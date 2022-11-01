Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are backJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
Report: Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
Masataka Yoshida, an outfielder in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league, reportedly wants to play for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Astros’ Dusty Baker blasted by MLB Twitter for leaving Lance McCullers Jr. in too long
The Houston Astros got walloped on the field by the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series to the tune of a 7-0 score. Meanwhile, Astros manager Dusty Baker is getting rocked on Twitter due to his questionable decision to let Lance McCullers Jr. hang longer on the mound despite the pitcher obviously not having his best stuff Tuesday night.
Kyle Schwarber warned baseball about Philadelphia Phillies offense weeks ago
If you were surprised by the Philadelphia Phillies power output in the World Series on Tuesday night, you weren’t listening to the words of Kyle Schwarber early in the postseason. While the Philadelphia Phillies may have flexed their home run muscles in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series...
Yankees coach already interviewed with White Sox for manager opening, report says
Carlos Mendoza could be getting ready to pack his bags. On Monday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported the “White Sox got permission to interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza for manager opening.”. However, The Score reported Monday evening that “According to sources Yankees bench coach Carlos...
Cubs Left Fielder Ian Happ Wins NL Gold Glove
Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ won his first Gold Glove, Rawlings announced Tuesday. Happ, who led NL left fielders in defensive runs saved (13) this season, according to FanGraphs, beat out David Peralta and Christian Yelich. Peralta split the season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays, while Yelich is with the Milwaukee Brewers. Peralta (2019) and Yelich (2014) have previously won the award.
2022 Gold Glove Awards announced, Yankees catcher, infielder win Mets get none
The 2022 Gold Glove Awards are here. Below are the winners, updated as they are announced:. - Mets talking offseason trades | Angels’ Shohei Ohtani update. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting us with a subscription. Bridget Hyland may...
Ian Happ in Exclusive Company in Cubs History With Gold Glove Honor
Happ in exclusive company in Cubs history with Gold Glove originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As a shortstop who was “obsessed” with watching Omar Vizquel defensive highlights, Ian Happ dreamed during his youth of winning a Gold Glove in the big leagues one day. So, what would...
The Yankees may have a new super utilityman on the roster
In today’s baseball, it’s very important to have versatility: managers like to deploy several defensive alignments and lineups, and if they have players who can field multiple positions successfully, their job will be much easier. The New York Yankees, fortunately, have this on their roster. DJ LeMahieu is...
Simulated World Series: Astros take advantage of Phillies errors to win rain-delayed Game 3
After a rainout reshuffled the pitching matchups, the Astros still relied on a strong start from Lance McCullers to take a 6-2 win.
Offseason outlook for the Seattle Mariners
The Mariners finally ended their postseason drought, and took a step further in October with a dramatic sweep of the Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card Series before falling to the Astros in the ALDS. Now, the Mariners are looking to shed their other ignominious label as the only one of the 30 MLB teams that has never reached the World Series.
White Sox set three coaches for Pedro Grifol's staff
As the White Sox introduced Pedro Grifol as their next manager on Thursday, they brushed over who will fill some of the positions under his staff. "The only specifics I can get into today are about those individuals who we are certain will be on his staff," general manager Rick Hahn said. "Ethan Katz and Curt Hassler will return in their previous roles. And we're pleased to also share with you that Charlie Montoyo will be joining Pedro's staff as his bench coach."
Simulated World Series: Yordan Alvarez's mammoth homer lifts Astros over Phillies in Game 4
A 500-foot first-inning blast from Yordan Alvarez set the tone and Cristian Javier outdueled Aaron Nola in Houston's 3-1 Sim Series win.
Phillies take a different look into historic World Series game 5
You’ve got to look good to play good. It’s a phrase many of us heard over and over during our sports careers. (Even though grammatically, you can’t play good, you can only play well). The Phillies will put this to the test tonight in game five of the World Series, as they try to bounce back after being no-hit in Wednesday’s 5-0 game four loss to the Astros. They’ll be...
Cubs Season in Review: Rowan Wick
The Chicago Cubs relied heavily upon players with little Major League experience in 2022, Rowan Wick was one of them.
White Sox officially name Pedro Grifol as new manager
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago White Sox officially named Pedro Grifol as their new manager on Thursday, replacing Tony La Russa, who retired last month.Grifol, 52, spent the past 10 seasons with the Royals, most recently as bench coach, and helped guide Kansas City to the American League pennant in 2014 and a World Series championship in 2015.White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said he could barely contain his excitement about bringing in Grifol as the new manager, coming off what was a grueling and disappointing 2022 season, when the team finished with a .500 record, after coming into the year...
Cristian Javier Has Reached A New Tier In MLB
Cristian Javier had a night to remember on Wednesday in Game 4 of the World Series. The Houston Astros sent him to the mound in hopes of evening the Fall Classic at two games apiece. Javier delivered under the bright lights at Citizens Bank Park, holding the Philadelphia Phillies hitless...
