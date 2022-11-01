Read full article on original website
Related
St. Dominic students have Phillies fever
St. Dominic School, 8510 Frankford Ave. in Holmesburg, held a Phillies parade and pep rally on Thursday afternoon. Students and staff walked down Frankford Avenue to the back of the school lot, where students were seated to form the word PHILLIES. The event also featured the Star-Spangled Banner, a “Let’s...
NorthEast Times
Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT
News for Philadelphia, PAhttps://northeasttimes.com/
Comments / 0