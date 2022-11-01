ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

David Attenborough’s Our Planet renewed as Netflix announces new programmes

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0diURQ_0iuc7HHA00

Netflix has confirmed a second series of Sir David Attenborough’s Our Planet amongst a slate of new natural history documentary programmes.

As part of its push into the genre, the streaming giant has ordered six new projects to premiere over the next few years.

Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman will narrate two – the first a six-part series, Our Universe, which will launch on November 22.

It will use groundbreaking animation to dramatise the celestial forces that generated our solar system, while modern cameras and CGI technology will bring the audience up close and personal with some of the most charismatic animals on Earth.

Morgan will also voice the new series Life On Our Planet, due to arrive on the streamer next year.

The eight-part series will tell the story of life’s battle to survive on Earth, using technology and science to bring long-extinct creatures back to life.

Also due to launch next year is Our Planet II from the Emmy Award-winning team behind the show’s first series and Planet Earth.

When it launches next year, the next four-part instalment, narrated by Sir David, will explore how and why animals migrate.

More than 100 million households have tuned in to the first series of Our Planet since its release in April 2019, Netflix said.

The streamer is also doubling down on the ‘Our’ brand, with Our Oceans, Our Living World and Our Water coming to the platform in 2024 and 2025.

Our Oceans will explore the world of wonders that lies beneath the waves, while Our Living World will reveal the connections that unite us all and sustains life in our universe.

Our Water World, due to premiere in 2025, will look at the freshwater systems that help our planet thrive, led by the executive producer of Blue Planet II, James Honeyborne.

Adam Del Deo, vice president of documentary series at Netflix, said: “We are thrilled to deepen our commitment to landmark natural history documentaries with six new series premiering over the next few years, beginning November 22 with the epic tale of Our Universe, narrated by Morgan Freeman.

“Nature documentaries can help us explore, discover and appreciate the wonder and complexities of the world around us.

“The stories are limitless — spanning the arc of history from the Earth’s earliest origins, to the environments we live in now, to the planet we are creating for the future.

“With stunning filmmaking and innovative technologies, these cinematic documentaries bring even the most exotic or microscopic creatures of the natural world to our fingertips.

“It’s no surprise that audiences all over the world love films and series about the world…

“Helmed by visionary producers and voiced by iconic narrators, these new stories are sure to enthral and entertain viewers of all ages.”

