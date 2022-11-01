LINDSAY – For the first time ever, the city of Lindsay swore in a chaplain, Adam Perez, who will counsel those who have experienced trauma within the safety department. On Oct. 25, public safety director Rick Carillo presented the department’s first chaplain to Lindsay City Council. Perez, the lead pastor at Breakthrough Church in Lindsay, will provide spiritual and emotional support not only to officers, but also to victims of crimes. Getting Perez on board and through his background checks has been a long six-week process, but that night at the city council meeting he was finally able to put on his blues. The council and the crowd watched as his father pinned his badge onto his chest.

LINDSAY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO