Trail of blood leads El Paso police to body of 75-year-old grandfather hidden in basement
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A trail of blood is what led to a gruesome discovery in the basement of a house in south-central El Paso. Rodolfo Murphy Sr. was found stabbed to death at 5622 Webster Avenue Saturday night. Murphy's grandson, Paul Jeremy Martinez, was booked into the...
16-year-old arrested in drive-by shooting at Capistrano Park in El Paso's Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a shooting that left a 14-year-old injured at a park in El Paso's Lower Valley. The drive-by shooting happened Tuesday around 7 p.m. at Capistrano Park located at 8700 Padilla Drive. Two boys, ages 13 and 14,...
Bullet fired in west El Paso road rage incident narrowly misses child, police say
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is investigating after a vehicle with a child inside was shot at by another driver Tuesday night. Police said the driver of a late model Ford Mustang, black in color, shot at another driver while driving east at the 3200 block of Doniphan.
Rollover crash reported in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire department and police responded to a rollover crash in Northeast El Paso. KFOX14/CBS4 received reports of a vehicle crash before 3 a.m. Friday. The crash happened on Railroad Drive at Waycross Avenue, leaving south and northbound lanes closed, according to...
49-year-old pedestrian killed along Mesa Street in west El Paso identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The pedestrian killed crossing Mesa Street in west El Paso was identified. Gabriel Terrazas, 49, of El Paso died in a pedestrian crash Friday night. El Paso police said Terrazas was struck by a KIA Forte as he ran across Mesa Street. Terrazas was...
Serious fire at apartment complex in south central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a serious fire in south central El Paso Friday morning. The fire happened at a vacant apartment building and was knocked down shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the EPFD twitter account. A spokesman for the El Paso...
American, Venezuelan arrested after clash at Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas
EL PASO, Texas — Two people were arrested in connection to an illegal protest involving migrants and Border Patrol agents along the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas. One of the individuals arrested was identified as an American. The second person arrested was a Venezuelan. The incident happened Oct....
El Paso fire responded to a multiple vehicle crash on I-10 west near Zaragoza
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 10 west near Zaragoza Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:05 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The left 3 lanes were closed and backup was passed Joe Battle. It...
25th annual Bi-National Border Mass to be held in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso will host its 25th annual Bi-National Border Mass on Saturday. The mass will be held at noon on the border between El Paso, Texas, and Juarez, Chihuahua Mexico. Established in 1997, the annual bi-national mass on the border brings...
3 new cases of West Nile virus reported in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Health officials announced there were three new cases of the Severe Central Nervous System West Nile Virus and West Nile Virus Fever reported in El Paso. A man in his 50s and a man in his 70s, both with underlying medical conditions, along with...
Dia de Muertos event held at Mexican Consulate in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Dia de Muertos event was held at the Mexican Consulate in El Paso Thursday night. A large ofrenda was unveiled at the Consulate General of Mexico gallery. Catrinas, live music and traditional bread with hot chocolate were there. The winners of the different...
El Paso school districts discuss safety during voting for Election Day
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — Reports of voter intimidation have been circulating across different cities in the U.S. According to the ACLU, voter intimidation is rare and unlikely. But if someone is attempting to interfere with your right to vote, it may be voter intimidation and a violation of federal law.
EPISD celebrates completion of Navarrete Middle School on Fort Bliss grounds
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District celebrated the completion of Captain Gabriel L. Navarrete Middle School during a ceremony on Thursday. The school opened its doors to more than 900 students in Aug. The school comes together as a consolidation of the former Armendariz...
Circle K says diesel fuel was accidently put into unleaded gas tanks at El Paso station
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A fuel mix-up at a west El Paso gas station left multiple customers with damage to their vehicles, according to Circle K. On October 4th, a Circle K customer named Amy pumped unleaded gas into her car at the station located on Doniphan and Sunland Park Drives. When she started to drive away, she noticed something was wrong with her vehicle.
El Paso High School SAT answer documents lost in UPS transit, school district says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Paso High School students' SAT answers were lost in transit after they were "securely submitted to UPS," the school district confirmed Wednesday night. A post on social media showed what appeared to be SAT answer sheets that were blowing on Mesa Street.
El Paso looks to motivate home buyers to purchase in downtown, westside
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The city of El Paso is working to find ways to revitalize downtown. The project, currently in the works, is called the Downtown Uptown project. The goal is to revamp the area by making it a place where people can live, but also play.
Flex of the Night: Del Valle WR saves tipped pass on TD run
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The last Flex of the Night in the high school football regular season went to an incredible save by Del Valle's Eli Molina. Del Valle quarterback Jesse Ramos made a pass which was then tipped Bel Air. Molina came through making the catch and...
El Paso student says lost SAT answers prevents him from applying to college early
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — United Parcel Service (UPS) apologized to El Paso High School and its students after a driver lost students' SAT answer sheets in transit. We have apologized to the school and extend our apologies to the students. Our employees are working to recover as many tests as possible, and we will work with the school to resolve the situation. The driver’s actions in this case are not representative of UPS protocols and methods, and we are addressing this with him. Safely meeting our service commitments is UPS’s first priority.
El Paso landmarks light up teal for Alzheimer’s awareness
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso landmarks, including One San Jacinto Plaza Tower, will be lit teal on Thursday to awareness to Alzheimer’s. The light displays are part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program. “Having these El Paso...
El Paso doctor offers health tips during National Diabetes Month
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — November is National Diabetes Month and a doctor is urging El Pasoans to stay on top of their health to prevent getting the disease. Dr. Minerva Medrano, a family medicine doctor for The Hospitals of Providence, said Diabetes is one of, if not the most, prevalent health issues in El Paso.
