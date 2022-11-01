ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

Gaetano Construction bought by Rochester construction business, Pike Company

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Monday, a fifth-generation construction business, The Pike Company (Pike) bought Charles Gaetano Construction Corporation (Gaetano) and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC (C2C). Gaetano was a second-generation construction corporation, founded in 1960. Gaetano was a member of the Utica business community for more than 60 years. Gaetano’s success...
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Popular, Longstanding Bar & Grill in Utica Goes Up For Sale

A Utica area restaurant rich with history has hit the market. Tiny's Grill, located at 1014 State Street near Oneida Square, has been listed for sale by Coldwell Banker Faith Properties with an asking price of $380,000. The 5,596 square-foot building (6,159 including parking lot) is known for its cozy...
UTICA, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Harbor View Square touted as upstate’s Project of the Year by NYSAFAH

OSWEGO — A local apartment complex recently completed in the city of Oswego has received some recognition from an affordable housing association. Harbor View Square Apartments, located at 68 W. First St. in the Port City, has been named the upstate region’s Project of the Year by the New York State Association for Affordable Housing (NYSAFAH), which it announced Wednesday.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Woman shot in drive-by on Syracuse’s West Side, 911 caller says

Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was shot in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting on Syracuse’s West Side Saturday afternoon, 911 callers said. Around 2:15 p.m., 911 callers reported hearing around seven or eight shots fired near the roundabout adjoining Davis Street and Massena Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Charlie's Pizza in Washington Mills under new ownership

WASHINGTON MILLS, N.Y. -- As of Tuesday, Charlie's Pizza in Washington Mills is under new ownership. The restaurant is now owned by Jaclyn and Dustin Dye, who say they are keeping the name and the recipes but will add some new authentic Italian cuisine to the menu. They plan to...
WASHINGTON MILLS, NY
waer.org

Mixed-income housing to replace city of Syracuse offices

City Hall Commons in downtown Syracuse is getting a makeover and a new owner. Mayor Ben Walsh announced Wednesday the historic building is set to be sold for $850,000 and a $13.2 million redevelopment. Hanover Real Estate Development plans to transform the commons into a mixed use space. City Hall...
SYRACUSE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York

Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
UTICA, NY
WETM 18 News

Highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

STACKER (WSYR-TV) – Looking to pair a bite and a beer this weekend? Here are the highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor. Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

No restaurants have failed health inspection: October 16-22

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 16 to October 22. All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection! You can see a list of all locations that were operating acceptably below: Apulia Fire Company 6441 State Route […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland’s Stone Lounge faces revocation of liquor license

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owners of the Stone Lounge in Cortland have under two weeks to respond to the New York State Liquor Authority. Officials suspended their license to sell alcohol after a raid last month found 79 people were underage. Stone Lounge owners received a notice of pleading and they have until November 15 to plead to the board’s charges.
CORTLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy