Las Vegas, NV

Wichita Eagle

General Mills pauses its advertising on Twitter

As prominent advertisers and users warily watch what will become of Twitter under new owner Elon Musk, General Mills joined the list of corporations taking a break from advertising on it. "We have paused advertising on Twitter," Kelsey Roemhildt, a spokeswoman for General Mills, said in a statement. "As always,...

