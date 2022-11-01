Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kjzz.com
Identity released of Salt Lake man killed in motorcycle crash near Hurricane
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash near Hurricane on Saturday. They said 50-year-old Troy Matthews from Salt Lake City was killed after slamming into the back of a vehicle at excessive speeds. Authorities responded to the crash just before 9:30 p.m....
kjzz.com
Motorcyclist dies from injuries after slamming into back of vehicle at high speed on SR-9
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist was killed after police say he collided with the back of a car while traveling at high speeds. Authorities responded to the collision shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports of serious injuries on State Route 9 near to milepost 6.
890kdxu.com
3 Southern Utah Homes That Will Blow Your Mind
3 Southern Utah luxury homes that rival anything in the country. Artistic creativity in construction makes this one of the most iconic builds in the entire country seamlessly combining the red mountain backdrop of southern Utah to fine craftsmanship inside the home. Check out the sellers descriptions:. Literally born from...
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
kjzz.com
Teens caught on video in blackface costumes at Cedar City Walmart
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A group of Utah teens wearing blackface costumes was instructed to leave the Cedar City Walmart after store managers learned they were inside the building. The incident happened on Halloween, Monday, October 31. The teens were part of a group of at least eight...
ksl.com
Viral video of Utah teens in blackface prompts school, police inquiry
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox condemned a video circulating on social media Tuesday that depicts what appears to be teens wearing blackface and dressed as inmates, accompanied by at least one white person wearing a police costume. "We strongly condemn racism in all its forms and...
Opinion: ‘Instant certainty’ made a bad situation in Cedar City much worse
From false accusation on social media, several Cedar City high school students were wrongly accused of black face. Read the latest on the story.
mvprogress.com
OBITUARY: Robert Dale Butcher
Robert Dale Butcher, age 83, passed away October 26, 2022 at Orem, Utah. He was born June 27, 1939 in Cedar City, Utah to Paul Franklin Butcher and Adaline Cripps. He married Georgia Frandsen on July 16, 1960 in McGill, Nevada. They were later sealed to each other and their three daughters, Tamera, Kathleen, and Bobbie, in the St. George temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on September 25, 1965.
First Utah ski resort to officially open this weekend after early snow
The calendar will have barely swung to November when the first Utah ski resort will officially open for business this season.
ksub590.com
Cedar City Police Investigate Incident Showing Teens In Blackface
The Cedar City Police Department is investigating an incident reported to take place at the Cedar City Walmart. The video has gone viral on social media platforms. In the video, several teens were shown in costumes, with some of the teens seen in “Blackface.”. Police officers were not aware...
kslnewsradio.com
Canceling drag show will cost St. George taxpayers $600,000+
SALT LAKE CITY — Taxpayers in St. George will be paying the city manager more than $600,000 to leave his job and not sue the city for breach of contract after he approved a HBO drag-show performance in the Town Square during the summer. In early October, Mayor Michele...
kjzz.com
Former Gov. Gary Herbert weighs in on Cedar City blackface controversy
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A blackface incident involving teenagers in Cedar City is making headlines across the country. Now, former Gov. Gary Herbert is weighing in on the controversy. “I wonder if they even had an understanding, like do you realize what you’re doing here,” he pondered, speaking...
ksub590.com
Iron County Severs Ties To Ballot Printer
Iron County election officials are firing a contracted printer after a delay in mailing the county's election ballots. The county says ballots didn't get sent until about a week after they should have. While the ballots should arrive by tomorrow's state deadline, but they would have preferred them in the hands of voters much earlier. Election officials also are cautioning voters to use ballot drop boxes if they have any concerns about meeting the deadline for mailing their ballots.
Comments / 0