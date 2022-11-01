1. Portland, Maine

- Increase in bike commuters: 54 more commuters per 10K people

- Bikers per 10K in 2020: 211

- Bikers per 10K in 2015: 157

Nope, the top-growing bikeable city for commuters isn't Oregon's Portland, the "Rip City" known as a biking haven. In fact, the Pacific Northwest city's number of bike commuters has dropped steeply since 2015.

Instead, it's the Portland on the opposite side of the country. Though the Maine city is known for frigid winters, few may know that it features 45 miles of bike lanes. It recently launched a bike-share program that clocked 2,220 rides during its first month. Its bike-share fleet currently consists of 150 pedal and 50 electric bikes.

The city has also opened its continued development of bike-friendly infrastructure to all Portlanders via its Better Bikeways Initiative , which features a crowdsourced mapping system and a robust public engagement platform.

