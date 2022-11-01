ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln man drunkenly crashed into 5 cars, police allege

A report of a multicar crash on O Street led authorities to a 27-year-old Lincoln man who police allege had drunkenly crashed into five cars Wednesday night before fleeing on foot. Mikeal MacGowan had been driving east near 16th Street around 9:30 p.m. when he struck the south curb and...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Woman Loses Wallet With Expensive Diamond Ring Inside the Lincoln Costco

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 4)–Lincoln Police say a 39-year-old woman lost her Louis Vitton wallet that contained a four-karat diamond ring, after she accidentally left it in the cafeteria area of Costco near 16th and Pine Lake Road on Wednesday. Officers were called to the woman’s southeast Lincoln home Thursday...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Suspect drives off after crashing into Lincoln home, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are searching for a driver who crashed into a home Wednesday evening. Just before 5:30 p.m., a woman was inside her home near 27th and Holdrege Streets when she heard a loud bang, police say. She then went outside and saw that a...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police looking for man in assault investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are asking for the community to help find a man being sought in an assault investigation. The man’s vehicle was last seen near 9th and D Streets around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police ask that if anyone sees the vehicle pictured above,...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Lincoln man arrested on several charges in task force investigation

LINCOLN, NEB. — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol, working with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, arrested a Lincoln man after locating numerous controlled substances, explosives, and a firearm at his residence. Wednesday, investigators served a search warrant at 2950 F Street #1 in Lincoln. During the search,...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Broken Bow man arrested after two-county car chase

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Broken Bow man is in jail after a pursuit that covered two counties. Joshua Oels, 41, was arrested by Merrick County deputies for Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, Willful Reckless Driving, Obstructing a Peace Officer and Driving Under Revocation. The Merrick County...
BROKEN BOW, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man causes multi-vehicle accident, gets DUI

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said that they were dispatched to 16th and O Street for the multi-vehicle accident. Officers said that while they were responding, the witnesses reported one of the drivers, a 27-year-old Lincoln man, fleeing...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling meth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend a decade in prison for selling meth, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Mark Fuller, 53, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for the distribution of 5 grams or more of meth after having a prior serious drug felony conviction.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Man arrested following stabbing in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a 40-year-old man following a stabbing in northeast Lincoln Tuesday morning. According to LPD, 40-year-old Kenneth Johnson was taken into custody at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at his home. Police said Johnson was taken to jail and is facing second degree...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Porch pirate steals $430 package in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help from the community in identifying two people caught stealing on camera. In the first theft, someone took a package worth $430 off a porch. LPD said that as the holidays approach, you should be vigilant with your...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Man Assaulted While Walking His Dog

A frightening ordeal for a 31 year old Lincoln man near 32nd and Folkways Blvd Tuesday night. “The victim said he was walking his dog in the. area when he heard footsteps running up behind him,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. “He was struck in the head, fell to the ground and.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

UPDATE: Police make arrest for stabbing in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A man was arrested in connection to Tuesday’s stabbing at a northeast Lincoln home, Lincoln Police say. Kenneth Johnson, 40, was taken into custody at his home nearly three hours after the fight broke out. The male victim was taken to a local...
LINCOLN, NE

