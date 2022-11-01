Read full article on original website
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
HBCU College fair providing college and scholarship opportunities to Mid-South students
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of high school students are attending the 12th annual HBCU College Fair happening at the Memphis Athletic Ministries Grizzlies Center this week. The HBCU Awareness Foundation said they have helped enroll over 5,000 students into many different schools across the country. Many of the kids who attend the college fair are getting accepted into college on the spot.
'Perfect place for Frayser': Groundbreaking held for new Frayser library
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After years of persistence and patience, a longtime dream for Frayser residents is now closer to reality. Thursday marked the groundbreaking for the new Frayser library. The 20,000 square foot facility on James Road near Hollywood Street is expected to open late next year or early 2024.
Sewing love at the Davies Manor Quilt and Fiber Arts Show
BARTLETT, Tenn. — Folks are sewing the seeds of love at the 27th annual Davies Manor Quilt and Fiber Arts Show. “We do this show every year, the first full weekend in November. We are here from 10 to 4 every day, Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” said Nancy McDonough, Director of the Quilt Show and Executive Director of Davies Manor.
Memphis Fieldaze is a three-day outdoor festival | Here's how you can attend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fieldaze 2022 is three-day outdoor festival filled with music, food, exercise classes, kayaking and more. The festival runs Nov. 4-5, and features multiple free workout classes, a 5k and even a coffee expo. The event is being put on by sponsors like I Love Memphis, Memphis...
Tennessee Department of Education leaders visit MSCS classrooms for literacy effort
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Representatives with the Tennessee Department of Education and Memphis Shelby County Schools leadership visited classrooms in the city Wednesday. Officials visited Oak Forest and Germantown Elementary schools to celebrate the of launch of MSCS’ literacy commitment. It’s part of an effort to ensure the success and reading readiness of students.
Recycle for a cause by donating used sneakers in November
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Keeping communities safe and clean does not stop at recycling trash and cleaning up litter. Keep Tennessee Beautiful said it will host a month-long sneaker drive to encourage recycling, finding a creative way to keep sneakers out of landfills one donation at a time. KTnB is...
No Trash November's first cleanup is here| Here's how you can help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee kicks of its No Trash November month-long initiative for a second year, this time teaming up with The Memphis Redbirds and Memphis 901 FC for its first cleanup event on Saturday, Nov. 5. For a full month, No...
Mid-South Food Bank launches new campaign to fight food insecurity
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to Feeding America, more than 34 million Americans are facing food insecurity, and unfortunately, Memphis has more than its share. From inflation to the pandemic, many went to food banks in their time of need. “It has changed dramatically,” said Chad Finley, Mid-South Food Bank...
Topgolf expected to start building Memphis location
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Topgolf is expected to begin construction on their new Memphis location Tuesday, according to construction permits. An area north of the Dick's Sporting Goods in Germantown is where massive driving ranges and a climate-controlled bay with multiple stories is set to stand. It's scheduled to open next November.
Ford giving $1 million n grant funding to non-profit organizations in West Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ford announced that it will provide $1 million in capital grant funding to support non-profit organizations in West Tennessee, in hopes to help each program better serve its community. According to Ford, the investment funding will focus on providing aid to non-profit organizations that operate in...
UCAN turns focus to bullying prevention after Memphis man's suicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bullying has long been an issue in our community whether physical, verbal, or social. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in five high school students were bullied within the last year. That is just high school. In the past, we’ve introduced you...
Big River Trail spurs additional investment in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — On the heels of Big River Crossing's sixth anniversary, Big River Park Conservancy announced continued investment in the Big River Trail system. According to a release, West Memphis secured $2.2 million in CMAQ (Congestion Mitigation Air Quality) funding for the Big River Trail and $700,000 in matching funds provided by the West Memphis Advertising Promotion Commission.
Memphis Zoo needs $1.5 million to expand their animal hospital, and they're asking the community for help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Zoo announced Tuesday they are raising $1.5 million for their Hospital Fund Campaign to expand their on-site animal hospital. Built in 1998, the zoo's 11,500 sq. ft. animal hospital serves as home base for everything from check-ups and evaluations to major surgery. The zoo said...
My Cup of Tea reveals new tea box design
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Wednesday, October 26th, My Cup of Tea revealed their new tea box design for their new flavor, Dreamsicle, titled Seeking the Dream. Dreamsicle is in reference to an ice-cream dessert we enjoyed as children. The orange popsicle with the vanilla inside. The design for this tea box was created by Memphis artist Danny Broadway.
Memphis River Parks: 'No signed agreement' for Memphis in May to return to Tom Lee Park in 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis in May organizers announced Thursday that the Beale Street Music Festival and World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest would return to the Memphis riverfront downtown in Tom Lee Park in 2023. However, according to the Memphis River Parks Partnership, that's still up in the air. In...
Breakfast with Santa at the Fire Museum of Memphis is back! | Here's how to purchase tickets
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Breakfast with Santa at the Fire Museum of Memphis returns for another year on December 10, and tickets are now on sale. Children will get the chance to eat breakfast and take free pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The fire museum said there are three breakfast times available. Those who wish to attend can reserve tickets for 8 a.m., 9 a.m. or 10 a.m.
Memphis Shelby County Schools celebrates the power of reading with Jumpstart's Read for the Record
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools celebrated literacy Thursday as part of Jumpstart’s Read for the Record. The national campaign celebrates the power of reading and the importance of language skills. Volunteers across the country read the same book to children everywhere, all on the same day.
The Memphis Zoo started with Natch, a black bear tied to a tree at Overton Park that was later murdered in the middle of the night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has hundreds of animals. Spanning continents and climates, it has everything from kamado dragons to capybaras. However, the zoo wasn't always so diverse. The Memphis Zoo, one of the top 5 zoos in the country, started with a single black bear named Natch.
Training event helps healthcare workers provide support for those struggling with mental health and addiction
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the country’s longest running treatment centers for addiction and mental health will be in Memphis Friday morning. Cumberland Heights partnered with the experimental healing center to host a training event that teaches healthcare workers how to better treat people suffering from mental illnesses.
Residents evacuated after fire in apartment in downtown Memphis high rise
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents of a downtown Memphis apartment building were evacuated Friday morning after a fire in one of the apartments. Memphis firefighters were called to the high rise at 99 North Main Street before noon Friday. Investigator said the fire was contained to one apartment on the eighth floor and no one was injured. The cause of the fire was an electrical outlet in the bedroom.
