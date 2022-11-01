ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, MS

Alabama burglary suspect arrested in Perry County on drug charges

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Perry County deputies arrested a man on drug charges during a driver’s license checkpoint on Sunday, October 30.

Hattiesburg man arrested for firing shots into vehicle

The checkpoint was conducted at Pumping Station and Morristown Road. During the checkpoint, deputies said they seized approximately six grams of what was believed to be crystal meth from 45-year-old Jason Dee Nickless.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aW8PA_0iuc24mL00
    Jason Dee Nickless (Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11vuHF_0iuc24mL00
    Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office

Nickless was charged with felony possession of as control substance. He was also wanted out of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for burglary.

