Yardbarker

Cubs Left Fielder Ian Happ Wins NL Gold Glove

Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ won his first Gold Glove, Rawlings announced Tuesday. Happ, who led NL left fielders in defensive runs saved (13) this season, according to FanGraphs, beat out David Peralta and Christian Yelich. Peralta split the season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays, while Yelich is with the Milwaukee Brewers. Peralta (2019) and Yelich (2014) have previously won the award.
MLB Trade Rumors

Offseason outlook for the Seattle Mariners

The Mariners finally ended their postseason drought, and took a step further in October with a dramatic sweep of the Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card Series before falling to the Astros in the ALDS. Now, the Mariners are looking to shed their other ignominious label as the only one of the 30 MLB teams that has never reached the World Series.
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox set three coaches for Pedro Grifol's staff

As the White Sox introduced Pedro Grifol as their next manager on Thursday, they brushed over who will fill some of the positions under his staff. "The only specifics I can get into today are about those individuals who we are certain will be on his staff," general manager Rick Hahn said. "Ethan Katz and Curt Hassler will return in their previous roles. And we're pleased to also share with you that Charlie Montoyo will be joining Pedro's staff as his bench coach."
NorthcentralPA.com

Phillies take a different look into historic World Series game 5

You’ve got to look good to play good. It’s a phrase many of us heard over and over during our sports careers. (Even though grammatically, you can’t play good, you can only play well). The Phillies will put this to the test tonight in game five of the World Series, as they try to bounce back after being no-hit in Wednesday’s 5-0 game four loss to the Astros. They’ll be...
CBS Chicago

White Sox officially name Pedro Grifol as new manager

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago White Sox officially named Pedro Grifol as their new manager on Thursday, replacing Tony La Russa, who retired last month.Grifol, 52, spent the past 10 seasons with the Royals, most recently as bench coach, and helped guide Kansas City to the American League pennant in 2014 and a World Series championship in 2015.White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said he could barely contain his excitement about bringing in Grifol as the new manager, coming off what was a grueling and disappointing 2022 season, when the team finished with a .500 record, after coming into the year...
Yardbarker

Cristian Javier Has Reached A New Tier In MLB

Cristian Javier had a night to remember on Wednesday in Game 4 of the World Series. The Houston Astros sent him to the mound in hopes of evening the Fall Classic at two games apiece. Javier delivered under the bright lights at Citizens Bank Park, holding the Philadelphia Phillies hitless...
