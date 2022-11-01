ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, IA

nebraskaexaminer.com

Transforming an old water park and convention center in central Omaha

OMAHA — More ventures are poised to fill in the former CoCo Key water park and convention center site northeast of 72nd and Grover Streets. A $2.8 million two-story dental office structure is now to be constructed and connected to the existing New Image Dentistry corner building. Owners say they’re bursting with business, and the addition will include a pediatric dentistry clinic.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

State of the City: Council Bluffs looking to expand

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh gave his "State of the City" address, noting the recovery of tourism, investment into the community and the city's future. The city wants to expand, and the mayor has his eye on Omaha's streetcar. While Omaha looks to improve the...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

KETV Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby's winter weather outlook for Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — How much snow will Nebraska get this winter?. KETV NewsWatch 7 Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby breaks down the outlook for the season, including why the Omaha area can expect big temperature swings, snow in February and March and about average cold. After winter conditions last year...
OMAHA, NE
Sioux City Journal

Untouched and little-known Brandeis penthouse in Omaha is going up for sale

OMAHA — It was designed to resemble an African hunting lodge. Omaha’s finest socialized within its wood-paneled walls. The penthouse of the Brandeis Building at 16th and Douglas streets, a little-known piece of Omaha history, is going on the market for the first time Thursday. Owners Jeff Sinclair...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska's high court hears battle over blue jeans

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. — Much ado about denim as a dispute over a change in dress code at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services makes it all the way to the state supreme court. A couple of dozen state employee union members dressed in jeans and flip...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Omaha could see first snowflakes of the season by Saturday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — The next 48 hours will bring a significant change in weather across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The Omaha area's unseasonably warm start to November will come to an abrupt end as a cold front moves through Thursday night. Scattered showers are possible early in the...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Meet Jack Keenan, KETV NewsWatch 7's new First News anchor

OMAHA, Neb. — Jack Keenan excitingly joins the KETV NewsWatch 7 First News team with a passion for keeping communities connected and informed. Having lived in Rochester, Minnesota, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jack is no stranger to Midwest winter weather and looks forward to calling Nebraska and Iowa home.
OMAHA, NE
CJ Coombs

This historic house in Clarinda, Iowa belonged to politician William P. Hepburn and is a National Historic Landmark

William P. Hepburn House, located in Clarinda, Iowa.Ammodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1976, the William P. Hepburn House was designated as a National Historic Landmark. It is now a private residence. The house is significant because Hepburn spent most of his career living in the house--almost 50 years. The house was also added to the National Register of Historic Places on June 4, 1973.
CLARINDA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors Pass Resolution Supporting Green Light for Veterans Program

(Council Bluffs) Supervisor Justin Schultz discussed the Operation Green Light for Veterans Program at Tuesday Morning’s Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors meeting. Schultz says a couple of Colorado counties are reaching out to veterans dealing with increasing veterans’ issues. He says they found that 70 percent of homeless veterans suffer from substance abuse and other types of problems.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic McDonald’s holds ribbon cutting

(Atlantic) A ribbon cutting ceremony for Atlantic’s recently renovated McDonald’s was held Thursday morning. Nate Leonard, of Leonard Management, says the community of Atlantic has been a great place to do business. “It’s always been our goal to re-do the store in Atlantic. Julie Mathison is our General Manager here and face of McDonald’s in Atlantic. We are very happy to have her as the leader of the restaurant. She does an excellent job recruiting. We hired about 100 people for this store when we re-opened and she’s maintained quite a few of those people.”
ATLANTIC, IA
1520 The Ticket

Police Error Might’ve Cost Capture of Alleged Iowa Serial Killer

New details about a chilling case involving a possible Iowa serial killer are coming to light. We have been sharing details about this developing case in Western Iowa. Lucy Studey is working with investigators to solve a series of murder cases that involve her deceased father. She claims that her dad, Donald Dean Studey killed anywhere between 50 to 70 people over the course of three decades.
THURMAN, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Accident halts traffic near Auburn on Highway 75

AUBURN- Emergency crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a Highway 75 accident between Nebraska City and Auburn. Both directions of traffic were closed between Highway 67 toward Brock and Road 736. Traffic was also being detoured onto Highway 128. Auburn and Peru firefighters responded. There was a collision between two vehicles...
AUBURN, NE

