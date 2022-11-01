Read full article on original website
Police Beat for Thursday, November 3rd, 2022
Illinois State Police arrested 41-year-old Bobbie Haizlip of Woodland Drive in Salem for possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old homeless Centralia man, Shane Miles, for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice. He was also taken to the Marion County Jail.
Thacker Insurance Hosts Paranormal Investigators
Everybody likes an exciting Halloween, but for Curt and Natalie Thacker it was a little out of this world. Thacker Insurance Services moved into the old Bond County Jail building, along South Third Street in Greenville, earlier this year and was recently approached by the local Hook and Ladder Paranormal group about checking the old building for paranormal activity.
Mattoon woman arrested for attempted first degree murder
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- A 34-year-old Mattoon woman was arrested for attempted first degree murder. According to Mattoon Police, MaryJo C Perry was arrested on a Coles County warrant on November 1st at 2:36 p.m. in the 1500 block of Champaign Ave. Police report on October 21st at approximately 5:37 p.m....
Man arrested in Decatur for voting twice
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office announced that a Decatur man has been arrested for voting twice in the 2022 Illinois General Primary. David E. Badon, 47, was arrested on November 2 after an investigation revealed that he voted twice, which is a Class 3 felony in the state of the Illinois.
Fire today at Sunset & Jefferson in Vandalia
The Vandalia Fire Department is dealing with a fire at the apartment buildings at Sunset & Jefferson in Vandalia. We hope to more on this later on www.vandaliaradio.com.
Decatur man booked on gunrunning charges
DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man is now jailed on preliminary charges of gunrunning. The 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after a handgun found at a crime scene was traced back to him, police said. Detective Todd Koester, a member of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit...
Trial Date Set For Altamont Man Accused Of Shooting White County Woman
A trial date has been set for an Altamont man accused of attempted murder in Edwards County. Sean Adam Curtiss, 42 of Altamont is slated to stand trial December 6 for a shooting last August that left a White County woman seriously injured. Curtiss has been formally charged with attempted...
Mattoon woman charged with attempted murder
MATTOON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Mattoon woman has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder. According to the Mattoon Police Department, the situation began on October 21, when officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Champaign Avenue. The initial call was referencing an unresponsive individual. Officers arrested MaryJo C. Perry, 34, of Mattoon […]
Effingham Woman Found Deceased During Welfare Check
On October 31, 2022 at approximately 1:18 pm, the Effingham City Police Department responded to 608 Park Hills Drive in Effingham, Illinois to conduct a welfare check on an individual who resides there. Officers arrived and found a female deceased at the residence. The female was identified as Amanda Renee Durnil, age 36, of Effingham, Illinois. The Effingham City Police Detectives arrived, processed the scene and collected evidence.
UPDATE 3: Centralia Police say victim of what was thought to be a hit and run apparently tried to jump onto cab of passing semi
Centralia Police say an investigation into a fatal hit and run indicates the person killed apparently lunged towards the passenger side of the cab of a semi after it had slowed before receiving a green light and proceeding through the Broadway and Locust intersection early Thursday morning. Lieutenant Steve Whritenour...
Fairfield woman trapped, but not injured following Tuesday crash on 161 Extension at Iuka Road
A 43-year-old Fairfield woman was trapped in her car following a two-vehicle crash on the Route 161 Extension at the Iuka Road on Tuesday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Cheryl Hedrick pulled from the stop sign on Iuka Road in front of an eastbound car on the 161 Extension driven by 42-year-old Jared Hoestmann of Damiansville.
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 30-year-old homeless Centralia man on aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and child endangerment following an incident on November 5th. Terrence Jones is accused of striking a woman multiple times and choking her. She was reportedly holding their child at times during the alleged attack. Police say Jones allegedly had drugs in his possession at the time of his arrest on Tuesday and could also face additional counts.
Police searching for southern Illinois man
FLORA, Ill. (WICS) — Police are searching for a southern Illinois man due to a violation of a bond. The Clay County Sheriff says Phillip Blaine Henson’s bond was previously set in Clay County Court at $1.25 million on March 18, which required Henson to post $125,000 cash to bond out of jail.
Paris Police investigating bomb threat at area business
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Paris Police Department has released new information about a bomb threat that a corporate office in town received on Wednesday. Officials said the threat was called into North American Lighting, whose headquarters is located at 2275 South Main Street, at 1:14 p.m. Corporate officials evacuated the building and their manufacturing […]
Parking Directions For HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital For Maple Street Road Closure Nov. 7-14
Starting 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 through Monday, Nov. 14, Maple Street will be closed from St. Anthony Ave. to Temple Ave. as the City of Effingham resurfaces Maple. This will affect some parking access to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital. HSHS St. Anthony’s emergency entrance remains accessible from Mulberry Street.
Helicopter Crash At Greenville Airport Wednesday Night
A helicopter crashed at the Greenville Airport last night. Emergency services were alerted to the crash at 7:49 PM. Greenville firefighters, Rural Med EMS, Air Evac Lifeteam personnel, Bond County Sheriff’s deputies, and Illinois State Police responded to the scene. State police report the helicopter, which was not medical,...
Police: Shots fired in Decatur; one sent to hospital
According to police, as officers responded, a 25-year-old Decatur man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Police said the male was listed in serious condition. Witnesses told police the victim was near a car in the back parking lot, when an unknown subject approached the lot on foot and began firing at the victim.
The Human Bean Opens in Effingham
Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 406 N. Keller in Effingham beginning this Saturday, 11/5. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go. Local...
Police Beat for Monday, October 31st, 2022
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested 57-year-old Hope Yates of Salem Road in Mt. Vernon following a traffic stop for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant. Bond on the warrant is set at $20,000. Salem Police arrested...
STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/3/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) An audit of Illinois public employee salaries and pensions found an alarming number of workers were in the six-figure club. The nonprofit government watchdog group OpenTheBook.com found school superintendents, city managers, bus drivers, teachers, and even barbers were pulling in more than $100,000 a year. The numbers show six-figure public employees in Illinois skyrocketed from 94,000 in 2018 to 132,188 last year, in 2021, most recently costing taxpayers around the state at least $17 billion.
