This afternoon - more than 300 new apartments are officially open in Aurora.Lumen of Fox Valley is a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.There's also a swimming pool with a deck and grilling stations.It was built where the sears store used to be.
Provocateur artist pastes ‘White Only’ signs around Hyde Park advertising gallery, alarming some residents
Jarring flyers bearing the words “White Only,” a noose and a QR code are advertising Chicago artist Hyero Veney’s upcoming "Yts Only" Bucktown art show, and are not postings by white supremacists. In an interview and on the exhibition’s website, Hyero, a 23-year-old Black artist who goes...
State Police: One dead in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police have confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 57 Thursday morning. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. south of the interchange with I-74. Troopers said a box truck was driving northbound when it hit the back of a semi-truck driving in the same […]
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Chicago this weekend - here's where you can find it
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You'll wanna keep your eyes peeled this weekend for a Chicago favorite. The Wienermobile is back in town.The iconic hotdog on wheels is making a few stops Friday through Sunday - giving fans a chance to see it up close.Driver Ketchup Kaitlyn spoke with CBS 2 about the locations you can see the 27-foot-long, or 60 hotdogs long vehicle. "Right now, there are Wienermobiles everywhere from Denver to concord New Hampshire sharing miles of smiles," she said. For those who spot the giant hotdog, they can receive a Wienermobile whistle that you can only get by seeing...
City May Tear Down Warm Tents Man Passed Out To Chicagoans Who Are Homeless
WEST LOOP — A Pilsen man providing tents to people experiencing homelessness throughout Chicago has faced an obstacle, he says: city leaders. For about a year, Andy Robledo has driven around Chicago in his 1974 blue Ford pick-up truck, giving out more than 70 orange ice fishing tents to people experiencing homelessness.
Trash collectors find human remains in Chicago alley
The remains were found around 8:55 a.m. in an alley in the 4900 block of West Washington Boulevard, Chicago police said. Detectives were conducting a death investigation while an autopsy was being conducted.
WSPY NEWS
Kane County Sheriff's Office investigating crash north of Sugar Grove
The Kane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash at Route 47 and Green Road, north of Sugar Grove. It happened just before seven Thursday morning. A news release says that a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old Nicholas Behnke, of Elburn, was heading north on Route 47 when for unknown reasons he crossed into the southbound lane and hit a semi-truck driven by a 23-year-old man from Lansing.
Semi driver hurt after tire flies through windshield on Stevenson
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A semi-truck driver was hurt after a tire flew through their windshield on the Stevenson Friday afternoon. At around 3:25 p.m., police believe a Chevy Tahoe was traveling northbound on I-55 near 1st Avenue. At the same time, a semi-truck was traveling southbound on I-55 in the same area. The Tahoe […]
WAND TV
Police investigate pedestrian v. vehicle crash
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND)- Rantoul Police said it was investigating a vehicle verses pedestrian accident. According to Rantoul Police, the crash happened at 136 and Marshall at 8:50 a.m. on Friday. Police said the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with what police believe to be non-life threatening, but serious injuries.
