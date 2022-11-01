ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

'I wouldn't be here today.' Video shows Canton police saving woman in medical emergency

By Amy L. Knapp, The Independent
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
CANTON ‒ Annette Conklin is alive today because two Canton police officers took quick action when Conklin suffered a medical emergency.

"I'm very thankful for both of them," the Canton resident said. "Otherwise, I wouldn't be here today."

The two city employees will be honored with the police department's Lifesaver Award.

Officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute were called to the 400 block of Tuscarawas St. W around 3:30 p.m. Oct. 5 for a report of an unresponsive woman inside a vehicle.

The officers found Conklin in the passenger seat of a truck. She wasn't breathing. The driver, Conklin's husband, told officers they were talking and all of a sudden she was shaking. He pulled over and called 911.

Conklin was having a seizure.

"He realized I wasn't breathing and my heart had stopped," Conklin said Tuesday. "He put the seat back and started CPR. Luckily the two patrolmen were close by."

Officers immediately began to attempt to wake Conklin by doing a sternal rub before taking over CPR. The officers took turns while they waited for paramedics.

Conklin began breathing on her own and responding to the officers' questions as help arrived.

K-9:'They love it.' Dogs and racers gather for Police K-9 Association event

She was able to get out of the vehicle on her own and get on the cot before emergency medical officials took her to the hospital.

What happened to Annette Conklin in Canton?

Conklin has suffered from seizures for some time and does not drive. It had been about six months since her last one. She had never experienced any type of complications with her seizures until this time when she had a cardiac pulmonary arrest.

She spent nearly two weeks in the hospital as doctors performed tests. She has follow-up appointments with neurologists, cardiologists and other specialists.

As a result of the latest seizure, Conklin is suffering from Bell's Palsy, a condition that causes sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of the face.

Conklin hopes to meet up with the officers that saved her life.

"I want to meet up with them I have a gift for them and some Lifesavers," she chuckled.

Machamer, who has been on the department for more than two years, and Lute, who will mark two years next month, will be recognized with the Lifesaver Award at the department's next award ceremony after the first of the year.

The Repository

