Veterans, youth with physical disabilities enjoy a day of recreation at Georgia Southern
Recently, veterans and youth with physical disabilities spent a day enjoying adapted sport and recreation programs at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus in Savannah during Blaze Day. Hosted by the Center for Rehabilitation and Independent Living (CRIL), in conjunction with BlazeSports America, Blaze Day provided an opportunity for coastal...
29th annual Georgia Southern Holiday Helper Tree is ready for shoppers
The Georgia Southern University Office of Leadership and Community Engagement (OLCE) held a tree lighting and kickoff for the University’s annual Holiday Helper Tree on Tuesday, November 1, at the Russell Union. The tree is hosted virtually on the Georgia Southern website in advance of the holiday season. It...
Missing Burke Co. teen believed to be in Savannah area
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The family of a missing 17-year-old Georgia girl is asking people in the Savannah area to be on the lookout for her. Delane Lara, 17, was last seen on October 6, nearly a month ago. She was reported missing to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, just north of our area. Her […]
Police ‘working extremely hard’ to find Quinton Simon after month passes with no sign of missing Georgia toddler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday marked one month since 20-month-old Quinton Simon went missing. Police believe the little boy’s body is in a landfill. The search for him is the most extensive in the history of the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The case, which started as a report of a kidnapping is now […]
Walker, Warnock both hit campaign trail Wednesday
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — Both senate candidates Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock were on the campaign trail Wednesday. Walker spoke to a crowd of supporters at a rally in Richmond Hill. It was part of his Unite Georgia bus tour across the Peach State. Walker criticized Warnock, his democratic challenger and incumbent. He also […]
City Council welcomed Olympia Gaines as Assistant to the City Manager
Statesboro City Council welcomed Olympia Gaines who is a familiar face in the County to the City of Statesboro at their bi-monthly meeting held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Gaines has served as the Bulloch County Clerk for the past seven years. She moved over to the city to accept the Assistant to the City Manager position working with Charles Penny, City Manager and Jason Boyles, Assistant City Manager. Mr. Penny noted that this was the same position he stepped into decades ago in developing himself professional to become a city manager.
Lift As You Grow to host Farm To Table dinner to benefit program’s local at-risk women
Giving to others truly changes the world. It releases a certain reciprocal energy into our society, which creates whirlwinds of change within our communities and furthermore, within ourselves. Lift As You Grow is a local non-profit organization which leans on this understanding of giving, and they will soon host their...
Chavers and Wiggins to bring gospel and country to The Averitt Center this Friday
An ‘Evening of Gospel and Country’ is a collaborative event, where friends Donald Chavers and Drew Wiggins will encourage and uplift people near and far. This event will be the first time both singers will perform on a stage in the city of Statesboro. It is scheduled to be held at The Emma Kelly Theater this Friday, Nov. 4, at 7:30pm.
Small plane crashes in Statesboro neighborhood
Bulloch County public safety agencies responded around 5:30 pm on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 to a small plane crash in the city. Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services at 5:26 pm to the the 200 block of Bruce Drive in the Cromartie subdivision in the City of Statesboro, Georgia. The...
WJCL
Search for missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon enters 4th week
Update 1:15 p.m.: The Chatham County Police Department issued the following statement on Quinton's disappearance:. "Four weeks ago today, we received the call that would spark the largest search and most far-reaching investigation in the history of the Chatham County Police Department. It was the call that little Quinton Simon was missing.
Memorial Health holds reverse trick-or-treating at Children’s Hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every year at Memorial Health’s Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital, dozens of groups come together to go floor-to-floor, handing out candy to kids who can’t leave the hospital to go trick or treating. “We’re bringing trick or treating to the kids that are in the hospital,” said Heather Newsome, Assistant […]
Expired since March, food containers stored in bathroom, perfect scores: Chatham County food inspections for October
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With a mission to protect the lives of all Georgians, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is the lead agency in actions such as preventing disease and promoting health and well-being. More than 6,000 dedicated public health employees throughout the state of Georgia are...
wtoc.com
Homicides, violent crimes on rise in Savannah; a look at the numbers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Johnson’s critics point to an increase in violence in Savannah and say he’s not doing enough to keep Savannah safe. WTOC received data from the Savannah Police Department. In 2019, the year before Mayor Johnson took-over - SPD recorded 20 homicides in...
wtoc.com
New mental health facility for veterans, military families opens in Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Coastal Georgia’s newest mental health facility serving veterans and military families is now open in Hinesville. This is the 22nd clinic that the Cohen Veterans Network with Aspire Health Partners has, but it’s the only one in the state of Georgia. Veterans, active-duty service...
WJCL
Update: Missing 8-year-old Savannah girl found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 12:35 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah are asking the public's help finding a missing 8-year-old girl. How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Georgia, South Carolina?. Sophia Castellano was last...
Dawn Deanna Erickson
Dawn Erickson was born on January 31, 1961 to parents Norman and Elsie Mae Johnson (Edgar) of Fort Lauderdale, Fl. Shortly after graduating from Boyd Anderson High School, she wed her first and only husband, Mark Erickson, in 1979. Together, they raised a family of three children – Jeremy, Deanna, and Miles. After moving to Savannah in 1981, Dawn’s early career was in life insurance. She did this for several years before settling down to be a housewife. Having a deep love for animals, Dawn raised and cared for countless cats, dogs, and even horses throughout her life.
Current cost of turkeys in Savannah grocery stores, fresh and frozen
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Those planning to host a Thanksgiving meal this month on the 24th, should expect to spend more on a turkey this year. As a result of inflation, food prices have soared across the nation. The recent Consumer Price Index shows that the cost of poultry increased by 9%. In Chatham County, the […]
Steel sculptures create outdoor art walk along the Willie McTell Trail; Join the launch walk Nov. 4
A collection of vibrant art sculptures created by Georgia Southern students are on display along the Willie McTell Trail in Statesboro. Students enrolled in Casey Schachner’s 3D Art and Design Foundations courses were challenged to use a two-dimensional square piece of steel to create a three-dimensional object. The sculptures...
Savannah native, UGA LB Nolan Smith declared doubtful for Tennessee game on Saturday
ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) – When the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, they will likely have to do so without one of the most important members of their defense. Head coach Kirby Smart said that linebacker and Savannah native Nolan Smith was “doubtful” for Saturday’s game due to a pectoral injury suffered […]
