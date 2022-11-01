ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarentum, PA

Traffic stop by Tarentum police for tinted windows, canceled registration leads to felony gun, drug charges

By Tony LaRussa
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Courtesy of Allegheny County Jail

Tarentum police accused an Arnold man who isn’t allowed to have a firearm of lying about a gun found in his vehicle during a traffic stop for dark-tinted windows.

Christian Barr Hawkins, 28, of the 2000 block of Kenneth Avenue, Arnold was charged with felony counts of carrying a gun without a license and drug possession, along with counts of making false reports to law enforcement, obstruction of justice and prohibited acts, and traffic citations for the window tint and driving with a canceled registration.

Charges were filed against Hawkins on Aug. 8, but he wasn’t taken into custody until Oct. 22, court records show. He is being detained in the Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh after a judge denied bail at his arraignment.

He faces a preliminary hearing before District Judge Carolyn Bengel on Nov. 23, according to court records.

An officer wrote in a criminal complaint that he was patrolling July 27 when he saw a Kia sedan with heavily tinted windows and a registration that was canceled because of a lack of insurance coverage.

Police also noted the Kia’s license plate was reported to have been involved in a police chase July 12 and that the officer planned to file charges against the driver, the complaint said.

The officer said there was a strong odor of marijuana and air freshener in the car, but Hawkins denied smoking it while in the vehicle. He would not allow police to search the car, the complaint said.

Tarentum police said an inventory of the car’s contents was taken after it was towed because that is the borough’s policy for vehicles being impounded, the complaint said.

Hawkins and the woman who was a passenger in the car were released after the car was towed from the scene, police said.

While taking inventory, police found a digital scale on the driver’s side floorboard and another one in the center console, the complaint said.

Police said they confiscated a black satchel from underneath the passenger seat with a Glock 9 mm handgun loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition.

After finding the gun, police stopped the inventory and obtained a search warrant from a judge, the complaint said.

The digital scales — along with a plastic container and leather fanny pack that had white powder residue — were seized when the search warrant was executed, and the powder residue tested positive for cocaine, police said.

Police said Hawkins made more than 30 calls to Tarentum police after the car was impounded to ask what was found inside and when the car was scheduled to be released to him.

When police told Hawkins they found a gun in the car, he denied being the owner, telling them it belonged to the female passenger, Jerrae Leigh Jackson, the complaint said.

Hawkins said Jackson put the bag with the gun under the seat when they were pulled over, the complaint said.

Hawkins pleaded guilty to felony drug charges in June 2015 and is not allowed to possess a gun, police said.

A different woman

Police said that when they spoke to Jackson by telephone July 30, she told them she put the gun in a black Nike bag under the seat. But when she hesitated to provide details about the location of the traffic stop or what she was wearing when they were pulled over, police asked her to come to the station for questioning, the complaint said.

Police said a photo from an officer’s body-worn camera showed that the woman who arrived at the police station to answer questions did not look like the woman in the passenger seat of Hawkins’ car.

The woman in the bodycam photo also has tattoos on her hand and upper chest, which Jackson does not, according to Hawkins’ arrest papers.

When challenged about the disparities, Jackson told officers in a written statement that she was not in the car the night of the traffic stop and that Hawkins called her afterward to ask that she “cover for him for the gun,” the complaint said.

Jackson told police that the day before the traffic stop she was showing off the gun to Hawkins, and he asked if he could have it because he is a convicted felon and couldn’t get one on his own, the complaint said.

Jackson, 24, was charged with misdemeanor counts of making sworn falsification to authorities, illegal sale or transfer of a firearm and making false reports to police, which are misdemeanors.

She was released from custody on her own recognizance and faces a Nov. 23 preliminary hearing on the charges before Bengel.

Tribune-Review

Suspect flees Mt. Oliver traffic stop, hits officer; drugs recovered from vehicle

A Pittsburgh police officer was injured early Friday in Mt. Oliver after authorities said a suspected impaired driver hit the policeman while fleeing a traffic stop. The driver was pulled over at 3 a.m. at McKinley Street and Grogan Avenue. Police said the driver provided a name and date of birth but did not provide a driver’s license to the officer, who had stepped outside his patrol unit.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Driver charged with DUI in Fawn Township crash that injured man and 4 children

FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing charges after police said was driving drunk, under the influence of drugs and with a suspended license when he crashed, injuring another man and four children in Fawn Township. An arrest warrant was issued on Friday for 35-year-old Kevin Harrison of Natrona Heights, who police said was driving a Chevy Silverado when it rolled over on State Route 908 on June 7. Harrison and all five passengers -- another man, two boys ages 11 and 13 and two 14-year-old girls -- were taken to the hospital. Police said the 13-year-old was severely injured, but he and the other passengers have since been released from the hospital.Police said the other man was the father of two of the children and Harrison was his friend. Allegheny County police said Harrison had been driving after his driver's license was suspended and he was under the influence of alcohol, cocaine and marijuana at the time of the crash. Harrison turned himself in to authorities and is in the Allegheny County Jail. He's charged with DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, endangering the welfare of children and multiple offenses. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Police arrest 3rd suspect in fatal Cedar Avenue shootings

A third man was arrested Thursday night in connection with the Oct. 15 shootings that left three people dead on Pittsburgh’s North Side, city police said Thursday. Samuel Pegues, 30, of Pittsburgh, was arrested at 9:40 p.m. by the Pittsburgh police fugitive apprehension unit and the U.S. Marshals Service, city police said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Suspect in Penn Hills homicide arrested in Georgia

Police in Georgia arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a September homicide in Penn Hills. U.S. Marshals and sheriff’s deputies apprehended Michael D. Wade, 36, in DeKalb County after an arrest warrant was issued on a charge of criminal homicide, Allegheny County Police said. Wade is accused of...
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Uniontown mother charged after baby's fentanyl overdose, accused of trying to cover up incident

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) -- A Fayette County woman is behind bars after allegedly trying to cover up her baby's accidental overdose, state police said.Gabrielle Arnold, 26, is charged with aggravated assault of a child, simple assault, child endangerment and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.State police's arrest of Arnold came after a long investigation into what happened to her 1-year-old daughter at their Uniontown home."This occurred in October of 2021, so this has been over a year of investigation," Tpr. Kalee Barnhart, of state police, said.On Oct. 15, 2021, state police said Arnold made a frantic call from her Franklin Avenue...
UNIONTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper On Leave After Deadly Shooting During 100MPH Chase On US 22

A multi-county police chase ended when a Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a Johnstown man, on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities say. When Richland Township police arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, took off from a woman's home in Cambria County in a white BMW at a high rate of speed around 2:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police arrest two suspects, searching for third in North Side shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two men are now behind bars at the Allegheny County Jail in relation to a mass shooting on the North Side a few weeks ago. While two men are in custody, police are searching for a third in the shooting that left three people dead last month, with police believing the shooting was gang-related. According to the criminal complaint provided to KDKA, 21-year-old Jaylone Hines was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting on Cedar AvenueRELATED: 3 people dead, another hospitalized after shooting on Pittsburgh's North SideThe complaint states that Hines is facing several charges, including attempted homicide,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
