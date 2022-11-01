Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
WKTV
Gaetano Construction bought by Rochester construction business, Pike Company
UTICA, N.Y. -- On Monday, a fifth-generation construction business, The Pike Company (Pike) bought Charles Gaetano Construction Corporation (Gaetano) and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC (C2C). Gaetano was a second-generation construction corporation, founded in 1960. Gaetano was a member of the Utica business community for more than 60 years. Gaetano’s success...
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: November 4-6
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — November is officially here so why not fill up the weekend with things to do! The events below are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to its Facebook page with more information. […]
Popular, Longstanding Bar & Grill in Utica Goes Up For Sale
A Utica area restaurant rich with history has hit the market. Tiny's Grill, located at 1014 State Street near Oneida Square, has been listed for sale by Coldwell Banker Faith Properties with an asking price of $380,000. The 5,596 square-foot building (6,159 including parking lot) is known for its cozy...
Where’s the Mouse? Inside the Abandoned New Hartford Chuck E. Cheese
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. What became of everyone's favorite pizza-peddling, slightly-creepy animatronic mouse?. The building where Chuck E. Cheese and his house band rocked every single night (with no time off)...
With mounting debt, a CNY brewery loses its founder and faces an uncertain future
Hamilton, N.Y. — The owner and co-founder of Good Nature Farm Brewery near Hamilton has turned the operation over to a court-appointed receiver after finding herself unable to pay a mortgage debt. The future of the brewery and tasting room at 1727 State Route 12B south of Hamilton is...
Owner of Tiki Bar destroyed by fire vows that they will reopen in the spring
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — One of the owners of the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor said the bar will be open again in the spring despite the significant damage caused by a fire Tuesday. Around 10:46 a.m., fire crews rushed to the bar on Hayes Road inside a marina...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Harbor View Square touted as upstate’s Project of the Year by NYSAFAH
OSWEGO — A local apartment complex recently completed in the city of Oswego has received some recognition from an affordable housing association. Harbor View Square Apartments, located at 68 W. First St. in the Port City, has been named the upstate region’s Project of the Year by the New York State Association for Affordable Housing (NYSAFAH), which it announced Wednesday.
cnycentral.com
"200,000 to 400,000 people:" Neighbors, real estate prepare for Micron population boom
Clay, N.Y. — During the NY-22 Congressional Debate, both nominees, Brandon Williams (R) and Francis Conole (D) had plenty of disagreements. The one thing they did agree on was how Micron will impact neighborhoods surrounding the town of Clay and education. The microchip manufacturer is years away from being...
Woman shot in drive-by on Syracuse’s West Side, 911 caller says
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was shot in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting on Syracuse’s West Side Saturday afternoon, 911 callers said. Around 2:15 p.m., 911 callers reported hearing around seven or eight shots fired near the roundabout adjoining Davis Street and Massena Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
WKTV
Charlie's Pizza in Washington Mills under new ownership
WASHINGTON MILLS, N.Y. -- As of Tuesday, Charlie's Pizza in Washington Mills is under new ownership. The restaurant is now owned by Jaclyn and Dustin Dye, who say they are keeping the name and the recipes but will add some new authentic Italian cuisine to the menu. They plan to...
Many CNY restaurants took federal money to help during Covid. Some closed anyway (list)
When Stone’s Steakhouse in DeWitt closed for good last week, it did so after receiving nearly half a million dollars in federal money aimed at helping restaurants survive during the Covid pandemic. But it wasn’t the only Central New York restaurant to take the taxpayer-funded grants and close anyway....
waer.org
Mixed-income housing to replace city of Syracuse offices
City Hall Commons in downtown Syracuse is getting a makeover and a new owner. Mayor Ben Walsh announced Wednesday the historic building is set to be sold for $850,000 and a $13.2 million redevelopment. Hanover Real Estate Development plans to transform the commons into a mixed use space. City Hall...
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York
Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
Highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) – Looking to pair a bite and a beer this weekend? Here are the highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor. Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to […]
No restaurants have failed health inspection: October 16-22
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 16 to October 22. All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection! You can see a list of all locations that were operating acceptably below: Apulia Fire Company 6441 State Route […]
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
Two Million Dollar Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In New York
While on one match all the winning numbers for last night's $1 billion dollar Powerball drawing, that doesn't mean that there are some new millionaires in New York. Two winning tickets were sold in New York which has turned some New Yorkers into instant millionaires. According to Syracuse.com, a winning...
Central NY superintendent ‘temporarily away’; school board and officials are silent
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – Sandy Creek school officials notified staff late last week the district’s superintendent “will be temporarily away from the district,” according to an email shared with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Neither school officials nor school board leaders have responded to multiple requests this...
whcuradio.com
Cortland’s Stone Lounge faces revocation of liquor license
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owners of the Stone Lounge in Cortland have under two weeks to respond to the New York State Liquor Authority. Officials suspended their license to sell alcohol after a raid last month found 79 people were underage. Stone Lounge owners received a notice of pleading and they have until November 15 to plead to the board’s charges.
