Dawn Erickson was born on January 31, 1961 to parents Norman and Elsie Mae Johnson (Edgar) of Fort Lauderdale, Fl. Shortly after graduating from Boyd Anderson High School, she wed her first and only husband, Mark Erickson, in 1979. Together, they raised a family of three children – Jeremy, Deanna, and Miles. After moving to Savannah in 1981, Dawn’s early career was in life insurance. She did this for several years before settling down to be a housewife. Having a deep love for animals, Dawn raised and cared for countless cats, dogs, and even horses throughout her life.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO