Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Related
Wichita Eagle
Luka Doncic is Posting Up More, Providing Mavs with Major Advantages
Luka Doncic has begun the 2022-23 season by scoring at least 30 points in each of his seven performances. He's averaging a league-most 36.1 points while also dishing out 9.0 assists. For a player to produce such large results, it requires a layered approach that balances workload with the timing of countering the approach of the defense throughout natural game flow.
Wichita Eagle
Hornets Issue Statement on Miles Bridges
After yesterday's report on the legal outcome of the Miles Bridges felony charges, the Charlotte Hornets have issued the following statement. The Hornets are playing this one very close to the chest and avoiding putting anything out there other than cookie cutter PR speak. However, while speaking to Bally Sports Mitch Kupchak suggested the organisation don't necessarily have more knowledge on the details of the situation than the wider public at large. If this is true, then it's understandable for the front office to better understand the situation.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Good Vibes Come Screeching To A Halt In Jazz Blowout
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers looked thoroughly outmatched by a Utah Jazz team that everyone expected to tank the 2022-23 season. Though semi-valiant comeback efforts were made in the second half, the Jazz enjoyed a double-digit advantage for much of the night, ultimately winning by a comfortable 130-116 margin. Los...
Wichita Eagle
Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout
Nike has suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving and canceled its plans to release his next signature shoe, the latest chapter in the ongoing fallout since the Brooklyn Nets guard tweeted a link to a film containing antisemitic material. The shoe giant announced Friday night that it will halt its...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Bulls: Tatum’s 36 Points and Brogdon’s 25 Propel Boston Back into Win Column
Jayson Tatum continues playing like an MVP candidate, Malcolm Brogdon provided 25 points off the bench, and the Celtics staved off the Bulls in crunch time to get back in the win column. View the original article to see embedded media. Boston needs tests like tonight to stay sharp and...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Adam Silver’s Thoughts On Adding A Las Vegas Team, As Requested By Prospective Owner LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA forward LeBron James may not be showing many signs of slowing down on offense, aside from more frequent appearances on the team's IR, but he certainly seems to have his sights set on the next stage of his life in the NBA. Last month, the 18-time...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: NBA Expert Compares Sixth Man Russell Westbrook To Other Overqualified Bench Leaders
In a vacuum, it may not be ideal to have your most expensive player be coming off the bench. But your Los Angeles Lakers have figured out that the best way to get the most out of $47.1 million point guard Russell Westbrook and the team's best player, 18-time All-Star forward LeBron James, is to separate the two on the floor when possible.
Wichita Eagle
Charlotte Hornets Starting Five
Moments ago the Charlotte Hornets announced their starting five for tonight’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Suns' Cam Johnson Leaves Arena in Crutches; Injury Status Unknown
Phoenix Suns PF Cam Johnson left after injuring his knee just five minutes into action on Friday.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reveals Whether Or Not Matt Ryan Buzzer Beater Was Planned
In the least dramatic way possible, reserve Los Angeles Lakers small forward Matt Ryan may have saved the Lakers' 2022-23 season on Wednesday night. View the original article to see embedded media. Okay, maybe not really. But the shot he hit in the corner to force overtime and an eventual...
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Stars Downplay Chase of Undefeated Season at 8–0
The Eagles improved to an NFL-best 8–0 on Thursday night with a 29–17 win over the Texans on the road. Not only did the victory give Philadelphia a franchise-best start, but also has many thinking about another historic possibility: an undefeated season. Though fans of the team might...
Wichita Eagle
Indiana Pacers wing Chris Duarte suffers ankle injury vs Miami Heat
With 7:12 to go in the first quarter of the Indiana Pacers duel with the Miami Heat Friday night, Heat guard Kyle Lowry attempted a reverse layup while being defended by Pacers wing Chris Duarte. During the play, Duarte landed on top of Lowry and rolled his left ankle. He...
Wichita Eagle
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers return home to battle the Miami Heat
The Indiana Pacers return to action tonight after three days off. The team will host the Miami Heat after having time to regroup with a few practices in Indianapolis this week. It's the first home game for the unit since October 22. The Heat are 4-5 and missing some key...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings-Commanders predictions: Which winning streak continues in Week 9?
It might be easy for Vikings fans to start looking ahead to Week 10. If both teams win this week as expected, the Vikings will head to Buffalo to take on the Bills in a matchup of 7-1 teams on November 13th. That'll be a huge test for Kevin O'Connell's group, which has won five in a row since getting roughed up by the one healthy contender they've faced so far, the Eagles. It has a chance to be one of the biggest, most-hyped games of the 2022 regular season.
Wichita Eagle
Latest News on Bogdan Bogdanovic’s Recovery
View the original article to see embedded media. During the Atlanta Hawks recent five-game road trip, shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic made two appearances in the broadcasting booth alongside Bob Rathbun. The legendary television announcer spoke for everyone when he complimented Bogdanovic's television skills but preferred him on the court. Bogdanovic...
Wichita Eagle
Delaware Blue Coats Announce 2022-23 Roster
The Delaware Blue Coats, the G League affiliated team of the Philadelphia 76ers, have announced their roster for the 2022-23 season. Their post about the roster does come with some notes regarding certain players on the roster, including the contract statuses of Foster Jr. and Champagnie, both of who are on two-way contracts.
Wichita Eagle
Four-time NBA champ lauds Paolo Banchero
Recent Duke basketball one-and-done and 2022 No. 1 overall draft pick Paolo Banchero leads all NBA rookies in points, rebounds, and assists. For those who question the Orlando Magic power forward's defense, consider that he has the second-most blocks and fourth-most steals among first-year players. The world took notice after...
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Glenn: ‘Nothing Surprises Me’
The Detroit Lions roster has expressed frustration this week that defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant lost his job. When all is said and done, players are tasked with receiving instructions from coaches and executing at the highest level. Fail and the result ends up being position coaches, friends and colleagues...
Wichita Eagle
Preview: The Paradox That Is Packers at Lions
GREEN BAY, Wis. – What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? That’s the unstoppable force paradox. The opposite of the paradox will be on display on Sunday at Ford Field. The Green Bay Packers – aka the stoppable force – can’t score. The Detroit Lions – aka the movable object – can’t stop anyone from scoring.
Wichita Eagle
Nike Suspends Relationship With Kyrie Irving After Antisemitic Post
Nike announced Friday that it is pausing its relationship with Nets star Kyrie Irving, effective immediately. The sportswear giant’s decision comes after Irving doubled down on his comments for the promotion of an antisemitic film and book entitled Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America on social media last week despite saying he “meant no disrespect” by it.
Comments / 0