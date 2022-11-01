Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
Related
Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders
When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake
The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee
The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
atozsports.com
Lane Kiffin sends message to Tennessee ahead of matchup with Georgia
It’s been over 12 years since Lane Kiffin abruptly resigned as the head coach of the Tennessee Vols, but he still has UT on his mind every day it seems. Kiffin routinely tweets about the Vols. And at this point, I don’t know if he’s trying to troll Tennessee or if he genuinely regrets leaving Knoxville. Either way, he thinks about the Vols a lot.
Nick Saban Reveals What He Told Brian Kelly About LSU
This weekend features some marquee SEC matchups — including a rivalry contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers. Alabama head coach Nick Saban once led the LSU program. During a press conference on Wednesday, Saban was asked if he'd given Brian Kelly any advice when he took over the Tigers' head coaching job earlier this year.
atozsports.com
Georgia WR gave the Tennessee Vols the OPPOSITE of bulletin board material this week
The Tennessee Vols have received plenty of bulletin board material so far this season. There was a Florida player saying he didn’t view defending Tennessee’s wide receivers as a challenge. Then there was LSU head coach Brian Kelly saying he didn’t feel like the Vols’ offense could do...
NBC Sports
Tickets for No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Georgia listed at insane prices
Want to buy tickets to Saturday's No. 2 Tennessee versus No. 1 Georgia game?. Well, then make sure you're sitting down while reading this. Tickets for the highly-anticipated showdown between the top-ranked teams in college football are listed for crazy prices on the secondary market. As of Wednesday evening, the...
No. 3 Quarterback Recruit Julian Sayin Announces Commitment
On Wednesday afternoon, the No. 3 quarterback recruit in the 2024 recruiting class announced his commitment. Julian Sayin, the No. 12 overall recruit in the class according to 247Sports, was choosing between three different SEC programs. Alabama, Georgia and LSU were the three finalists for the star quarterback. 247Sports' Crystal...
Hall of Fame Punter, Raiders Legend Ray Guy Dead at 72
The Southern Miss alum was selected to seven Pro Bowls in a 14-year NFL career.
College Football Analyst Believes 1 Coach Might Be Fired Next
After weeks of speculation, Auburn fired head football coach Bryan Harsin on Monday. Following the move, a Twitter user asked Late Kick's Josh Pate which coach is most likely to get ousted next. Pate identified Neal Brown as the coach with the hottest seat, saying there's "a lot of smoke" on a move happening by the end of the year.
Georgia Football Recruiting: Visitor list for Tennessee game
A number of top recruits will descend on Sanford Stadium this weekend as No. 1 Georgia hosts No. 3 Tennessee in what will likely be the biggest regular season game of the year in college football. The Bulldogs currently sit at No. 2 in the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings...
2 Frontrunners Are Emerging In The Heisman Trophy Race
With the final stretch of the regular season just about here, the race for the Heisman Trophy is starting to come down to two exceptional quarterbacks. Coming into this season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was considered a heavy favorite to win the Heisman. He hasn't disappointed, completing 71.3 percent of his passes for 2,377 yards with 29 touchdowns and four interceptions.
5-star Ian Jackson sets third official visit
Ian Jackson is the No. 3 player in the 2024 On3 150. The 6-foot-4 guard will take his third official visit to LSU this weekend. The five-star led the u17 USA Basketball team in scoring this summer with 11.9 points. They won the FIBA gold medal. This was coming off a summer where he played up in grade on the u17 Adidas 3SSB Circuit. Jackson averaged 16.2 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 54.4 percent from the field with his Wiz Kids organization.
CBS Sports
Kansas suspends coach Bill Self four games, self-imposes recruiting restrictions amid ongoing investigation
Kansas has imposed a four-game suspension for coach Bill Self and lead assistant Kurtis Townsend to begin the season in response to the NCAA's ongoing investigation into potential wrongdoing by its top two coaches, the school announced Wednesday. The investigation into Kansas, which has yet to conclude as one of a handful of ongoing cases being adjudicated through the IARP process, began in 2017.
News: 5-Star Cornerback Desmond Ricks Includes LSU in Final Three Schools
Ricks, the No. 2 cornerback in the 2023 class, also set his commitment date.
5-star 2023 DB Desmond Ricks down to three schools, schedules commitment date
Alabama has been in pursuit of highly sought-after defensive back Desmond Ricks. Ricks was formerly a 2024 prospect but recently decided to reclassify into the 2023 class. That hasn’t stopped the Crimson Tide from going all in for the Virginia native. Ricks transferred to IMG Academy from his home...
Celebrity Guest Picker Announced for Georgia vs Tennessee
ESPN College Gameday has announced that Luke Bryan will be the celebrity guest picker for the Georgia versus Tennessee game. College Gameday comes to town for the first time since the Kentucky game a year ago. Georgia was placed at No. 3 and the Volunteers were crowned with the No. 1 spot in ...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Buckeye WR named Week 8 NFL Rookie of the Week
Garrett Wilson V is having a spectacular rookie season. Wilson, a former Ohio State standout, was named the NFL Rookie of the Week for the second time this season. In his Week 2 debut, Wilson recorded his first 2 NFL touchdowns while racking up 102 yards and 8 receptions, leading to his first Rookie of the Week title. Against the Patriots this past week, Wilson put together this second 100+ yard reception game, while recording 6 receptions. The WR had a career-best 115 yards against New England.
FanBuzz
Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.https://fanbuzz.com/
Comments / 0