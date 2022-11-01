Read full article on original website
Purple light in Sacramento sky surprises many on Halloween night
SACRAMENTO — An unusual sight in the Sacramento sky had lots of people perplexed — and some even praying for answers. "Audrey, you say a prayer and then Johnny," Natomas resident Eva Hill said to her grandchildren Monday night. Grandma Hill lives in Natomas and got the video on her cell phone of little Johnny, 8, and Audrey, 5, praying about this mysterious purple light."Hey, God. Please help me. Please help us with this light. We don't know what it is," Audrey said in the video"God, thanks for today. Please help give us a sign and please help let us know what...
What are the places people won’t return to in Sacramento? A Reddit conversation gives some insight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Is there a place in Sacramento that you won’t return to? That is a question that sparked a conversation that received hundreds of responses on the Sacramento Reddit page. “What is your ‘I’ll never return to’ place in Sacramento?” the post...
Mysterious light shines in Sacramento sky
An unusual sight in the Sacramento sky had lots of people perplexed — and some even praying for answers. Did you see it, too?
'Back to you, Gulstan': Sacramento-area boy dresses up as Mark Finan for Halloween
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento-area boy took his appreciation for weather forecasting to a whole new level. In a video sent to KCRA 3, AJ gives his best impression of our chief meteorologist Mark Finan. Watch in the video player above.
What was the purple light in the sky above downtown Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Social media lit up on Halloween night when a purple light was directed into the sky above downtown Sacramento, taking many Sacramento residents by surprise. The light is now gone, but there could be more opportunities to see it. The clouds allowed the light, a vertical beam, to be seen for […]
Honey and the trapcat
Honey and The Trapcat is a new twist to an old favorite. Front Street is home to Sacramento’s newest yet oldest hidden gem. Their goal is to create a comfortable and welcoming vibe through the downstairs entrance, which extends a half block underneath historic Sacramento to a huge courtyard patio.
Sacramento County takes over Cherry Island Sports Complex
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Cherry Island Sports Complex, formerly known as the Cherry Island Soccer Complex is now being managed by Sacramento County Regional Parks. Cherry Island Sports Complex, located in Rio Linda, has 16 acres that are dedicated to 10 sports fields along with 26 acres of park-like setting, according to Sacramento […]
Melanie Hunter Leaving KCRA 3 News: Where Is the Sacramento Reporter Going?
Sacramento residents saw changes in the morning lineup at their local news station. Melanie Hunter said she is leaving KCRA 3 News in 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions. Most want to know why the meteorologist and traffic reporter was absent and if she will return. They especially want to know if she will remain in California. This year has been a big one for Hunter’s personal life, and she is also moving up the career ladder. Fortunately, Melanie Hunter answered most questions about her departure from KCRA 3.
Huge crowds of tick-or-treaters flock to East Sacramento on Halloween
SACRAMENTO - East Sacramento might have been visited by a record number of trick-or-treaters Monday night, or at least it seemed that way to locals. In East Sacramento, the crowd started gathering well before sundown, and by 7 p.m., people filled the streets and traffic came to a near standstill. Longtime residents say it's the most trick-or-treaters they've ever seen -- or perhaps after two lackluster covid-era Halloweens, it just seems like it. "It is probably the biggest Halloween we have experienced since we moved here," said Jenny Simmons. "I'm wondering is, you know, covid is tailing off and maybe now people are just ready to get back into it.""The only thing that ever concerns me is the amount of traffic -- running through stop signs as we just saw," said Alina Cervantes. One East Sacramento homeowner tells CBS13 he bought 800 pieces of candy, which last just 90 minutes.
Hard Rock Gary Burger
Hard Rock Café Sacramento at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain hosts a new monthly “celebrity burger” program recognizing local personalities here in NorCal. November will feature a burger designed by beloved media personality, Gary Gelfand! The program also runs globally and also recently featured a Baja Style Taco Plate by Northern California Celebrity Chef, Dominique Crenn. Hard Rock Cafes are now leaning on their own communities to feature those who stand out with for their contributions.
KCRA Today: Shop accused of selling stolen catalytic convertors, pay bump for Sac City Manager, Powerball now $1.5 billion
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Sacramento city manager requests nearly $30K raise, 30 extra leave days
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the city manager’s salary last year was $372,700. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento City Manager Howard Chan is asking the city council for a pay bump, and as a top earner within the city of Sacramento, many people are questioning if it’s a good use of […]
How many feet above sea level is Sacramento? Here’s some data on the city’s elevation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — If Sacramento was nestled along the coast instead of the Sacramento and American rivers, would the city be above or below sea level? The elevation of the city is comparable to the coastal cities of Santa Cruz and Monterey. Sacramento sits at about 30 feet of elevation, which puts it between […]
MacKenzie Scott donates $2.4M to Sacramento nonprofit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento nonprofit said it received a $2.4 million donation — the largest single contribution in its history — from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott. The Greater Sacramento Urban League announced the donation on Monday, saying, “We’re honored and grateful Ms. Scott and her team recognize the Urban League’s value and […]
Melanie Hunter signs off from KCRA 3
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 meteorologist and traffic reporter Melanie Hunter announced that Friday will be her last day with the station. She is moving to Boston for a new opportunity as a meteorologist. Hunter has been with KCRA for close to five years and has been involved with...
Northern California forecast: Timeline for rain in the Valley, Sierra snow this week
On Halloween day we’ll see increasing clouds in the Sacramento area, but rain and snow are expected to make their way over Northern California on Tuesday and Wednesday. For Monday, we’ll have a mix of sunshine and clouds with a high temperature of around 72 degrees. This content...
Pete’s Restaurant and Brewhouse
Pete’s Brewhouse is a casual restaurant and bar with a wide menu and broad selection of beers, cocktails and wines. Have a meal with family or catch the latest game with friends at the bar. For lunch, treat yourself to pasta and a glass of red, or finish. 2210...
"I was furious": Sacramento neighbors say emergency crews ignore homeless fires over legality confusion
SACRAMENTO — A singed sidewalk, blackened tree trunk and all the other burned leftovers in Sacramento's Alkali Flat neighborhood have Francine Jackson worried and fired up."It is very dangerous, of course. And I mean, I live in a wooden house," she said.When she saw the flames across the street, she called 911. But when firefighters arrived, she never expected them to do what they did."They didn't stop. They didn't get out of their vehicle. They just drove around the corner and they were gone," Jackson said. "Oh, I was furious at that point."That's when Jackson said two police officers...
Auburn woman describes surviving Seoul crowd crush killing more than 150
AUBURN, Calif. — Tens of thousands of people flooded the Itaewon district of Seoul, South Korea Saturday night for Halloween fun, but the event quickly turned tragic when hundreds became trapped among the sea of people. At least 156 people were fatally crushed after the narrow, sloping alleys of...
The Story of the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California
Having first been chartered on July 10, 1851 in Santa Clara, University of the Pacific eventually made its way to Stockton in 1923. UOP or simply “Pacific” prides itself on its title as California’s 1st university, CA’s 1st independent coeducational campus, and as the 1st Conservatory of Music & first medical school on the West Coast. Along with liberal arts & graduate school, UOP specializes in schools of business, dentistry, education, engineering, international studies, law, music, pharmacy, and health sciences.
