Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 9
Welcome to our weekly FanDuel NFL primer, where we give you an overview of the Sunday main slate to help you get started on your research. As always, we recommend checking out all of numberFire's daily fantasy tools at your disposal. In particular, our weekly projections can help you nail down who might be the slate's top scorers and best values, while the heat map is a great way to get a general overview of the slate's implied totals and every team's strengths and weaknesses.
Darvin Ham States That LeBron James Has Been Dealing With A Stomach Virus
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham reveals that LeBron James has been dealing with a stomach virus.
numberfire.com
Suns' Deandre Ayton (ankle) active and starting on Friday, Bismack Biyombo coming off the bench
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (ankle) is available and in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Ayton has been upgraded from probable to available and will rejoin the starting lineup on Friday. Bismack Biyombo returns to the bench. Ayton is averaging 15.4 points, 8.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Moses Moody starting for Warriors on Friday in place of Klay Thompson (injury management)
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Moses Moody is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Moody will get the start on Friday with the Warriors missing several of their usual starters, including Klay Thompson (injury management). Our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against the Pelicans.
numberfire.com
Hornets starting Jalen McDaniels for inactive Gordon Hayward (shoulder) on Friday
Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is starting in Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McDaniels will make the start on Friday night after Gordon Hayward was ruled out with a shoulder injury. In 35.6 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to score 32.5 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes 15.4 points,...
numberfire.com
JaVale McGee coming off Mavericks' bench Friday
Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. McGee has been starting in his stint with Dallas thus far. However, that will change to kick off the weekend. Head coach Jason Kidd is opting instead for Dwight Powell, who will get the nod down low.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (ankle) out on Friday, Dean Wade to start
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Wade will join Cleveland's first unit after Donovan Mitchell was held out with an ankle ailment. In a matchup against a Pistons' team ranked 29th in defensive rating, Wade's FanDuel salary stands at $4,200.
Suns' Cam Johnson Leaves Arena in Crutches; Injury Status Unknown
Phoenix Suns PF Cam Johnson left after injuring his knee just five minutes into action on Friday.
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Malaki Branham for inactive Romeo Langford (toe) on Friday
San Antonio Spurs guard Malaki Branham is starting in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Branham will make his first career start after Romeo Langford was ruled out on Friday. In a matchup against a Clippers' team ranked fourth in defensive rating Branham's FanDuel salary stands at $3,600. In...
numberfire.com
Quentin Grimes starting for Knicks on Friday, Evan Fournier coming off the bench
New York Knicks shooting guard Quentin Grimes is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Grimes will get the start on Friday with Evan Fournier moving to the bench. Our models expect Grimes to play 23.6 minutes against the 76ers. Grimes' Friday projection includes 8.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Suns' Bismack Biyombo coming off the bench on Friday
Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Biyombo will return to the bench on Friday with Deandre Ayton (ankle) back in the starting lineup. The Suns are 12.5-point favorites over Portland on Friday. Their implied team total of...
numberfire.com
Evan Fournier playing with New York's second unit on Friday night
New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier is not starting in Friday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Fournier will play off the bench after Quentin Grimes was named Friday's starter. In 15.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Fournier to produce 7.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
numberfire.com
Draymond Green (injury management) inactive for Warriors on Friday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (injury management) is ruled out for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Green will take a break after the Warriors' forward was ruled out for injury management purposes. Expect Jonathan Kuminga to play an increased role on Friday night. Kuminga's projection includes 14.6...
numberfire.com
76ers' Joel Embiid (illness) questionable on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Embiid continues to deal with an illness and is questionable to face the Knicks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.3 minutes against New York. Embiid's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Devin Vassell (knee) removed from injury report ahead of Friday's clash with Clippers
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Vassell has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.1 minutes against Los Angeles. Vassell's Friday...
numberfire.com
Naji Marshall playing with Pelicans' second unit on Friday night
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naj Marshall is not starting in Friday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Marshall will come off the bench after Herb Jones was named as Friday's starter. Marshall's projection includes 3.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.
numberfire.com
Danuel House Jr. (illness) ruled out for 76ers on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Danuel House Jr. will not play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. House is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team has ruled him out of action to kick off the weekend. In 9 games this season, House is averaging...
numberfire.com
Khem Birch (knee) ruled out Friday for Toronto
Toronto Raptors forward Khem Birch will not play Friday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Birch was listed questionable to play due to right knee soreness. As a result, the team has ruled him out of action to kick off the weekend. In 4 games this season, Birch...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Anthony Edwards (illness) active on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (illness) will play in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Edwards will suit up on Friday night despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 36.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Edwards to score 36.0 FanDuel points. Edwards' projection includes 20.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Anthony Lamb starting on Friday in place of Draymond Green (injury management)
Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lamb will get the start on Friday with the Warriors missing several of their usual starters, including Draymond Green (injury management). Our models expect Lamb to play 15.6 minutes against the Pelicans.
Comments / 0