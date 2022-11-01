ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
fox35orlando.com

Things to do this weekend in Orlando: Nov. 4 -Nov. 6

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Here are a few events happening in Orlando and the Central Florida area during the first weekend of November. 2022 Taste of Space Celebrity Chef Event: Celebrity chefs Rocco DiSpirito, Duff Goldman, and Marc Murphy demonstrate their expert cooking techniques on stage and sharing custom menu samplings with the audience. Veteran NASA astronauts Bruce Melnick, Scott Altman, and Sandra Magnus will also be in attendance to mingle and share their stories of eating in space, such as some of their favorite foods from their space flights, according to the event posting. The event is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando

If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
high-profile.com

Sasaki Celebrates Opening of Florida Park

Lakeland, FL – Sasaki announced a grand opening was held recently for Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland, after five years of design and construction. The grand opening marked the culmination of a partnership between Bonnet Springs Park and Sasaki, which designed the 168-acre park from conception to completion. Before...
LAKELAND, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Breakfast Spots in Lake County, Florida

There are just some days that you don’t feel like getting up and making breakfast! Lucky for you, Lake County, Florida has some great options for breakfast!. La Hacienda Restaurant at The Mission Inn Resort: travel to Howey in the Hills and you’ll find this hidden treasure at 10400 County Road 48. Dine inside or outside on the patio overlooking Mission Inn’s beautiful golf course and ponds. Breakfast is served daily from 6:00 - 10:30 am and can accommodate golfers before or after golfing. You can order off of their breakfast menu, or for a real treat, indulge in their breakfast buffet featuring made-to-order omelets, pancakes, waffles, breakfast meats, potatoes, cereals, fresh fruits, juices, pastries, and more. Adults pay $24 and children 5-12 pay $14 plus tax and gratuity including a beverage.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Tropics Watch: Development possible near Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Early November looks more like early August in the Atlantic. In addition to Hurricane Martin, a powerhouse over the open waters of the north Atlantic, there are two areas that could develop over the next five days. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The first highlighted area...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The 10 Most Undesirable Places to Live in Florida, According to Road Snacks

Many people believe that Florida is a great place to live. In fact, Florida is one of the most desirable moving locations for those who wish to relocate or retire. However, some believe that different areas of Florida are more desirable places to call home than others. The website Road Snacks has named what it believes are the 10 worst places to live in Florida, although it acknowledged that its choices might be places where some people enjoy living. However, it used defined criteria to identify what it considered the least desirable places in the state.
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

This "lame" antique shop was (maybe) the scariest place in Florida

One thing I really enjoy about this little quest I’ve sent myself on finding all the haunted places in Florida while I live in this state is that so many of them surprise me. I know that’s kind of how it is with life. Nothing is ever as it really seems, but there’s something so…consistent about this theme. Each place I’ve come across more or less has been the last place you’d expect to be haunted. I’ve been to a CVS in Orlando, a furniture shop, haunted lighthouse, bowling alley. But now I’ve stumbled across a case that really made me say, “whoa, I wasn’t expecting that”. And in this case, it’s an antique shop. Lame, right? WRONG.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Date Night Guide

Orlando-Area Resort Dates Without an Overnight Stay

While the thought of whisking away on a much needed holiday sounds blissful, you may not always have room in the budget for a getaway. That doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some time away from home in a vacation setting.... The post Orlando-Area Resort Dates Without an Overnight Stay appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

DCF opens sites for D-SNAP disaster food assistance in Osceola, Seminole and, soon, Volusia counties

Low-income households affected by Hurricane Ian can receive money for food from the USDA at locations in Osceola and Seminole counties, and starting Saturday, in Volusia, too. At the so-called D-SNAP site at Heritage Park in Kissimmee Friday, a steady stream of families got quick service and left with a card loaded with one-month of SNAP benefits.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy