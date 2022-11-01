ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former ‘EastEnders’ Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage at Play

British actor and director Josephine Melville died on Thursday, October 20, after collapsing backstage at the play in which she was performing. According to BBC News, Melville was treated by paramedics and a medically-qualified audience member at the Nottingham Playhouse in Nottingham, England, but died at the scene. A cause of death has not been released.
EastEnders - Which character has improved the most this year?

Kat is the best she’s been in years, I really like her being the head of the Slater/Mitchell clan. They’ve done an amazing job at turning Sharon around after the mess Jon Sen left us with. I adore the Linda, Zack & Martin family-like dynamic. Stacey & Eve...
EastEnders star calls Lola brain tumour storyline a "massive responsibility"

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Danielle Harold has spoken out about portraying Lola Pearce's harrowing brain tumour storyline on the BBC One soap. As fans have seen, Lola recently found out she had a tumour after experiencing headaches as well as dizzy and fainting spells. She was later admitted to hospital for surgery, but Wednesday's (November 2) episode confirmed a tragic outcome. It was revealed that doctors were unable to remove all of the tumour and Lola received the news that it was sadly uncurable.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Married At First Sight's April Banbury says show ruined her life

Married at First Sight's April Banbury has hit out at the dating show, claiming that her stint on the reality programme left her needing therapy and almost ruined her life. Banbury filmed this series of Married at First Sight UK earlier this year, with the episodes airing over the last couple of months. Banbury has now spoken out against the dating show in a new interview with The Sun.
British Actress Josephine Melville, Best Known for 'EastEnders,' Has Passed Away

The world of acting got a little more quiet when it was recently announced that British actress Josephine Melville unexpectedly passed away. While she was most known to the public for her brief but memorable time on the popular soap opera EastEnders, Josephine did incredible work behind the scenes for the entertainment community and beyond. She was a trailblazer and a philanthropist whose presence will be missed. Here's what we know about her cause of death.
Escaped Essex serpent gives woman shock in bedroom

A woman was shocked to wake up from a nap and see a snake trying to slither into her room through an open window. She took a photo of it, then ran out of her bedroom in Basildon, Essex, and called the RSPCA. Animal rescue officer Enola Evans searched the...
Offset Pays Tribute To Takeoff

Offset subtly pays homage to Takeoff. Takeoff’s death has led to a flood of tributes from the hip-hop community. From OGs to the new generation, those who had the pleasure of being in Takeoff’s presence have had nothing but praise for him. Last night, we heard from a...
Coronation Street's Tyrone Dobbs to be arrested after shock attack

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Tyrone Dobbs will be arrested following a shocking attack in upcoming Coronation Street scenes. The situation arises because of the impending publication of a true-crime book about John Stape, the serial killer who was once married to Fiz Brown. In upcoming scenes, Fiz and her attorney...
Coronation Street's Tyrone and Fiz face another setback in John Stape storyline

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Tyrone Dobbs and Fiz Brown will face another setback next week, following their attempts to stop the publication of a true-crime book about Fiz's serial killer ex-husband John Stape. In the upcoming scenes, Tyrone tells Fiz he has bought the whole stock of books...
9 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Coming up on Emmerdale, it's the week of the trial as Nicola goes head-to-head with Naomi and the gang members in court. Elsewhere, the aftermath of the village's recent tragedies continues, while Kim tries to look to the future by uniting her family. Here's a full collection...
EE: Panesar Casting Weirdnesses

Would Suki (5ft 4) and Nish (5ft 8) have a 6ft 1 child like Kheerat? It was odd enough that the actor playing Suki is only 9 years older than the actor playing Kheerat, but Kheerat (unlike Vinnie) does not look like their son. Also, are we supposed to suspend...
Here's where Coronation Street fans recognised newcomer Lauren from

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has introduced new character Lauren Bolton, though fans may recognise the actress that plays her. The character has entered the fray as part of Max Turner's extremist grooming storyline, making her first appearance on the soap last night (November 2) as she's introduced to the teenager.
Coronation Street's Stu Carpenter receives big news in Eliza story

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Stu Carpenter will receive some big news next week as he attempts to get his granddaughter Eliza to move in with him. Stu's dark past resurfaced in recent months when it was revealed he'd been in prison for murder, a crime he vehemently denied committing.
Coronation Street's Max Turner is further manipulated in extremism story

Coronation Street spoilers follow. A new, hard-hitting Coronation Street storyline for Max Turner is now underway – and Griff continues to work on the youngster, as he plans to get him to join their extremist group. Max is currently being targeted by an extremist and racist group who are...
ED - Chas the vile, Cain the weak

I was sooooo angry after their scenes last night. DS posters called it that she would use Faith's death as a cover for her grief for Al. Her words in the pub were all about her.....there is a woman grieving for the man she loved...... Then she manipulates and twists...
Emmerdale scriptwriter confirms another shock death

It seems that Emmerdale fans are in for another tense episode, after a writer let slip that another death is on the horizon. After the horrific storm claimed several lives, the ITV soap is set to lose another fan-favourite character, scriptwriter Sharon Marshall revealed on This Morning. Monday night’s episode...
The Crown's Emma Corrin was "scared shitless" meeting Harry Styles

The Crown star Emma Corrin has opened up about meeting Harry Styles for the first time ahead of filming My Policeman, saying they were "scared shitless". Starring alongside Styles and David Dawson, Corrin and Dawson explained how director Michael Grandage came up with a unique way for the actors to break the ice (via Variety).

