ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
890kdxu.com

3 Southern Utah Homes That Will Blow Your Mind

3 Southern Utah luxury homes that rival anything in the country. Artistic creativity in construction makes this one of the most iconic builds in the entire country seamlessly combining the red mountain backdrop of southern Utah to fine craftsmanship inside the home. Check out the sellers descriptions:. Literally born from...
WASHINGTON, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Teens caught on video in blackface costumes at Cedar City Walmart

CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A group of Utah teens wearing blackface costumes was instructed to leave the Cedar City Walmart after store managers learned they were inside the building. The incident happened on Halloween, Monday, October 31. The teens were part of a group of at least eight...
CEDAR CITY, UT
mvprogress.com

OBITUARY: Robert Dale Butcher

Robert Dale Butcher, age 83, passed away October 26, 2022 at Orem, Utah. He was born June 27, 1939 in Cedar City, Utah to Paul Franklin Butcher and Adaline Cripps. He married Georgia Frandsen on July 16, 1960 in McGill, Nevada. They were later sealed to each other and their three daughters, Tamera, Kathleen, and Bobbie, in the St. George temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on September 25, 1965.
CEDAR CITY, UT
ksub590.com

Cedar City Police Investigate Incident Showing Teens In Blackface

The Cedar City Police Department is investigating an incident reported to take place at the Cedar City Walmart. The video has gone viral on social media platforms. In the video, several teens were shown in costumes, with some of the teens seen in “Blackface.”. Police officers were not aware...
CEDAR CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Canceling drag show will cost St. George taxpayers $600,000+

SALT LAKE CITY — Taxpayers in St. George will be paying the city manager more than $600,000 to leave his job and not sue the city for breach of contract after he approved a HBO drag-show performance in the Town Square during the summer. In early October, Mayor Michele...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ksub590.com

Iron County Severs Ties To Ballot Printer

Iron County election officials are firing a contracted printer after a delay in mailing the county's election ballots. The county says ballots didn't get sent until about a week after they should have. While the ballots should arrive by tomorrow's state deadline, but they would have preferred them in the hands of voters much earlier. Election officials also are cautioning voters to use ballot drop boxes if they have any concerns about meeting the deadline for mailing their ballots.
IRON COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy