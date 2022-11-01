Alabama burglary suspect arrested in Perry County on drug charges

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Perry County deputies arrested a man on drug charges during a driver’s license checkpoint on Sunday, October 30.

The checkpoint was conducted at Pumping Station and Morristown Road. During the checkpoint, deputies said they seized approximately six grams of what was believed to be crystal meth from 45-year-old Jason Dee Nickless.

Jason Dee Nickless (Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office

Nickless was charged with felony possession of as control substance. He was also wanted out of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for burglary.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.