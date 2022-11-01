It wasn’t smooth sailing for Amanda Lemos, but she arrived at UFC Fight Night 214 fight week Wednesday in one piece. In the wake of a presidential election in her native country of Brazil, Lemos (12-2-1 MMA, 6-2 UFC) was unable to fly to the United States as she planned Tuesday morning. Her fellow Brazilians competing on Saturday’s card at the UFC Apex, Polyana Viana and Tamires Vidal, also experienced delays.

