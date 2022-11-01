ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

WSAV News 3

Missing Burke Co. teen believed to be in Savannah area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The family of a missing 17-year-old Georgia girl is asking people in the Savannah area to be on the lookout for her. Delane Lara, 17, was last seen on October 6, nearly a month ago. She was reported missing to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, just north of our area. Her […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WRBL News 3

Police ‘working extremely hard’ to find Quinton Simon after month passes with no sign of missing Georgia toddler

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday marked one month since 20-month-old Quinton Simon went missing. Police believe the little boy’s body is in a landfill. The search for him is the most extensive in the history of the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD).  The case, which started as a report of a kidnapping is now […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Walker, Warnock both hit campaign trail Wednesday

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — Both senate candidates Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock were on the campaign trail Wednesday. Walker spoke to a crowd of supporters at a rally in Richmond Hill. It was part of his Unite Georgia bus tour across the Peach State. Walker criticized Warnock, his democratic challenger and incumbent. He also […]
RICHMOND HILL, GA
Grice Connect

City Council welcomed Olympia Gaines as Assistant to the City Manager

Statesboro City Council welcomed Olympia Gaines who is a familiar face in the County to the City of Statesboro at their bi-monthly meeting held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Gaines has served as the Bulloch County Clerk for the past seven years. She moved over to the city to accept the Assistant to the City Manager position working with Charles Penny, City Manager and Jason Boyles, Assistant City Manager. Mr. Penny noted that this was the same position he stepped into decades ago in developing himself professional to become a city manager.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Small plane crashes in Statesboro neighborhood

Bulloch County public safety agencies responded around 5:30 pm on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 to a small plane crash in the city. Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services at 5:26 pm to the the 200 block of Bruce Drive in the Cromartie subdivision in the City of Statesboro, Georgia. The...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Search for missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon enters 4th week

Update 1:15 p.m.: The Chatham County Police Department issued the following statement on Quinton's disappearance:. "Four weeks ago today, we received the call that would spark the largest search and most far-reaching investigation in the history of the Chatham County Police Department. It was the call that little Quinton Simon was missing.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Memorial Health holds reverse trick-or-treating at Children’s Hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every year at Memorial Health’s Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital, dozens of groups come together to go floor-to-floor, handing out candy to kids who can’t leave the hospital to go trick or treating. “We’re bringing trick or treating to the kids that are in the hospital,” said Heather Newsome, Assistant […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Homicides, violent crimes on rise in Savannah; a look at the numbers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Johnson’s critics point to an increase in violence in Savannah and say he’s not doing enough to keep Savannah safe. WTOC received data from the Savannah Police Department. In 2019, the year before Mayor Johnson took-over - SPD recorded 20 homicides in...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Update: Missing 8-year-old Savannah girl found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 12:35 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah are asking the public's help finding a missing 8-year-old girl. How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Georgia, South Carolina?. Sophia Castellano was last...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Dawn Deanna Erickson

Dawn Erickson was born on January 31, 1961 to parents Norman and Elsie Mae Johnson (Edgar) of Fort Lauderdale, Fl. Shortly after graduating from Boyd Anderson High School, she wed her first and only husband, Mark Erickson, in 1979. Together, they raised a family of three children – Jeremy, Deanna, and Miles. After moving to Savannah in 1981, Dawn’s early career was in life insurance. She did this for several years before settling down to be a housewife. Having a deep love for animals, Dawn raised and cared for countless cats, dogs, and even horses throughout her life.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

