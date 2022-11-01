ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 9

Welcome to our weekly FanDuel NFL primer, where we give you an overview of the Sunday main slate to help you get started on your research. As always, we recommend checking out all of numberFire's daily fantasy tools at your disposal. In particular, our weekly projections can help you nail down who might be the slate's top scorers and best values, while the heat map is a great way to get a general overview of the slate's implied totals and every team's strengths and weaknesses.
Moses Moody starting for Warriors on Friday in place of Klay Thompson (injury management)

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Moses Moody is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Moody will get the start on Friday with the Warriors missing several of their usual starters, including Klay Thompson (injury management). Our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against the Pelicans.
Hornets starting Jalen McDaniels for inactive Gordon Hayward (shoulder) on Friday

Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is starting in Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McDaniels will make the start on Friday night after Gordon Hayward was ruled out with a shoulder injury. In 35.6 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to score 32.5 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes 15.4 points,...
JaVale McGee coming off Mavericks' bench Friday

Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. McGee has been starting in his stint with Dallas thus far. However, that will change to kick off the weekend. Head coach Jason Kidd is opting instead for Dwight Powell, who will get the nod down low.
Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (ankle) out on Friday, Dean Wade to start

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Wade will join Cleveland's first unit after Donovan Mitchell was held out with an ankle ailment. In a matchup against a Pistons' team ranked 29th in defensive rating, Wade's FanDuel salary stands at $4,200.
Spurs starting Malaki Branham for inactive Romeo Langford (toe) on Friday

San Antonio Spurs guard Malaki Branham is starting in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Branham will make his first career start after Romeo Langford was ruled out on Friday. In a matchup against a Clippers' team ranked fourth in defensive rating Branham's FanDuel salary stands at $3,600. In...
Suns' Bismack Biyombo coming off the bench on Friday

Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Biyombo will return to the bench on Friday with Deandre Ayton (ankle) back in the starting lineup. The Suns are 12.5-point favorites over Portland on Friday. Their implied team total of...
Evan Fournier playing with New York's second unit on Friday night

New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier is not starting in Friday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Fournier will play off the bench after Quentin Grimes was named Friday's starter. In 15.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Fournier to produce 7.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
Draymond Green (injury management) inactive for Warriors on Friday

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (injury management) is ruled out for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Green will take a break after the Warriors' forward was ruled out for injury management purposes. Expect Jonathan Kuminga to play an increased role on Friday night. Kuminga's projection includes 14.6...
76ers' Joel Embiid (illness) questionable on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Embiid continues to deal with an illness and is questionable to face the Knicks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.3 minutes against New York. Embiid's Friday projection...
Naji Marshall playing with Pelicans' second unit on Friday night

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naj Marshall is not starting in Friday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Marshall will come off the bench after Herb Jones was named as Friday's starter. Marshall's projection includes 3.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.
Danuel House Jr. (illness) ruled out for 76ers on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers forward Danuel House Jr. will not play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. House is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team has ruled him out of action to kick off the weekend. In 9 games this season, House is averaging...
Khem Birch (knee) ruled out Friday for Toronto

Toronto Raptors forward Khem Birch will not play Friday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Birch was listed questionable to play due to right knee soreness. As a result, the team has ruled him out of action to kick off the weekend. In 4 games this season, Birch...
Minnesota's Anthony Edwards (illness) active on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (illness) will play in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Edwards will suit up on Friday night despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 36.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Edwards to score 36.0 FanDuel points. Edwards' projection includes 20.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and...
Warriors' Anthony Lamb starting on Friday in place of Draymond Green (injury management)

Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lamb will get the start on Friday with the Warriors missing several of their usual starters, including Draymond Green (injury management). Our models expect Lamb to play 15.6 minutes against the Pelicans.

