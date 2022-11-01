Read full article on original website
247Sports
Postgame Huddle: Reaction to Tennessee's loss to Georgia
ATHENS — No. 1 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) lost to No. 3 Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) 27-13 on Saturday night. In the Vols' first loss of the season, UT's offense struggled mightily while the defense struggled to get off the field on third down at times. GoVols247's Ben McKee and Patrick Brown reacted live from Athens following the game to how Georgia's crowd impacted the game and much more.
Tennessee’s offense admits to being ‘disrupted’ by Georgia crowd noise
ATHENS, Ga. – Tennessee can point to a trio of raucous environments at Neyland Stadium for bringing out some of its best performances and biggest wins this season, but the tables were turned on the Vols on Saturday. Georgia’s fearsome defense was causing enough problems for Tennessee’s offense with its physical play in the trenches and on the perimeter and its well-time pressure packages, but the Vols also struggled to handle the deafening crowd noise from the Sanford Stadium crowd. From head coach Josh Heupel to wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, the Vols acknowledged the noise made a difference.
247Sports
Instant takeaways: No. 1 Vols dealt chastening, deafening first loss at No. 3 Georgia
GoVols247 breaks down a bunch of takeaways from No. 1 Tennessee's tough loss at No. 3 Georgia on Saturday in Athens.
Vols explain high-scoring offense's struggles in 27-13 loss to Georgia
Tennessee’s clash with Georgia wasn’t just a matchup between the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings and the No. 1 team in the Associated Press and Coaches polls. It was also a showdown between the Vols’ top-ranked, high-scoring offense and one of the nation’s best defenses.
247Sports
Top247 LB Demarcus Riddick commits to Georgia giving Bulldogs 247Sports No. 1 class in 2024
Georgia landed a commitment from one of the program’s top targets on Friday when Clanton (Ala.) Chilton County Top247 2024 linebacker Demarcus Riddick announced his intentions to play his college football at Georgia. Riddick is commit No. 6 for head coach Kirby Smart and his staff, a class that...
247Sports
Will Muschamp's contract details as Georgia co-defensive coordinator revealed
Will Muschamp made headlines when he signed a three-year deal with Georgia as the team’s defensive coordinator. Now a part of a loaded staff, Mushcamp is integral to a team that wants a second straight national title. The former head coach’s contract details were revealed Thursday, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.
Quick recap: Mississippi State 39, Auburn 33 ot
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State's Woody Marks scored on a 5-yard dash through the middle of the Auburn defense in overtime to spur the Bulldogs to a 39-33 win over Auburn Saturday night at Davis Wade Stadium. MSU sprinted to a decisive first-half lead, could not hold it, but then were bailed out on a game-tying field goal by Massimo Biscardi with 29 seconds left against Auburn. It was the 96th meeting of the two long-time league rivals. The win improved MSU to 6-3 overall, 3-3 in the Southeastern Conference.
247Sports
Snap Judgments: Clemson @ Notre Dame
Clemson’s defensive line will go back to its dominating ways. But it ran into an Irish buzzsaw comprised of Patterson, Alt, Lugg, Fisher and Correll while the Irish backs continued to run hard. The whole world knew Notre Dame was going to run the football and Clemson could do nothing about it.
247Sports
5-star prospects make their way to Georgia this weekend | Wiltfong Whiparound
247Sports' Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong previews Georgia's big recruiting weekend as the Dawgs host top ranked Tennessee.
Everything Marcus Freeman After Notre Dame Beat Clemson
As an unranked underdog, Notre Dame ousted undefeated Clemson (#4) at home on Saturday night. For Marcus Freeman who opened 0-2 as head coach at Notre Dame, this 35-14 victory marks his most significant win as chief of the football program. After the game, as always, coach Freeman addressed the...
247Sports
Clemson coordinators discuss loss to Notre Dame
Following Clemson's 35-14 loss to Notre Dame, Clemson coordinators Brandon Streeter and Wes Goodwin met the media.
247Sports
WATCH: Huge interception for Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame leads Clemson in 4th
Freshman Cade Klubnik entered the game at quarterback for the Tigers. On 1st and 10 from their own 7, Will Shipley ran for 2 yards. On 2nd and 8, Klubnik rolled left, was under a ton of pressure by Justin Ademilola and the ball was picked off by Benjamin Morrison, who is having a tremendous game night. Notre Dame ball at the Clemson 14.
247Sports
Notre Dame’s Defense, Special Teams Bludgeon No. 4 Clemson, 35-14
Notre Dame, Ind. — During a Notre Dame season in which little has come easy, Saturday night in South Bend the Irish left no doubt, burying Clemson 35-14 under an avalanche of pressure, line of scrimmage domination, and big plays by furnished by freshman Benjamin Morrison and the remarkable Irish punt block unit.
Watch: Clemson vs. Notre Dame Football Highlights
The Fighting Irish upset the #4 Tigers, 35-14 in South Bend. Notre Dame not only scored on offense, but they returned both an interception and a punt back for touchdowns. Logan Diggs ran for 114 yards and Audric Estime ran for 104 yards as Notre Dame ran for 263 yards in the game. Cornerback Benjamin Morrison had two interceptions, a pass breakup, and seven total tackles in the game for the Fighting Irish. For Clemson, Will Shipley had 101 all-purpose yards and a rushing touchdown.
247Sports
Dabo Swinney discusses Clemson's 35-14 loss to Notre Dame
Following Clemson's 35-14 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night, head coach Dabo Swinney met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "First of all, congratulations to Notre Dame. They were outstanding. Just absolutely dominated us in every facet of football. Starting with coaching... blocking, tackling, you name it— dominated. Congratulations to coach (Marcus) Freeman and his staff. Always tell our team you get what you earn, and we earned this tonight for sure. Momentum is tough in a game like this and we lost momentum right out of the gate with the blocked punt touchdown. Very simple, flat-out just didn't do our job. Never got the momentum back. Pick-6 and another bad interception that led to another touchdown. Huge momentum plays.
Watch: Marcus Freeman “We Had To Run The Ball“
Marcus Freeman talked about his offense needing to run the ball against Clemson and the Irish responded by rushing for 263 yards against the 4th ranked Tigers. Freeman also talked about why his team won the game but not foreseeing the way it would happen, in addition to talking about his gameplan of running the football.
247Sports
Instant Analysis: What Did We Learn From Notre Dame’s 35-14 Win Over #4 Clemson
Tim Prister and Tim O’Malley break down Notre Dame’s 35-14 win over the Clemson Tigers. Is it time to check attending a Notre Dame home game off your bucket list? Has it been too long since you’ve soaked in the gameday atmosphere in person? Whether it’s for the first time ever or in a while, start planning your trip to South Bend to watch the Fighting Irish with ideas and inspiration at visitsouthbend.com.
247Sports
