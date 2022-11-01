ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudspeth County, TX

KFOX 14

Rollover crash reported in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire department and police responded to a rollover crash in Northeast El Paso. KFOX14/CBS4 received reports of a vehicle crash before 3 a.m. Friday. The crash happened on Railroad Drive at Waycross Avenue, leaving south and northbound lanes closed, according to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Serious fire at apartment complex in south central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a serious fire in south central El Paso Friday morning. The fire happened at a vacant apartment building and was knocked down shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the EPFD twitter account. A spokesman for the El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

American, Venezuelan arrested after clash at Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas

EL PASO, Texas — Two people were arrested in connection to an illegal protest involving migrants and Border Patrol agents along the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas. One of the individuals arrested was identified as an American. The second person arrested was a Venezuelan. The incident happened Oct....
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

25th annual Bi-National Border Mass to be held in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso will host its 25th annual Bi-National Border Mass on Saturday. The mass will be held at noon on the border between El Paso, Texas, and Juarez, Chihuahua Mexico. Established in 1997, the annual bi-national mass on the border brings...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

3 new cases of West Nile virus reported in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Health officials announced there were three new cases of the Severe Central Nervous System West Nile Virus and West Nile Virus Fever reported in El Paso. A man in his 50s and a man in his 70s, both with underlying medical conditions, along with...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Dia de Muertos event held at Mexican Consulate in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Dia de Muertos event was held at the Mexican Consulate in El Paso Thursday night. A large ofrenda was unveiled at the Consulate General of Mexico gallery. Catrinas, live music and traditional bread with hot chocolate were there. The winners of the different...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso school districts discuss safety during voting for Election Day

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — Reports of voter intimidation have been circulating across different cities in the U.S. According to the ACLU, voter intimidation is rare and unlikely. But if someone is attempting to interfere with your right to vote, it may be voter intimidation and a violation of federal law.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Circle K says diesel fuel was accidently put into unleaded gas tanks at El Paso station

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A fuel mix-up at a west El Paso gas station left multiple customers with damage to their vehicles, according to Circle K. On October 4th, a Circle K customer named Amy pumped unleaded gas into her car at the station located on Doniphan and Sunland Park Drives. When she started to drive away, she noticed something was wrong with her vehicle.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Flex of the Night: Del Valle WR saves tipped pass on TD run

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The last Flex of the Night in the high school football regular season went to an incredible save by Del Valle's Eli Molina. Del Valle quarterback Jesse Ramos made a pass which was then tipped Bel Air. Molina came through making the catch and...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso student says lost SAT answers prevents him from applying to college early

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — United Parcel Service (UPS) apologized to El Paso High School and its students after a driver lost students' SAT answer sheets in transit. We have apologized to the school and extend our apologies to the students. Our employees are working to recover as many tests as possible, and we will work with the school to resolve the situation. The driver’s actions in this case are not representative of UPS protocols and methods, and we are addressing this with him. Safely meeting our service commitments is UPS’s first priority.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso landmarks light up teal for Alzheimer’s awareness

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso landmarks, including One San Jacinto Plaza Tower, will be lit teal on Thursday to awareness to Alzheimer’s. The light displays are part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program. “Having these El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso doctor offers health tips during National Diabetes Month

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — November is National Diabetes Month and a doctor is urging El Pasoans to stay on top of their health to prevent getting the disease. Dr. Minerva Medrano, a family medicine doctor for The Hospitals of Providence, said Diabetes is one of, if not the most, prevalent health issues in El Paso.
EL PASO, TX

