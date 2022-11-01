ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#9. Detroit, Michigan

- Increase in bike commuters: 14 more commuters per 10K people

- Bikers per 10K in 2020: 67

- Bikers per 10K in 2015: 52

In 2009, Talking Heads band member and cycling advocate David Byrne declared Detroit one of the top eight biking cities in the entire world. In his book, "Bicycle Diaries," Byrne wrote about riding in the city : "I bike from the center of town out to the suburbs. It's an amazing ride—a timeline through a city's history, its glory and betrayal."

He may not be alone in embracing two-wheeled rides. Since 2011, biking spaces have grown citywide, boasting more than 260 miles of bike lanes, 50 of which are protected, and many of which were included in streetscape planning that used federal and state investments.

