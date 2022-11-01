ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

2022 General Post-Election Audit random draw

By News Team
 3 days ago
BOSIE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Secretary of State will be selecting counties and precincts for the 2022 General Post-Election Audit on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Senate Bill 1274, signed into law by the Governor during the 2022 regular legislative session, created a post-election audit after each primary and general election. The counties selected to participate in the audit, based on a statistical model developed by the Secretary of State’s office in partnership with professors from Boise State University, will be chosen by random ball draw from 3 groupings based on their overall voting population – over 100,000 voters, 20,000 – 99,999 voters, and those counties under 20,000.

Each county receives a number of balls proportional to their voting population relative to that of the group they are in. From within each group, multiple counties will be selected, after which precincts from within those counties will be selected.

In total, 8 counties will be drawn and control of their respective ballots will immediately be turned over the county sheriff until the audit team’s arrival. The audit will then take place on-site in each of the 8 counties during the four days immediately following the draw, Nov. 19-22.

The draw will be streamed live from the Lincoln Auditorium in the Idaho Capitol by Idaho Public Television. The public and the press are welcome to attend. After hours access to the Lincoln auditorium for this meeting will be limited to the basement doors located down the stairs on the west side of the Capital building (on 8th Street).

You can watch the livestream HERE .

