ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Which animals are your favorite? | TWRA opens voting for upcoming calendar photos

By Murry Lee
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1282qH_0iuc1vvc00

(WJHL) — After more than 5,000 photos were sent to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, 10 finalists were chosen in eight categories for the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14uMAb_0iuc1vvc00
Photo: TWRA

On Tuesday, the TWRA announced Tennesseans could begin voting for their favorites in each category.

How to fight a black bear: Defense tips on the extremely off chance you’re attacked

The photos that receive the most votes will be featured in the upcoming calendar, which will be available in December.

You can vote online by clicking here.

Below is a breakdown of the categories:

  1. Smaller mammals and predators
  2. Deer (both does and bucks)
  3. Black bears
  4. Songbirds and woodpeckers
  5. Ducks and birds of prey
  6. Elk
  7. Turkey
  8. Reptiles and amphibians

Voting ends on Monday, Nov. 7.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 1

Related
WATE

Meet our pet of the week, Alex

Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Anticipation builds on Tennessee campus for top-ranked …. While Powerball tickets are hot, so are tickets...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

High Wind Advisory in the Smokies amid drought, wildfires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The higher peaks of the Great Smoky Mountains will see increasing winds Friday amid drought conditions and some reported wildfires this week already. A Wind Advisory is in effect through the weekend due to the gusty conditions. Weather authorities and agencies are already on the...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Tennessee lawmakers express concern over foreign-owned farmland

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRG, WATE) – Over half of ‘s U.S. congressional representatives are asking questions about the amount of foreign-owned farmland in the U.S. and how it is tracked. Tennessee Representatives Diana Harshbarger (TN-01), Tim Burchett (TN-02), Scott DesJarlais (TN-04), John W. Rose (TN-06), and David Kustoff (TN-08)...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Biden, Obama set for clash with Trump in Pennsylvania

President Biden and former President Obama are going head-to-head with former President Trump in Pennsylvania this weekend, underscoring the significance of the battleground state ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election. Biden and Obama will hold a rally for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) in Philadelphia on Saturday, while Trump […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WATE

WATE

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy