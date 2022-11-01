ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders

When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake

The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee

The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Lane Kiffin sends message to Tennessee ahead of matchup with Georgia

It’s been over 12 years since Lane Kiffin abruptly resigned as the head coach of the Tennessee Vols, but he still has UT on his mind every day it seems. Kiffin routinely tweets about the Vols. And at this point, I don’t know if he’s trying to troll Tennessee or if he genuinely regrets leaving Knoxville. Either way, he thinks about the Vols a lot.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals What He Told Brian Kelly About LSU

This weekend features some marquee SEC matchups — including a rivalry contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers. Alabama head coach Nick Saban once led the LSU program. During a press conference on Wednesday, Saban was asked if he'd given Brian Kelly any advice when he took over the Tigers' head coaching job earlier this year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NBC Sports

Tickets for No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Georgia listed at insane prices

Want to buy tickets to Saturday's No. 2 Tennessee versus No. 1 Georgia game?. Well, then make sure you're sitting down while reading this. Tickets for the highly-anticipated showdown between the top-ranked teams in college football are listed for crazy prices on the secondary market. As of Wednesday evening, the...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

No. 3 Quarterback Recruit Julian Sayin Announces Commitment

On Wednesday afternoon, the No. 3 quarterback recruit in the 2024 recruiting class announced his commitment. Julian Sayin, the No. 12 overall recruit in the class according to 247Sports, was choosing between three different SEC programs. Alabama, Georgia and LSU were the three finalists for the star quarterback. 247Sports' Crystal...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football Analyst Believes 1 Coach Might Be Fired Next

After weeks of speculation, Auburn fired head football coach Bryan Harsin on Monday. Following the move, a Twitter user asked Late Kick's Josh Pate which coach is most likely to get ousted next. Pate identified Neal Brown as the coach with the hottest seat, saying there's "a lot of smoke" on a move happening by the end of the year.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

2 Frontrunners Are Emerging In The Heisman Trophy Race

With the final stretch of the regular season just about here, the race for the Heisman Trophy is starting to come down to two exceptional quarterbacks. Coming into this season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was considered a heavy favorite to win the Heisman. He hasn't disappointed, completing 71.3 percent of his passes for 2,377 yards with 29 touchdowns and four interceptions.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

5-star Ian Jackson sets third official visit

Ian Jackson is the No. 3 player in the 2024 On3 150. The 6-foot-4 guard will take his third official visit to LSU this weekend. The five-star led the u17 USA Basketball team in scoring this summer with 11.9 points. They won the FIBA gold medal. This was coming off a summer where he played up in grade on the u17 Adidas 3SSB Circuit. Jackson averaged 16.2 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 54.4 percent from the field with his Wiz Kids organization.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Sports

Kansas suspends coach Bill Self four games, self-imposes recruiting restrictions amid ongoing investigation

Kansas has imposed a four-game suspension for coach Bill Self and lead assistant Kurtis Townsend to begin the season in response to the NCAA's ongoing investigation into potential wrongdoing by its top two coaches, the school announced Wednesday. The investigation into Kansas, which has yet to conclude as one of a handful of ongoing cases being adjudicated through the IARP process, began in 2017.
LAWRENCE, KS
saturdaytradition.com

Former Buckeye WR named Week 8 NFL Rookie of the Week

Garrett Wilson V is having a spectacular rookie season. Wilson, a former Ohio State standout, was named the NFL Rookie of the Week for the second time this season. In his Week 2 debut, Wilson recorded his first 2 NFL touchdowns while racking up 102 yards and 8 receptions, leading to his first Rookie of the Week title. Against the Patriots this past week, Wilson put together this second 100+ yard reception game, while recording 6 receptions. The WR had a career-best 115 yards against New England.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanBuzz

FanBuzz

Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.

 https://fanbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy