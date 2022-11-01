MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Breakfast with Santa at the Fire Museum of Memphis returns for another year on December 10, and tickets are now on sale. Children will get the chance to eat breakfast and take free pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The fire museum said there are three breakfast times available. Those who wish to attend can reserve tickets for 8 a.m., 9 a.m. or 10 a.m.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO