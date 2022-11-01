Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
9 Reasons for You To Get Outside and Take a Hike This MonthTMannCleveland, OH
November Happenings in Cleveland, OHTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
cleveland19.com
Portion of street to be dedicated in honor of slain Cleveland officer Shane Bartek
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials and community members will gather on Saturday morning to pay tribute to the off-duty Cleveland police officer who was killed during a New Year’s Eve carjacking. A stretch of Utopia Avenue near the intersection with East 152nd Street will be renamed in honor...
cleveland19.com
Carjacking suspect caught, officer injured in pursuit out of University Circle
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday morning, police apprehended an adult male suspected in a carjacking that occurred the day before at University Hospitals. The University Circle police chief said that officers spent Thursday and the overnight hours into Friday morning searching for the suspect who stole a vehicle from a patient at the hospital’s Seidman Cancer Center.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio 12-year-old identified in connection to ‘swatting’ incidents in OH, PA, TX, police say
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy in Northeast Ohio was identified on Friday in connection to swatting incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. Police began investigating after false threats were made against the Rootstown School District, Ravenna School District and Hudson School District, according to a department press release.
cleveland19.com
Westlake gets $1.9 million for violent crime reduction; East Cleveland gets $150,000
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Earlier this year, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced he would take $100 million of the federal dollars given to the state for the Recover Act and create the Violent Crime Reduction Grant Plan. Law enforcement agencies were asked to submit grants to the Office of Criminal...
cleveland19.com
Miss Wheelchair Ohio visits Nordonia School, to help make building more inclusive
Summit County, Ohio (WOIO) - People with disabilities have everyday struggles, most don’t even think twice about it, but for a child with those same challenges, something as simple as getting to class can be hard. These election advocates and the Nordonia school district push for a bond to...
cleveland19.com
What’s next for Burke Airport?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland will be conducting an economic development analysis of Burke Lakefront Airport to analyze the future of the site. The analysis will look at the potential future economic impact of the airport as is, and what could come of the land if the airport closes.
cleveland19.com
Canton apartment building destroyed by fire
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) -Canton firefighters battled an early morning fire at an apartment building early Thursday. Crews were called out to the building in the 500 block of Fulton Dr. NW just before 4 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they said heavy fire was coming from the second...
cleveland19.com
Richmond Heights resident turns tree in front yard into eagle sculpture
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Richmond Heights Police Department is highlighting a resident who turned who front yard into a neighborhood attraction. A tree in Chris Todd’s front yard is being converted into a large wooden eagle sculpture. The wooden carving is on display in the yard of Todd’s...
cleveland19.com
Operation Ten City makes a stop in Cleveland with food giveaway, job fair, business competition
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Huntington Convention Center in downtown Cleveland will become a real center of opportunity on Saturday, as the “Operation Ten City Tour” makes a stop in Cleveland. Bill Winston Ministries is offering the faith based program that’s traveling to 10 cities in 18 months,...
cleveland19.com
‘We heard you’: Cleveland reverses policy, will pick up leaves after backlash from residents
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland is reversing course on one of its recent policies. After receiving negative responses from Cleveland residents, Mayor Justin Bibb said the city’s leaf-collection policy will return to high-generation neighborhoods. “I appreciate the feedback we’ve received from residents and members of council,”...
cleveland19.com
Retired Vermilion Police Department K-9 passes away after ‘drastic decline in health’
VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - Vermilion police “with a heavy heart” announced the passing of a retired K-9 on Thursday. K9 Miro, who was in service with the department from 2012-2020, passed away due to a sudden “drastic decline” in his health, according to a department Facebook post.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland residents ‘angry’ over new policy requiring leaves to be bagged for pickup
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The leaves aren’t the only thing changing in Cleveland. The city announced plans on Wednesday to now require residents to bag their leaves in order for their yard waste to be picked up. According to city officials, the changes to the seasonal pickup program will...
cleveland19.com
Patient not hurt after carjacking outside the UH Seidman Cancer Center
UNIVERSITY CIRCLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver dropping off a patient at the UH Seidman Cancer Center Thursday morning was carjacked by a suspect who remains on the loose. According to a University Hospitals spokesperson, the crime happened around 8:40 a.m. in the 11100 block of Euclid Ave. The suspect...
cleveland19.com
Autistic kindergartner escapes CMSD school, goes missing for about an hour
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Leeann Blackburn is holding her 5-year-old son, Larry, a little closer after he escaped from his CMSD school on Thursday. “I panicked out the house, rushed up there,” Blackburn said. “I thought he was just missing inside the school.”. Larry, who’s autistic, somehow was...
cleveland19.com
16-year-old Firestone high school student stabbed
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old student at Firestone Community Learning Center was stabbed Friday, according to Akron police. Police said around 1:12 p.m., they responded to the school after hearing reports of a student stabbed. Early information shows there was an altercation inside one of the boys’ restrooms, where...
cleveland19.com
Family of missing Cleveland man offers $5,000 for information that can help locate him
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland father is offering $5,000 out of his own pocket to anyone who can tell him exactly what’s happened to his son. Anthony Mays, II, also known as T.J. hasn’t been seen or heard from since Oct. 18. His father, Anthony Mays, Senior...
cleveland19.com
North Olmsted husky ‘paroled’ from police kennel dons jail uniform for Halloween
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - You may have heard of dogs wearing the “cone of shame,” but what about a jail uniform after spending some time behind bars at their police department?. That’s what the owners of a dog who was recently “paroled” from the North Olmsted Police...
cleveland19.com
Family hosts balloon release for East Cleveland man fatally shot at corner store
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members of the 60-year-old man shot and killed in a Cleveland corner store will honor his memory Wednesday with a balloon release. Michael Gunn, of East Cleveland, was murdered inside the USA Food Mart located at 1163 E. 123rd on Oct. 26. Cleveland police said...
cleveland19.com
Employees at Stark County juvenile facility rally against ‘dangerous conditions’
MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 1199 will rally outside the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility Wednesday afternoon. Employees said the rally is due to dangerous conditions brought on by understaffing in state facilities and institutions. “The State’s lack of concern for the safety...
cleveland19.com
Lakewood to spend $85 million after nearly 2,000 sewage discharges into Lake Erie, Rocky River
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Lakewood has agreed to spend approximately $85 million to improve its sewer system. According to the Department of Justice, the improvements will “significantly” reduce the amount of raw sewage discharges from Lakewood’s system into Lake Erie and the Rocky River.
