KLTV
VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
KLTV
WEBXTRA: Longview spokesman talks about trucks hitting Green Street bridge
KSLA
Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A highway chase ended in a crash after a woman wanted on charges of theft fled from a traffic stop. Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin explained the pursuit started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson Streets near Highway 80 in Longview.
26-Year-Old Nina L. Allen Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harrison County (Harrison County, TX)
According to the Texas Department Of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Harrison County on Sunday. The crash happened on I-20 after striking a stalled vehicle that was involved in another crash.
KTRE
Longview animal clinic workers remember coworker killed in car crash
KSLA
18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Northbound lanes of Green Street in Longview are blocked after an 18-wheeler has become stuck underneath the bridge at Green and Cotton. The driver is not hurt and a heavy-duty wrecker is on scene. Southbound lanes are getting through, but northbound lanes are blocked at this...
KLTV
VIDEO: Morris County children rescued from home by neighbor
The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away. The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up.
KLTV
VIDEO: Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department heavily damaged by severe weather
Longview Animal Shelter remembers colleague after car crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — Losing someone you love is hard for anyone and at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, employees are grieving the loss of one of their own. Nina Allen, who was the head animal counselor at the shelter, was killed Sunday in a crash in Harrison County at the age of 26.
KLTV
VIDEO: Hughes Springs City Hall, other buildings damaged in storm
KLTV
Athens Steel Building
KLTV was given a look inside the Hughes Springs VFD building which was heavily damaged by the severe weather that came through East Texas Friday evening. Yeakley discusses what precautions they've added to alert drivers that the low bridge is ahead, and who is responsible for trucks who hit it.
Winnsboro Police Department in early morning drug bust
TYLER, Texas — Early this morning Winnsboro Police Department along with Franklin County Sheriffs executed a search and arrest warrant. An adult male and adult female were arrested at the scene and transported to Franklin County Sheriffs Office. According to the Winnsboro Police Department, illegal guns and narcotics were...
KLTV
Counting the Votes: How ballots are checked for accuracy
District: Tyler High students, staff safe after shelter in place due to suspicious vehicle
TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD says staff and students are safe after officials placed Tyler High under a "shelter in place" due to a suspicious vehicle in the campus parking lot Friday afternoon. There was no lockdown and students were placed in a shelter in place, Jennifer Hines, Tyler...
KLTV
Marion County boil water notice rescinded
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice from Mims Water Supply has been rescinded. The notice was issued Nov. 2 due to an 8″ line break on FM 729 that caused reduced water pressure. The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the...
KLTV
Fight at Tyler motel leads to suspect accidentally shooting himself
KLTV
Grand jury no-bills deputy who shot, killed man in Rusk County traffic stop
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk County sheriff’s deputy has been no-billed by a grand jury on Thursday after they heard details about a shooting he was involved in on Sept. 14 that resulted in a man’s death. This is according to the Rusk County sheriff and the district attorney’s office.
KLTV
Investigation reveals fire at Overton church building started in kitchen
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The fire that destroyed the Overton First Baptist Church Family Life Center has been under investigation until now. Rusk County Emergency Management Coordinator Terry Linder said their investigation is now complete. He said the cause of the fire has been labeled as undetermined, but they concluded...
KLTV
Hughes Springs weather damage
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on I-20 After Running Off Roadway and Striking an Overpass
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on I-20 After Running Off Road and Striking an Overpass. Shreveport, Louisiana – On Thursday, November 3, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 9:00 a.m., Troop F of Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 at LA Highway 577. Frederick Russell, 48, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
