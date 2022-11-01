Read full article on original website
final You’re invited to attend adult “Yoga for Every Body” at the Bedford Public Library on December 5th
BEDFORD – The Bedford Public Library is inviting adults to attend “Yoga for Every Body” on Monday, December 5th from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Whether you prefer to stretch on the floor or use a chair to adapt the movements, all poses will be demonstrated. Follow along with a simple yoga flow at your own level and pace in a relaxed and low-pressure environment. Beginners are encouraged to attend, but everybody is welcome.
Volunteers are needed for the annual Bloomington Parks and Recreation Holiday Market
BLOOMINGTON – Volunteers are needed for the annual Bloomington Parks and Recreation Holiday Market on November 26th at Showers Common at 401 North Morton Street. Those attending can shop for favorite locally grown farm products, and arts and fine crafts created by local artisans, all while listening to the music of the season.
Lawrence InterFaith Endeavor seeks decorators and sponsors for their 29th Annual Fantasia Christmas Auction
BEDFORD – The Lawrence InterFaith Endeavor is seeking decorators and sponsors for their 29th Annual Fantasia Christmas Auction. This auction of decorated Christmas trees, centerpieces, wreaths, gift baskets, and handmade trimmings takes place on Saturday, December 3rd. Doors open at 9 a.m. The auction will begin at 11 a.m. at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds Expo Hall located at 11265 US 50, in Bedford.
Ladies of Grace to host annual chili supper on Saturday, November 5th
BEDFORD – The Ladies of Grace Annual Chili Supper is set to return on Saturday, November 5th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Grace Full Gospel Church at 3802 Kenneth Simpson Lane. The supper is $5 per person and will feature an all-you-can-eat chili supper, which includes...
Mario the Maker Magician will host a benefit for Youth First of Daviess County on Saturday
Mario the Maker Magician will perform a benefit for Youth First of Daviess County this Saturday. Mario the Maker Magician, is a nationally known entertainer. His theater-style show is full of magic, robots, and punk rock slapstick, it’s educational, inspirational, uplifting, and hilarious. The event will be Saturday, at...
IDEM hosting a free electronics collection event in Seymour on Saturday, Nov. 5th
SEYMOUR – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), Technology Recyclers, Cummins, and the Jackson County Solid Waste Management District are hosting a free electronics recycling event on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 847 East 4th Street, Seymour, Indiana from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This electronics recycling collection event...
final Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission will meet on Thursday, Nov. 10
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission will meet on Thursday, November 10th at 10 a.m. at the Lawrence County Courthouse. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Review of Lehigh TIF/Meridian Road Improvement Project. o Draft of Reimbursement Resolution. Other Business. Adjournment.
Super Treat Night returns with a bang as it brings in thousands of attendees Monday night
BEDFORD – The 17th Annual Super Treat Night, presented by WTIU, and hosted by Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits 105.5 WQRK, 1340 AM WBIW, and 102.5 LiteFM brought in thousands of monsters and goblins to celebrate the Halloween holiday inside the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County Monday night.
"It's just a lot of excitement" Lighthouse Custom Meats to open Friday, Saturday in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A convenient location to get custom meats will be in Greene County soon. People will soon be filling up shopping carts at the old lighthouse junction. That's because a new custom meat shop hopes to bring local food to local people. Marcus Marner is all...
Local bands will perform at the 33rd Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands
VINCENNES – On Tuesday, November 8th, seven area schools will come together to perform at the 33rd Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands. This free concert is open to the public and will take place at South Knox Middle/High School in the High School Gym at 7 p.m. South Knox...
The City of Bloomington Common Council of the Whole meeting scheduled for Nov. 9 is canceled
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Common Council Committee of the Whole meeting scheduled for Wednesday, November 9th has been canceled.
BNL Lady Stars to honor military veterans and active personnel Friday, November 4th
BEDFORD – The BNL Lady Stars are set to start their season off on the right foot, as they prepare to honor military veterans and active personnel on Friday, November 4th, prior to the beginning of the Varsity game at 7 p.m. The Lady Stars will ask for these...
Crews decorating downtown Bedford for the holiday season
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Street Department, Parks Department, and Maintenance Crews are hard at work preparing the city for the holidays. So many of us are grateful for their work of putting up the many lights that make Christmas in Bedford so special. The Bedford Parks Department...
BRF donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County a step in the right direction
BEDFORD – On October 28, 2022, Tom Elliott President and board member of the Bedford Recreation Foundation (BRF) along with current BRF board members presented Chief Professional Officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County Frank Decker a check for a donation of $2,000. Tom Elliott, Bedford...
The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce Community Conversation on Justice Reform is to be held on Tuesday, November 15th
BLOOMINGTON – The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce is inviting interested parties for lunch and conversation on Justice Reform on Tuesday, November 15th at the Elks Lodge located at 400 N. Walnut St. in Bloomington. “This important discussion will inform the public on the many complexities of our local...
7 Area Schools Attending Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands
On Tuesday, seven area schools will come together to perform at the 33rd Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands. This free concert is open to the public and will take place at South Knox Middle/High School in the High School Gym beginning at 7:00p.m. This year, over 180 students will perform and represent Barr-Reeve, Loogootee, Mitchell, North Daviess, North Knox, Shoals, and South Knox. The concert will feature guest conductor Dr. Tiffany J. Galus, who is currently an assistant professor of music in bands at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music and associate director of IU athletic bands. This year marks the premiere of the group’s sixth new work for concert band: A Lion Legacy by Alex Tedrow. Tedrow is a composer and educator from Martin County and he composed A Lion Legacy in honor of the late Loogootee High School band director, Ed Hamilton who began his teaching career at Loogootee High School in 1959 and retired at the end of the 1989-90 school year. Tedrow says it is his hope that Hamilton’s incredible Loogootee “Lion” legacy will be remembered through this music written in his honor. Once again the program will be Tuesday night at 7pm at South Knox High School.
Pea-Fections in Vincennes – one visit is just not enough
(Good Day Live) – Come for lunch, stay for dessert and come back for the many delicious take-home options. Since May 20, 1996, Becky & Bill at Pea-Fections have offered a personalized style of dining to downtown Vincennes. With their unique cheesecakes, specialty tortes, and gourmet foods, they have pleased many palates. They are also open limited hours for private parties. Check out their website for details.
Oolitic Town Council will meet in a special session on Friday, Nov. 4th
OOLITIC – The Oolitic Town Council will meet in a Special Session on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. EDT in the Board Room at Oolitic Town Hall. Discussion and action to hire a part-time Deputy Marshal, to replace 2 Deputies leaving the Department. Discussion and possible action...
Temporary closure planned Friday on State Road 11 south of Seymour
JACKSON CO. — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a temporary closure planned for Friday, November 4, on State Road 11 south of Seymour. State Road 11 is expected to close from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. between Steven S Drive and Farmington Road (C.R. 300 N.) for the final paving of the new roundabout at the Burkhart Boulevard extension. Access to businesses and residences in the area will be maintained.
Police Log: November 4, 2022
2:32 a.m. Tobi Grider, 31, Russell Springs, KY., false reporting, possession of a controlled substance. 12:07 p.m. Alarm sounding in the 3000 block of 16th Street. 2:32 p.m. Traffic stop at 16th and G streets. A woman was arrested. 2:52 a.m. 911 call in the 2000 block of Clark Smith...
