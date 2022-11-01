Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
ISP Troopers investigating a homicide in Owen County
OWEN CO. – Detectives with the Indiana State Police Bloomington District are conducting a death investigation related to a Wednesday evening shooting that occurred at a residence located in the area of US231 and North Cataract Road in Owen County. According to investigators, the homeowners called 911 about an...
korncountry.com
Sheriff’s office seeks tips on missing Barth. Co. man Joey Ross
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is still seeking tips in the investigation of a local man, Joey Ross, who disappeared in May 2018. On Sunday, May 13, 2018, Joseph (Joey) William Ross went missing from 51 S. Amherst Place, in Amberley Addition. Ross was reportedly last seen with a shotgun, walking down the driveway from the house, between 7 and 7:30 p.m., into the dark. He was said to possibly be suicidal.
wbiw.com
The quick response of ISP troopers leads to the arrest of burglary suspects
CARTHAGE – On November 2, 2022, at approximately 5:30 P.M., troopers from the Indiana State Police Pendleton District responded to a call made by a homeowner who believed his property was being burglarized. When Trooper Ray Otter and Trooper Clayton Fox arrived at the residence near the 300 block...
Henry County deputies involved in 40-minute chase; 2 arrested
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two people were arrested late Tuesday night in Henry County after a 40-minute police chase ended due to several blown tires. The incident began around 10 p.m. when a Henry County deputy saw the driver of a white Chevrolet S-10 commit “multiple traffic infractions” in the area of 31st and Broad Streets in […]
Police arrest suspect in 2019 double homicide
Police have a suspect in custody in connection with a 2019 shooting that left two people dead.
ISP: 2 dead, 1 injured in fatal southern Indiana car crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people are dead and one is critically injured after a crash in Washington County, Indiana on Friday officials said. Indian State Police (ISP) said troopers were sent to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on SR 56 just east of Shields Road around 7:50 a.m.
WIBC.com
Homeowner Shot, Killed South of Cloverdale
OWEN COUNTY, Ind.-A man was shot and killed by someone who broke into his house Wednesday evening in Owen County, said Indiana State Police. They are looking for two people. It was 8:15 p.m. when police got a call that someone had broken into a house near State Rd. 231 and North Cataract Rd., which is south of Cloverdale. Before police got there, the people who live in the house and the crooks shot at each other.
IMPD make arrest after woman shot and killed Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrest of a 27-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday on Indy’s northeast side. Frederic Pipes was apprehended on Wednesday by IMPD Violent Crimes Unit and SWAT team. He is being held on a preliminary charge of murder. According to police, […]
IMPD actively searching for homicide suspect who court records claim shot his best friend
INDIANAPOLIS– Police are actively searching for a person they believe shot and killed a man earlier this year on Indy’s east side. Just after midnight in late June, inside a home on north Gladstone, 28-year-old Gregory Ware was shot and rushed to the hospital. Police on scene that night admitted the case was hampered initially […]
wbiw.com
Arrests made in Clarksville shooting investigation
CLARKSVILLE – Detectives from the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg arrested an individual on two counts of Attempted Murder after shots were fired into a Clarksville residential address in September. On September 18, 2022, ISP Detectives responded to the home of the Clarksville Police chief after someone fired...
vincennespbs.org
Dog killing didn’t happen in Greene Co. IN
The Greene County Indiana Sheriff’s Department is debunking a circulating social media post. Sheriff Steve Franks says a post has been floating around with a photo of an officer smiling next to a deceased dog she allegedly killed. The post is labeled as “happening in Greene County.”. Franks...
Police said man called 911 after shooting his nephew in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are investigating after a homeowner shot his nephew. Police said they initially responded to a trespassing complaint at a residence on Stone Table Boulevard shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday. A short time later, police said officers received a phone call from a man who said he had shot his nephew.
WISH-TV
Indiana police superintendent: Delphi murders’ facts will come out at trial
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, in an interview Thursday with I-Team 8, said his agency is still looking for others involved the Delphi murders. Plus, tips on the case are still coming in, Carter said. Abigail “Abby” Williams and LIberty “Libby” German were last seen...
Columbus PD changes outside employment policy after WRTV investigation
The Columbus Police Department has changed its policy regarding administrative work hours following a WRTV Investigation that raised questions about officers working outside the department.
Man arrested in double shooting that killed 1; IMPD says suspect was also shot
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man for his suspected role in a double shooting that killed one man and injured a woman on Friday, Oct. 28. IMPD’s homicide detectives arrested Raymond Gilder, 31. He’s accused of pulling the trigger in a deadly shooting in the 5100 block of E. 38th Street just before 3:30 p.m. […]
bcdemocrat.com
POLICE BLOTTER: Nashville man faces felonies for entering home, attempting to fight law enforcement; Brown County man faces drug charges
Nashville man faces felonies for entering home, attempting to fight law enforcement. A man from Nashville, 30-year-old Elijah Perkins, faces two Level 6 felonies for residential entry and intimidation after an incident in October. On Oct. 15 Nashville Patrolman Michael Addison responded to a call on Hillside Drive after a...
wbiw.com
Police Log: November 3, 2022
1:48 a.m. Rachel Mullen, 31, Bedford, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment, OWI refusal. 3:09 a.m. Steven Pilkenton, 33, Bedford, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijjuana. Incidents – November 3. 1:48 a.m. Traffic stop at M and 18th Street. A female was arrested. Incidents – November...
Man shot girlfriend, killed her brother during domestic dispute, docs allege
Two victims in a shooting last Friday on the city's northeast side are brother and sister and were both shot by the sister's boyfriend during a domestic dispute, a court document alleges.
Man dies months after east side shooting, death ruled homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after a man who was shot on the east side of Indianapolis in June died from complications related to his injuries. The shooting happened just after midnight on Monday, June 27. Police were called to the 1400 block of North Gladstone...
WISH-TV
Woman dies after found shot in car at 40th Street, Emerson Avenue; IMPD says shooting was homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman found shot on Tuesday night in a car at an intersection on the city’s northeast side died later at a trauma center, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at the...
Comments / 0