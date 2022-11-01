Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football defensive lineman Jailen Weaver moving to offensive tackleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
1011now.com
Man claims wallet with thousands in cash stolen while meeting date in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating following an incident where a man meeting a woman for a date had his wallet stolen, which contained thousands of dollars in cash. Thursday night, around 9 p.m. LPD officers were dispatched to 32nd and O Streets. Police said a...
klkntv.com
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln man drunkenly crashed into 5 cars, police allege
A report of a multicar crash on O Street led authorities to a 27-year-old Lincoln man who police allege had drunkenly crashed into five cars Wednesday night before fleeing on foot. Mikeal MacGowan had been driving east near 16th Street around 9:30 p.m. when he struck the south curb and...
kfornow.com
Mother, Son Arrested After Drugs, Cash and a Loaded Gun Were Found In West Lincoln Traffic Stop
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 4)–Members of the Criminal Interdiction Unit on Thursday afternoon pulled over truck from out of state along eastbound I-80 near the Lincoln Airport, where investigators found drugs, a loaded handgun and cash. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Friday said that a Lincoln Police...
kfornow.com
klkntv.com
Suspect drives off after crashing into Lincoln home, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are searching for a driver who crashed into a home Wednesday evening. Just before 5:30 p.m., a woman was inside her home near 27th and Holdrege Streets when she heard a loud bang, police say. She then went outside and saw that a...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police looking for man in assault investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are asking for the community to help find a man being sought in an assault investigation. The man’s vehicle was last seen near 9th and D Streets around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police ask that if anyone sees the vehicle pictured above,...
klkntv.com
Facebook friendship turns sour as woman robs Lincoln man of nearly $4,600
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Facebook friendship ended almost as quickly as it began late Thursday evening. Around 9 p.m., a man called Lincoln Police and said he had been robbed at his apartment near 33rd and O Streets. The man said he had arranged a meeting with a...
klkntv.com
Explosives found in Lincoln home full of meth, shrooms & more, according to NSP
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol says a big drug bust this week led investigators to multiple explosives inside a Lincoln home. We’re told this started with a search warrant on Wednesday, near South 30th and F Streets. NSP says the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force...
klkntv.com
$30,000 city truck stolen in Lincoln, used for another crime, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police are searching for a vehicle that was stolen from the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department this week. Just after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police say, security footage at the Casey’s near 40th and Adams Streets shows the truck pulling in and a passenger getting out with a metal bar.
KSNB Local4
Broken Bow man arrested after two-county car chase
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Broken Bow man is in jail after a pursuit that covered two counties. Joshua Oels, 41, was arrested by Merrick County deputies for Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, Willful Reckless Driving, Obstructing a Peace Officer and Driving Under Revocation. The Merrick County...
News Channel Nebraska
klkntv.com
klkntv.com
Lincoln man sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling meth
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend a decade in prison for selling meth, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Mark Fuller, 53, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for the distribution of 5 grams or more of meth after having a prior serious drug felony conviction.
1011now.com
klkntv.com
WATCH: Porch pirate steals $430 package in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help from the community in identifying two people caught stealing on camera. In the first theft, someone took a package worth $430 off a porch. LPD said that as the holidays approach, you should be vigilant with your...
klkntv.com
Masked gunmen get away after Halloween night robbery, according to Lincoln Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is searching for suspects following an armed robbery on Halloween night. Officials say two 21-year-olds were sitting around a fire pit near 700 West Belmont Avenue, when a couple of masked gunmen approached them. Both of the suspects were armed with...
klin.com
Lincoln Man Assaulted While Walking His Dog
A frightening ordeal for a 31 year old Lincoln man near 32nd and Folkways Blvd Tuesday night. “The victim said he was walking his dog in the. area when he heard footsteps running up behind him,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. “He was struck in the head, fell to the ground and.
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Police make arrest for stabbing in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A man was arrested in connection to Tuesday’s stabbing at a northeast Lincoln home, Lincoln Police say. Kenneth Johnson, 40, was taken into custody at his home nearly three hours after the fight broke out. The male victim was taken to a local...
