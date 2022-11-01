ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Southern Idaho Tourism names new director

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Southern Idaho Tourism's board of directors has hired Sarah Rohrbach to succeed Melissa Barry as executive director.

Southern Idaho Tourism is one of the state's premier destination management organizations and has marketed the Magic Valley since 1995. The organization's mission is to develop and promote tourism and recreation in Southern Idaho, striking the balance between economic benefit and stewardship of the region's natural resources.

Rohrbach, a Twin Falls resident, joined the Southern Idaho Tourism team in 2018, leading out on social media content strategy, writing website articles, and photographing Southern Idaho landmarks and landscapes.

"Sarah's side business, Earth To Sarah Media, has been an integral part of Southern Idaho Tourism's success and will be an incredible asset to the organization moving forward," Barry said. "She represents several Twin Falls entities and is responsible for maintaining and growing their channels. Sarah has explored and studied many ends of Southern Idaho and her passion has only grown deeper for the region. She believes that Region IV is a travel destination that must be on everyone's bucket-list."

Southern Idaho Tourism board chair Daniel Olmstead said he is excited about the transition and the organization's future.

"Sarah's ability to showcase Southern Idaho in a compelling way will continue to grow the region economically and through recreation development," Olmstead said. "We look forward to seeing where her talents and abilities take the organization and region."

Barry concurred.

"Sarah has a keen eye, an excellent understanding of tourism and recreation, and is a fantastic choice for Southern Idaho Tourism. There are great things in store for the Magic Valley."

Rohrbach has already begun training for the new role.

"The thing I'm looking forward to the most is meeting with the incredible people in our region," Rohrbach said, "and working together to boost our communities and local businesses."

Southern Idaho Tourism is a regional nonprofit responsible for improving the area's destination qualities and the marketing impact of the Idaho Travel Council Grant for Region IV, as well as supporting economic growth in the Magic Valley.

Olmstead said the organization has seen exponential growth in the past few years and the board is excited to continue these successes and more with Rohrbach as the new executive director.

Go to visitsouthidaho.com for visitor info and things to do in Southern Idaho.

