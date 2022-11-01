Read full article on original website
SEATTLE (AP) — Peyton Henry made a 22-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to cap a 92-yard scoring driving, and Washington held off No. 24 Oregon State 24-21 on Friday night to preserve its hopes in the Pac-12 championship game race. The Huskies took over at their own 3 with 4:33 left. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. led a march downfield against the Beavers’ stingy defense. Penix was 9 of 13 for 66 yards on the drive. His push pass to Giles Jackson for 12 yards got the Huskies to the Oregon State 2. After a pair of...
Lewis & Clark football coach Joe Bushman and linebacker Jake Bushman reminisce about their shared journey in sports.Senior Day is often a bittersweet day. Saturday, Nov. 12 figures to be especially poignant for Lewis & Clark football head coach Joe Bushman and his family when the Pioneers host nationally-ranked Linfield. Jake Bushman, who since the third grade has shared his journey in athletics with his father, will be among the Pioneers recognized as the 2022 season comes to an end. "I've loved every minute of the experience. From practices to games to going out after the games as a family...
The Los Angeles Lakers have found a bit of a rhythm after getting off to a poor start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have won two consecutive games after starting 0-5 overall. They still need to be fixed. Most fans would have them fixing them by moving Russell Westbrook...
After being knocked down last season, Peoria Centennial football is back. But can it beat No. 1 Peoria Liberty? The Coyotes (7-1) will take their best shot Friday night at 8-0 Liberty, a team that rarely makes a mistake and forces opponents into lots of turnovers. Liberty is at a...
After becoming the grand marshal of the Tucson Rodeo Parade earlier this year, Arizona coach Adia Barnes said she received more congratulatory texts than she does after getting big, unexpected victories. “I’m serious,” Barnes said at the Pac-12’s women’s basketball media day in San Francisco. “I knew it is a big deal in...
Following its worst season in six years, Phoenix Rising enters the off-season with on- and off-field issues to tackle. None is bigger than where it will play next season. When the club moved to its current home at Wild Horse Pass prior to the 2021 season, it envisioned the new, 10,000-seat facility on the Gila River Indian Community as a long-term home. However, changes in Wild Horse Pass leadership have led to uncertainty about the stadium arrangement, the club has said.
