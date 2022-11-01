Read full article on original website
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | November 02, 2022
Gold prices stopped moving lower and printed a bullish close yesterday. The price currently attempting to extend the bullish movement today. We might see the price continue trading sideways nearing the fed FOMC meeting this week. On the upside, the price needs to close above $1,700 to continue the bullish trend. On the lower side, a close below $1,580 is a major bearish confirmation.
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
USD/CAD Finds Resistance at the 100-Hour MA After Rebound
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday rallied to trade above 1.3600 before finding strong resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The currency pair still appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now pulled back to trade slightly below the 100-hour...
Bitcoin price prediction after Goldman Sach’s warming
Bitcoin price remained in a decent vary on Monday at the same time as American shares pulled again. The BTC coin was buying and selling at $20,700, which was barely beneath final week’s excessive of close to 21,090. It has risen by greater than 14% from the bottom stage in October.
US Dollar Index Finds Strong Trendline Support After Pullback
The US dollar index on Friday pulled back off the 100-hour moving average line before finding strong trendline support at about 110.800. The USDX continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The dollar currency index now appears to be trading just beneath the 100-hour MA...
EUR/USD Bullish Correction to .9900?
EURUSD rallied back above parity but hit a ceiling around the 1.0100 major psychological mark. A pullback to nearby support levels might be needed to gather more bullish energy. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more buyers might be waiting. The 38.2% is close by at the .9950 minor psychological...
Bitcoin And Crypto Ahead Of The Fed Hike Announcement
Today’s Federal Reserve (Fed) FOMC meeting could decide the fate of crypto and Bitcoin for the coming weeks and months. As NewsBTC has reported in recent weeks, financial markets around the world are hanging on every word from the Federal Reserve to predict future policies. Currently, there is little...
Gold Kicks Off November Above $1,650 on Weaker US Dollar
Gold futures are looking to kick off November on a high note, buoyed by a weaker greenback and the prospects of the Federal Reserve slowing down its pace of rate hikes. Can the yellow metal stay above $1,650 in the home stretch of 2022?. December gold futures advanced $11.50, or...
Bitcoin Completes Upward Breakout After Bouncing Off 100-Hour MA
The bitcoin price has completed an upward breakout from a descending channel formation after bouncing off the 100-hour moving average line. The price of the pioneer cryptocurrency bottomed at about $20,000 before rallying to trade at $20,689. The BTC/USD has now advanced to trade several levels above the 100-hour MA...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | October 28, 2022
U.S stock set to trade lower as technology sector weighted by series of bad performance. The series of bad earnings results from tech companies put the stock market under bearish pressure. Meta dived more than 20% after reporting lower ad revenue and higher cost. Amazon become the latest tech company that drag the market today as the share prices dropped 13% before the market opened.
USD/JPY Rallies to Trade Above the 100-Hour MA After Rebound
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday extended gains to trade above the 100-hour moving average line. The currency pair traded at a session low of about 145.979 before rallying to trade above 147.436. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. However, Friday’s...
US Dollar Index (DXY) Struggles for Direction Ahead of Federal Reserve Rate Decision
The US dollar is struggling for direction on the eve of the Federal Reserve’s announcement on interest rates. Most of the financial markets also could not find a particular way to trade, leaving investors to home in on some of the latest economic data to determine the trajectory of monetary policy.
USD/JPY Gains New Supply Following US Dollar Weakness
The price of the USD/JPY pair goes down to around 147.00 during the European session on Wednesday. Even though the US economy is slowing down, there is talk that the Fed might become less aggressive. It has put dollar bulls on the defensive. The value of the Japanese yen will stop the currency from falling. Several factors are pushing the USD/JPY exchange rate down, but a significant change is hard to come by.
AUD/USD Falls Below the 100-Hour MA After US Spending Data
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines to trade below the 100-hour moving average line. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair peaked at 0.6517 on Thursday before falling to bounce back off the 0.6392 level on Friday....
EUR/USD Pulling Back to Channel Bottom Ahead of FOMC
EURUSD is gearing up to test the bottom of its ascending channel on the short-term time frames, and the FOMC decision could determine whether a bounce or break is due. The 100 SMA just crossed above the 200 SMA to hint that support is more likely to hold than to break. These indicators are also near the channel bottom to add to its strength as a floor.
US Dollar Surges During Post-FOMC Session; Investors Brace for Key Jobs Report
The US dollar is surging toward the end of the trading week, as investors seek shelter in the greenback amid volatility in the broader financial markets. Investors are responding to the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates higher for longer, effectively dashing hopes of a softer tightening program. Meanwhile, traders will be keeping a close eye on the upcoming jobs report.
Ethereum Rushing Toward $1,800: Crypto Market Review, October 31
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
US Dollar Stuck in Volatility as Investors Digest Fed Rate Hike, Powell Comments
The US dollar traded flat in the middle of the trading week after it erased its losses as investors digest the latest Federal Reserve news and remarks by Chair Jerome Powell. Can the greenback add to its gains in the home stretch of 2022 as the Fed believes it would be “premature” to pause its tightening efforts?
Bitcoin holds $20K post-Fed as rising dollar sparks BTC price warning
Bitcoin (BTC) lingered lower on Nov. 3 as the aftermath of the Federal Reserve interest rate hike subsided. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hovering just above $20,000 on the day. The pair had seen flash volatility as the Fed hiked 0.75%, with fakeout moves up and...
