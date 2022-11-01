ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“The Little Things” – helping cancer patients one bag at a time

(Mass Appeal) – You never know what it’s like to battle cancer unless you’ve gone through it. And once you have, it changes you. Jenna Lyons is a Stage 4 Breast Cancer patient who has turned her battle into a crusade to help others and she joins me now.
Keep moving through the winter with these simple yoga exercises

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for fitness Friday and as we turn our clocks back this Saturday, we’ve got a way to keep you fit through the darker months. That’s right, and Shelia Magalhaes, owner of Heart Song Yoga, is here to walk us through it.

