(Atlantic) A ribbon cutting ceremony for Atlantic’s recently renovated McDonald’s was held Thursday morning. Nate Leonard, of Leonard Management, says the community of Atlantic has been a great place to do business. “It’s always been our goal to re-do the store in Atlantic. Julie Mathison is our General Manager here and face of McDonald’s in Atlantic. We are very happy to have her as the leader of the restaurant. She does an excellent job recruiting. We hired about 100 people for this store when we re-opened and she’s maintained quite a few of those people.”

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO