ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

HBCU College fair providing college and scholarship opportunities to Mid-South students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of high school students are attending the 12th annual HBCU College Fair happening at the Memphis Athletic Ministries Grizzlies Center this week. The HBCU Awareness Foundation said they have helped enroll over 5,000 students into many different schools across the country. Many of the kids who attend the college fair are getting accepted into college on the spot.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Sewing love at the Davies Manor Quilt and Fiber Arts Show

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Folks are sewing the seeds of love at the 27th annual Davies Manor Quilt and Fiber Arts Show. “We do this show every year, the first full weekend in November. We are here from 10 to 4 every day, Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” said Nancy McDonough, Director of the Quilt Show and Executive Director of Davies Manor.
BARTLETT, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Tennessee Department of Education leaders visit MSCS classrooms for literacy effort

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Representatives with the Tennessee Department of Education and Memphis Shelby County Schools leadership visited classrooms in the city Wednesday. Officials visited Oak Forest and Germantown Elementary schools to celebrate the of launch of MSCS’ literacy commitment. It’s part of an effort to ensure the success and reading readiness of students.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Topgolf expected to start building Memphis location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Topgolf is expected to begin construction on their new Memphis location Tuesday, according to construction permits. An area north of the Dick's Sporting Goods in Germantown is where massive driving ranges and a climate-controlled bay with multiple stories is set to stand. It's scheduled to open next November.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Big River Trail spurs additional investment in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — On the heels of Big River Crossing's sixth anniversary, Big River Park Conservancy announced continued investment in the Big River Trail system. According to a release, West Memphis secured $2.2 million in CMAQ (Congestion Mitigation Air Quality) funding for the Big River Trail and $700,000 in matching funds provided by the West Memphis Advertising Promotion Commission.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WATN Local Memphis

My Cup of Tea reveals new tea box design

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Wednesday, October 26th, My Cup of Tea revealed their new tea box design for their new flavor, Dreamsicle, titled Seeking the Dream. Dreamsicle is in reference to an ice-cream dessert we enjoyed as children. The orange popsicle with the vanilla inside. The design for this tea box was created by Memphis artist Danny Broadway.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Breakfast with Santa at the Fire Museum of Memphis is back! | Here's how to purchase tickets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Breakfast with Santa at the Fire Museum of Memphis returns for another year on December 10, and tickets are now on sale. Children will get the chance to eat breakfast and take free pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The fire museum said there are three breakfast times available. Those who wish to attend can reserve tickets for 8 a.m., 9 a.m. or 10 a.m.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Residents evacuated after fire in apartment in downtown Memphis high rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents of a downtown Memphis apartment building were evacuated Friday morning after a fire in one of the apartments. Memphis firefighters were called to the high rise at 99 North Main Street before noon Friday. Investigator said the fire was contained to one apartment on the eighth floor and no one was injured. The cause of the fire was an electrical outlet in the bedroom.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy