Wichita Eagle
Preview: The Paradox That Is Packers at Lions
GREEN BAY, Wis. – What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? That’s the unstoppable force paradox. The opposite of the paradox will be on display on Sunday at Ford Field. The Green Bay Packers – aka the stoppable force – can’t score. The Detroit Lions – aka the movable object – can’t stop anyone from scoring.
Wichita Eagle
Vikings-Commanders predictions: Which winning streak continues in Week 9?
It might be easy for Vikings fans to start looking ahead to Week 10. If both teams win this week as expected, the Vikings will head to Buffalo to take on the Bills in a matchup of 7-1 teams on November 13th. That'll be a huge test for Kevin O'Connell's group, which has won five in a row since getting roughed up by the one healthy contender they've faced so far, the Eagles. It has a chance to be one of the biggest, most-hyped games of the 2022 regular season.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Snag Award-Winning WR in 2023 Mock Draft
The Seattle Seahawks seem to be trending toward the winning side of things as it pertains to the blockbuster trade that sent longtime quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March. Downward-spiraling Denver has seen Wilson play like a shell of his former self while the Seahawks sit atop...
Wichita Eagle
FanDuel Kansas Promo Code Grants Impressive $1000 No Sweat First Bet For Chiefs
The NFL season is near the halfway point as the Super Bowl contenders start to separate themselves from the pack, including the Chiefs. With an exciting second half of the season ahead, now is the time to start betting on football. The best way to place your first bet is with our FanDuel Kansas promo code offer which earns a $1,000 No-Sweat First Bet for new users.
Wichita Eagle
Week 9: Ravens — Saints Predictions
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are playing their second straight prime-time game when they travel to New Orleans to play the Saints. The pundits are mostly picking the Ravens to win this game. Here's the Roundup. Analysis: "The Ravens are gaining some momentum and have won two straight...
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Glenn: ‘Nothing Surprises Me’
The Detroit Lions roster has expressed frustration this week that defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant lost his job. When all is said and done, players are tasked with receiving instructions from coaches and executing at the highest level. Fail and the result ends up being position coaches, friends and colleagues...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Week 9 Game Against Titans
After a week off to recharge, refresh and hit the reset button for a bit, the Kansas City Chiefs will be back in action on Sunday Night Football this week. As the Tennessee Titans come rolling into town, the hosts have some good news on the injury front. Throughout the...
Wichita Eagle
Previewing the Jacksonville Jaguars Defense
With salary cap space to spend last offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars put significant money and draft capital into improving their defense. The Jaguars hadn't ranked better than 21st in points allowed since the start of the 2019 season. Free agents like linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and rookies like this year's No.1...
Wichita Eagle
Friday Injury Report: Two Ruled Out
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will have a hole to fill in their secondary once again. Safety Amani Hooker is one of two players the Titans have ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs (7:20 p.m., NBC, FuboTV) because of injury. Additionally, Elijah Molden, who was designated for return to practice on Wednesday, won’t be added to the active roster this week, coach Mike Vrabel said Friday.
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Notebook: Sacks Come in Bunches, Prime Time Success
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have 23 sacks on the season, which is tied with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles for the fifth most in the NFL. In the past four games, Baltimore has posted 15 total sacks. In five games played, outside linebacker Justin Houston...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s how Chiefs’ Willie Gay felt in his return game following 4-week NFL suspension
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay had eight tackles and a half-sack in last week’s 44-23 road victory over the San Francisco 49ers. It still didn’t feel perfect, he says — an understandable fact given it was his return from a four-game NFL suspension. “I could feel...
Wichita Eagle
Saints’ Demario Davis Nominated for Salute to Service Award
On Friday morning, the NFL announced their 2022 list of nominees from each team for USAA's Salute to Service Award. The Saints have once again nominated Demario Davis to represent their club. This is the 12th annual award for league, which focuses on recognizing NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni who have demonstrated a commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities.
