Which animals are your favorite? | TWRA opens voting for upcoming calendar photos

(WJHL) — After more than 5,000 photos were sent to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, 10 finalists were chosen in eight categories for the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar.

Photo: TWRA

On Tuesday, the TWRA announced Tennesseans could begin voting for their favorites in each category.

The photos that receive the most votes will be featured in the upcoming calendar, which will be available in December.

You can vote online by clicking here.

Below is a breakdown of the categories:

Smaller mammals and predators Deer (both does and bucks) Black bears Songbirds and woodpeckers Ducks and birds of prey Elk Turkey Reptiles and amphibians

Voting ends on Monday, Nov. 7.

