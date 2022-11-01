ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Al's Drive In of Maywood is inducted into the Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall Of Fame

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suburban hot dog stand that's been serving the community for nearly 50 years receives a big honor.

On Tuesday, Al's Drive In was inducted into the Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame . The Maywood hot dog stand is right across from Proviso East High School on Madison.

The family has been serving up hot dogs, Italian beef and much more for 45 years. While they got the award for their food, the owner knows it's their relationship with the community that's kept them going.

"We sponsor Proviso East, every year, giving away thousands. And we take care of the city of Maywood," said Ratanavanich.

Al's Drive In also supports the community with scholarships. It's the 143rd member of the Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame.

