FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Discussions continue for Fresno leaders surrounding high utility bills
On Thursday, Fresno city council members had a long discussion on how to best provide electric service and power to residents.
sjvsun.com
Power Short: Fresno lawmakers hit brakes on Dyer-backed study of government takeover of PG&E service
After a circuitous three hour discussion, the launch of Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer’s latest battle with PG&E – exploring the creation of a taxpayer-funded power utility to supplant the company – didn’t go as planned. Instead, a unique majority Fresno lawmakers told the Mayor to reconsider...
sjvsun.com
Top Dyer admin. official demoted to run city’s bus system
A top official at Fresno City Hall is on the move in a downward trajectory, the Dyer administration announced. Assistant City Manager Gregory Barfield is headed back to his previous position as the Director of Transportation, a position that he served in for three years, the city announced Friday. The...
sierranewsonline.com
Debris Burning Allowed With Permits
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–Effective Monday, November 7 at 8:00 AM debris burning will be allowed in Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties. Residents possessing current and valid residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissive burn days. While cooler temperatures have helped to diminish the threat of wildfire, we are still...
thesungazette.com
Exeter flooded with water delinquencies after pandemic
On Nov. 1, Exeter resumed water shut-offs for residents whose utility balances are more than 60 days delinquent. The city put water shut offs on hold during the pandemic after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on April 2, 2020, that placed a hold on shut offs for water services due to unpaid balances. However, without requiring residents to pay their dues, delinquencies went up significantly, according to city manager Adam Ennis.
GV Wire
‘Yellow Flags’ in Fresno Drive $100M Warehouse Development to Visalia
What does Visalia have over Fresno when it comes to attracting industrial warehouses?. “There’s too much yellow flags up right now,” Freddie Molina, executive officer for YS Buildings said. “I don’t want to buy a piece of land and then have to sit on it. We want to buy it, then we want to get in the building pretty fast.”
New Fresno initiative could bring more affordable homes
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Council members Esmeralda Soria, Miguel Arias, and Luis Chavez hope to pass a new initiative tomorrow, to help middle-class families and the homeless population transition to permanent housing. It’s called the “No Place Like Home” initiative. According to real estate site Redfin, Fresno home costs have increased over 40% […]
GV Wire
Are Fresno Politicians Treating Measure P Like a Slush Fund?
Former Fresno Bee reporter Doug Hoagland did a three-month deep dive into how City Hall is spending Measure P sales tax revenues. Unsurprisingly, he ran “into a mostly wall of silence from City Council members.”. Still, Hoagland poses legitimate questions about the city’s purchase of the Tower Theatre and...
Fresno EOC job fair looking to fill many positions
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno EOC Head Start 0 to 5 is hosting a job fair on November 5 looking to fill dozens of positions at their Fresno County sites. The event will take place at Fresno EOC at 1920 Mariposa Street in the courtyard. There will be free parking in the Fresno EOC parking […]
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Fresno, California
Thinking of visiting Central California? Be sure to make a stop in the beautiful city of Fresno. Nestled in the heart of California’s San Joaquin Valley, Fresno is surrounded by pastoral farmlands and lovely landscapes. Established in 1856, just after the California Gold Rush, the city has a rich history. You’ll find plenty of fun things to do in Fresno, California.
thesungazette.com
Friant Water Authority not concerned with low water levels
CENTRAL VALLEY – While the water year began with one of the lowest storage amounts ever, the Friant Water Authority believes low water allocations will leave them largely unaffected. The Friant Water Authority contended with several factors when it came to water allocation last year. Chief among them was...
Parole denied in 2001 murder of a Visalia woman
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 60-year-old man who is serving a life sentence had a 3-year denial of parole for the 2001 murder of a Visalia woman, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. The DA says Eddie Brown is currently serving his life sentence at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis […]
yourcentralvalley.com
On The Map: Five Points
Today we need a good sense of direction to learn how this place came to be on the map. Today, I know it’s noisy, but I’m standing at an intersect that’s not unlike thousands of intersections in Fresno county. Let me give you your bearings. That way...
GV Wire
New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route
California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
sjvsun.com
With Measure C renewal in balance, Fresno Co. touts launch of $53mil Golden State Blvd. project
After nearly two decades of planning, Fresno County’s Golden State Boulevard Corridor Project broke ground on Tuesday. The Golden State project was initially approved in 2006 as part of the Measure C Extension Expenditure Plan. The 14-mile stretch of the historic Highway 99 spans from American Ave south of...
Hanford Sentinel
High Speed Rail Authority lists all projects completed in 2022
California's High-Speed Rail Authority has posted a new video detailing each of the projects completed throughout the course of 2022. The Fall 2022 Construction Update listed three major grade separations throughout the Central Valley. The 15-1/2 Avenue Grade Separation in Madera County was completed in August. Two grade separations were...
GV Wire
How Long Will the Rain Last in Fresno?
Fresno’s first storm of the fall season will continue today after spritzing the city with .13 inches of rain on the city Tuesday. About one-tenth of an inch is expected between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Hanford says. Then expect mostly clear sunny...
fresno.edu
New program aims to increase the qualifications of Kern County math, English teachers
A joint effort is preparing math and English teachers to increase their and bring the benefits of dual enrollment to Kern County high schools. The Central Valley Higher Education Consortium (CVHEC), Fresno Pacific University, National University and the Kern Regional K-16 Education Collaborative are combining to enroll Kern County teachers with single subject credentials into a new program leading to a master’s degree with dual-enrollment certification. Qualified teachers will receive scholarships to make their educational advancement possible.
thesungazette.com
Local pastor joins Lindsay PD to counsel officers
LINDSAY – For the first time ever, the city of Lindsay swore in a chaplain, Adam Perez, who will counsel those who have experienced trauma within the safety department. On Oct. 25, public safety director Rick Carillo presented the department’s first chaplain to Lindsay City Council. Perez, the lead pastor at Breakthrough Church in Lindsay, will provide spiritual and emotional support not only to officers, but also to victims of crimes. Getting Perez on board and through his background checks has been a long six-week process, but that night at the city council meeting he was finally able to put on his blues. The council and the crowd watched as his father pinned his badge onto his chest.
North Transit Hub in Merced nearing completion
The City of Merced is taking action to improve the way you travel using public transportation.
