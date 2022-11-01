ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Suspect arrested on murder warrant after Saturday shooting at NW 18th St. in Amarillo

By Jordan Gipson, Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago

A suspect was booked into jail on Monday in connection to the Saturday night shooting at NW 18th Street that left multiple gunshot victims, including one person dead and two others critically injured.

According to reports, Amarillo Police Department homicide detectives identified 23-year-old Bol Deng as the potential shooter in the weekend incident, and a murder warrant was obtained in the case. The SWAT unit was brought in to help locate the suspect.

Deng was taken into custody and booked on the murder warrant into the Potter County Jail.

As previously reported, at about 10:28 p.m. Saturday, Amarillo police officers responded to a home located in the 1900 block of NW 18th Street for reports of multiple gunshot victims, according to an APD statement. Upon officers' arrival, two male victims were found inside the home, and a female victim was found in the backyard of the residence. The woman and one of the men were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The second man, identified as 19-year-old Lawrence Hart, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Justice of the Peace and homicide unit were called to the scene, along with CSI.

This case is still under investigation by the APD Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crimestoppers at 374-4400 or use the P3 tips app or the Crimestoppers app at www.amapolice.org .

Amarillo Globe-News

