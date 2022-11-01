Read full article on original website
nebraskaexaminer.com
Transforming an old water park and convention center in central Omaha
OMAHA — More ventures are poised to fill in the former CoCo Key water park and convention center site northeast of 72nd and Grover Streets. A $2.8 million two-story dental office structure is now to be constructed and connected to the existing New Image Dentistry corner building. Owners say they’re bursting with business, and the addition will include a pediatric dentistry clinic.
KETV.com
State of the City: Council Bluffs looking to expand
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh gave his "State of the City" address, noting the recovery of tourism, investment into the community and the city's future. The city wants to expand, and the mayor has his eye on Omaha's streetcar. While Omaha looks to improve the...
KETV.com
KETV Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby's winter weather outlook for Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — How much snow will Nebraska get this winter?. KETV NewsWatch 7 Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby breaks down the outlook for the season, including why the Omaha area can expect big temperature swings, snow in February and March and about average cold. After winter conditions last year...
KETV.com
Eastern Nebraska's first snow of the season in the forecast for Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — Eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could receive its first snow of the season Friday night into Saturday morning. Cool and wet conditions will continue most of the morning Friday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. Omaha could get a brief dry period in the late afternoon...
Sioux City Journal
Untouched and little-known Brandeis penthouse in Omaha is going up for sale
OMAHA — It was designed to resemble an African hunting lodge. Omaha’s finest socialized within its wood-paneled walls. The penthouse of the Brandeis Building at 16th and Douglas streets, a little-known piece of Omaha history, is going on the market for the first time Thursday. Owners Jeff Sinclair...
KETV.com
Nebraska's high court hears battle over blue jeans
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. — Much ado about denim as a dispute over a change in dress code at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services makes it all the way to the state supreme court. A couple of dozen state employee union members dressed in jeans and flip...
KETV.com
Omaha could see first snowflakes of the season by Saturday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — The next 48 hours will bring a significant change in weather across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The Omaha area's unseasonably warm start to November will come to an abrupt end as a cold front moves through Thursday night. Scattered showers are possible early in the...
KETV.com
Meet Jack Keenan, KETV NewsWatch 7's new First News anchor
OMAHA, Neb. — Jack Keenan excitingly joins the KETV NewsWatch 7 First News team with a passion for keeping communities connected and informed. Having lived in Rochester, Minnesota, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jack is no stranger to Midwest winter weather and looks forward to calling Nebraska and Iowa home.
This historic house in Clarinda, Iowa belonged to politician William P. Hepburn and is a National Historic Landmark
William P. Hepburn House, located in Clarinda, Iowa.Ammodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1976, the William P. Hepburn House was designated as a National Historic Landmark. It is now a private residence. The house is significant because Hepburn spent most of his career living in the house--almost 50 years. The house was also added to the National Register of Historic Places on June 4, 1973.
omahamagazine.com
Working in the Sky: Midlander Nick Roenfeld Takes a Helicopter to His Job Site
When electrical linemen are on the job, they’re usually seen climbing steel or wooden power line poles, or accessing lines from a bucket at the end of the long mechanical arm of a utility truck. Lineman Nick Roenfeld utilizes a very different approach: flying in by chopper. This is...
doniphanherald.com
At $27,400 an acre, Richardson County farm sale could be a Nebraska record
Nine bidders were initially interested in the Falls City-area farmland. They opened at $1,000 per acre, and took turns driving the price higher. Past its assessed value of $4,185 per acre. Past the UNL 2022 Nebraska Farm Real Estate Report’s average of $6,070 per acre for all farmland in the southeast region.
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
klkntv.com
Snow covers western Nebraska as Lincoln prepares for a wintry mix Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol is sharing photos of what people are waking up to out west Friday morning. The snow started coming down Thursday and has since covered roadways. These shots were taken across the Panhandle, including north of Chimney Rock. NSP is reminding everyone to...
UPDATE: Bridge to Omaha on Veterans Memorial Highway back open
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, the bridge to Omaha on Veterans Memorial Highway is back open after an incident on the bridge.
Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors Pass Resolution Supporting Green Light for Veterans Program
(Council Bluffs) Supervisor Justin Schultz discussed the Operation Green Light for Veterans Program at Tuesday Morning’s Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors meeting. Schultz says a couple of Colorado counties are reaching out to veterans dealing with increasing veterans’ issues. He says they found that 70 percent of homeless veterans suffer from substance abuse and other types of problems.
Missouri woman hospitalized after car strikes a deer
ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo.—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Thursday in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Kia Optima driven by Mckinley M. Daniels, 24, Fairfax, was eastbound on MO 46 four miles south of Fairfax. The car struck a deer...
KETV.com
Omaha Police Department says use of force video involving candidate for Douglas County Sheriff was stolen
OMAHA, Neb. — A mass text message leads to another contentious turn in the race for Douglas County Sheriff. The controversy centers around a gif that the Greg Gonzalez campaign sent Wednesday night. Thursday, Omaha police decided to issue a statement, hours after the text message from the Gonzalez...
Atlantic McDonald’s holds ribbon cutting
(Atlantic) A ribbon cutting ceremony for Atlantic’s recently renovated McDonald’s was held Thursday morning. Nate Leonard, of Leonard Management, says the community of Atlantic has been a great place to do business. “It’s always been our goal to re-do the store in Atlantic. Julie Mathison is our General Manager here and face of McDonald’s in Atlantic. We are very happy to have her as the leader of the restaurant. She does an excellent job recruiting. We hired about 100 people for this store when we re-opened and she’s maintained quite a few of those people.”
Police Error Might’ve Cost Capture of Alleged Iowa Serial Killer
New details about a chilling case involving a possible Iowa serial killer are coming to light. We have been sharing details about this developing case in Western Iowa. Lucy Studey is working with investigators to solve a series of murder cases that involve her deceased father. She claims that her dad, Donald Dean Studey killed anywhere between 50 to 70 people over the course of three decades.
News Channel Nebraska
Accident halts traffic near Auburn on Highway 75
AUBURN- Emergency crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a Highway 75 accident between Nebraska City and Auburn. Both directions of traffic were closed between Highway 67 toward Brock and Road 736. Traffic was also being detoured onto Highway 128. Auburn and Peru firefighters responded. There was a collision between two vehicles...
