Alabama burglary suspect arrested in Perry County on drug charges
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Perry County deputies arrested a man on drug charges during a driver's license checkpoint on Sunday, October 30.
The checkpoint was conducted at Pumping Station and Morristown Road. During the checkpoint, deputies said they seized approximately six grams of what was believed to be crystal meth from 45-year-old Jason Dee Nickless.
Nickless was charged with felony possession of as control substance. He was also wanted out of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for burglary.
