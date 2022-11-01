ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartholomew County, IN

wbiw.com

ISP Troopers investigating a homicide in Owen County

OWEN CO. – Detectives with the Indiana State Police Bloomington District are conducting a death investigation related to a Wednesday evening shooting that occurred at a residence located in the area of US231 and North Cataract Road in Owen County. According to investigators, the homeowners called 911 about an...
OWEN COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Sheriff’s office seeks tips on missing Barth. Co. man Joey Ross

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is still seeking tips in the investigation of a local man, Joey Ross, who disappeared in May 2018. On Sunday, May 13, 2018, Joseph (Joey) William Ross went missing from 51 S. Amherst Place, in Amberley Addition. Ross was reportedly last seen with a shotgun, walking down the driveway from the house, between 7 and 7:30 p.m., into the dark. He was said to possibly be suicidal.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Henry County deputies involved in 40-minute chase; 2 arrested

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two people were arrested late Tuesday night in Henry County after a 40-minute police chase ended due to several blown tires. The incident began around 10 p.m. when a Henry County deputy saw the driver of a white Chevrolet S-10 commit “multiple traffic infractions” in the area of 31st and Broad Streets in […]
HENRY COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Homeowner Shot, Killed South of Cloverdale

OWEN COUNTY, Ind.-A man was shot and killed by someone who broke into his house Wednesday evening in Owen County, said Indiana State Police. They are looking for two people. It was 8:15 p.m. when police got a call that someone had broken into a house near State Rd. 231 and North Cataract Rd., which is south of Cloverdale. Before police got there, the people who live in the house and the crooks shot at each other.
OWEN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

IMPD make arrest after woman shot and killed Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrest of a 27-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday on Indy’s northeast side. Frederic Pipes was apprehended on Wednesday by IMPD Violent Crimes Unit and SWAT team. He is being held on a preliminary charge of murder. According to police, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Arrests made in Clarksville shooting investigation

CLARKSVILLE – Detectives from the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg arrested an individual on two counts of Attempted Murder after shots were fired into a Clarksville residential address in September. On September 18, 2022, ISP Detectives responded to the home of the Clarksville Police chief after someone fired...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Dog killing didn’t happen in Greene Co. IN

The Greene County Indiana Sheriff’s Department is debunking a circulating social media post. Sheriff Steve Franks says a post has been floating around with a photo of an officer smiling next to a deceased dog she allegedly killed. The post is labeled as “happening in Greene County.”. Franks...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WTHR

Police said man called 911 after shooting his nephew in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are investigating after a homeowner shot his nephew. Police said they initially responded to a trespassing complaint at a residence on Stone Table Boulevard shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday. A short time later, police said officers received a phone call from a man who said he had shot his nephew.
PLAINFIELD, IN
bcdemocrat.com

POLICE BLOTTER: Nashville man faces felonies for entering home, attempting to fight law enforcement; Brown County man faces drug charges

Nashville man faces felonies for entering home, attempting to fight law enforcement. A man from Nashville, 30-year-old Elijah Perkins, faces two Level 6 felonies for residential entry and intimidation after an incident in October. On Oct. 15 Nashville Patrolman Michael Addison responded to a call on Hillside Drive after a...
NASHVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: November 3, 2022

1:48 a.m. Rachel Mullen, 31, Bedford, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment, OWI refusal. 3:09 a.m. Steven Pilkenton, 33, Bedford, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijjuana. Incidents – November 3. 1:48 a.m. Traffic stop at M and 18th Street. A female was arrested. Incidents – November...
BEDFORD, IN

