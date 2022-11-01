ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#8. Boise, Idaho

By The Washington Post // Getty Images
- Increase in bike commuters: 14 more commuters per 10K people

- Bikers per 10K in 2020: 271

- Bikers per 10K in 2015: 256

Organizations like the Boise Bicycle Project , a cooperative that promotes riding in the city through refurbishing bicycles and other initiatives, has helped energize the biking community with events and education opportunities. On the city level, the Boise City Council's initiative, City Go , has greatly incentivized public transit use and bike sharing. This program includes a card that allows users to pay for city center buses and access other perks such as a Cycle Learning Center, bike air and repair stations, bike-share options, and free bike parking in secure locations.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

