ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Carjacking suspect caught, officer injured in pursuit out of University Circle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday morning, police apprehended an adult male suspected in a carjacking that occurred the day before at University Hospitals. The University Circle police chief said that officers spent Thursday and the overnight hours into Friday morning searching for the suspect who stole a vehicle from a patient at the hospital’s Seidman Cancer Center.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio 12-year-old identified in connection to ‘swatting’ incidents in OH, PA, TX, police say

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy in Northeast Ohio was identified on Friday in connection to swatting incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. Police began investigating after false threats were made against the Rootstown School District, Ravenna School District and Hudson School District, according to a department press release.
RAVENNA, OH
cleveland19.com

What’s next for Burke Airport?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland will be conducting an economic development analysis of Burke Lakefront Airport to analyze the future of the site. The analysis will look at the potential future economic impact of the airport as is, and what could come of the land if the airport closes.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton apartment building destroyed by fire

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) -Canton firefighters battled an early morning fire at an apartment building early Thursday. Crews were called out to the building in the 500 block of Fulton Dr. NW just before 4 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they said heavy fire was coming from the second...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

‘We heard you’: Cleveland reverses policy, will pick up leaves after backlash from residents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland is reversing course on one of its recent policies. After receiving negative responses from Cleveland residents, Mayor Justin Bibb said the city’s leaf-collection policy will return to high-generation neighborhoods. “I appreciate the feedback we’ve received from residents and members of council,”...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Patient not hurt after carjacking outside the UH Seidman Cancer Center

UNIVERSITY CIRCLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver dropping off a patient at the UH Seidman Cancer Center Thursday morning was carjacked by a suspect who remains on the loose. According to a University Hospitals spokesperson, the crime happened around 8:40 a.m. in the 11100 block of Euclid Ave. The suspect...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Autistic kindergartner escapes CMSD school, goes missing for about an hour

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Leeann Blackburn is holding her 5-year-old son, Larry, a little closer after he escaped from his CMSD school on Thursday. “I panicked out the house, rushed up there,” Blackburn said. “I thought he was just missing inside the school.”. Larry, who’s autistic, somehow was...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

16-year-old Firestone high school student stabbed

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old student at Firestone Community Learning Center was stabbed Friday, according to Akron police. Police said around 1:12 p.m., they responded to the school after hearing reports of a student stabbed. Early information shows there was an altercation inside one of the boys’ restrooms, where...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy