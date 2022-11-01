ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoals, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

final You’re invited to attend adult “Yoga for Every Body” at the Bedford Public Library on December 5th

BEDFORD – The Bedford Public Library is inviting adults to attend “Yoga for Every Body” on Monday, December 5th from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Whether you prefer to stretch on the floor or use a chair to adapt the movements, all poses will be demonstrated. Follow along with a simple yoga flow at your own level and pace in a relaxed and low-pressure environment. Beginners are encouraged to attend, but everybody is welcome.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Lawrence InterFaith Endeavor seeks decorators and sponsors for their 29th Annual Fantasia Christmas Auction

BEDFORD – The Lawrence InterFaith Endeavor is seeking decorators and sponsors for their 29th Annual Fantasia Christmas Auction. This auction of decorated Christmas trees, centerpieces, wreaths, gift baskets, and handmade trimmings takes place on Saturday, December 3rd. Doors open at 9 a.m. The auction will begin at 11 a.m. at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds Expo Hall located at 11265 US 50, in Bedford.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

IDEM hosting a free electronics collection event in Seymour on Saturday, Nov. 5th

SEYMOUR – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), Technology Recyclers, Cummins, and the Jackson County Solid Waste Management District are hosting a free electronics recycling event on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 847 East 4th Street, Seymour, Indiana from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This electronics recycling collection event...
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

Crews decorating downtown Bedford for the holiday season

BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Street Department, Parks Department, and Maintenance Crews are hard at work preparing the city for the holidays. So many of us are grateful for their work of putting up the many lights that make Christmas in Bedford so special. The Bedford Parks Department...
BEDFORD, IN
wamwamfm.com

7 Area Schools Attending Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands

On Tuesday, seven area schools will come together to perform at the 33rd Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands. This free concert is open to the public and will take place at South Knox Middle/High School in the High School Gym beginning at 7:00p.m. This year, over 180 students will perform and represent Barr-Reeve, Loogootee, Mitchell, North Daviess, North Knox, Shoals, and South Knox. The concert will feature guest conductor Dr. Tiffany J. Galus, who is currently an assistant professor of music in bands at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music and associate director of IU athletic bands. This year marks the premiere of the group’s sixth new work for concert band: A Lion Legacy by Alex Tedrow. Tedrow is a composer and educator from Martin County and he composed A Lion Legacy in honor of the late Loogootee High School band director, Ed Hamilton who began his teaching career at Loogootee High School in 1959 and retired at the end of the 1989-90 school year. Tedrow says it is his hope that Hamilton’s incredible Loogootee “Lion” legacy will be remembered through this music written in his honor. Once again the program will be Tuesday night at 7pm at South Knox High School.
SHOALS, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Pea-Fections in Vincennes – one visit is just not enough

(Good Day Live) – Come for lunch, stay for dessert and come back for the many delicious take-home options. Since May 20, 1996, Becky & Bill at Pea-Fections have offered a personalized style of dining to downtown Vincennes. With their unique cheesecakes, specialty tortes, and gourmet foods, they have pleased many palates. They are also open limited hours for private parties. Check out their website for details.
VINCENNES, IN
wbiw.com

Temporary closure planned Friday on State Road 11 south of Seymour

JACKSON CO. — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a temporary closure planned for Friday, November 4, on State Road 11 south of Seymour. State Road 11 is expected to close from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. between Steven S Drive and Farmington Road (C.R. 300 N.) for the final paving of the new roundabout at the Burkhart Boulevard extension. Access to businesses and residences in the area will be maintained.
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: November 4, 2022

2:32 a.m. Tobi Grider, 31, Russell Springs, KY., false reporting, possession of a controlled substance. 12:07 p.m. Alarm sounding in the 3000 block of 16th Street. 2:32 p.m. Traffic stop at 16th and G streets. A woman was arrested. 2:52 a.m. 911 call in the 2000 block of Clark Smith...
BEDFORD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy