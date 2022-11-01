ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg bar owner sentenced for cocaine trafficking, weapons offenses

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xsAS9_0iuc1ihP00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The operator of Queenies Cafe in Harrisburg was sentenced on Oct. 27 for cocaine trafficking and firearms offenses, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Saqueena “Queenie” Williams, 46, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted in November 2021 of drug trafficking and weapons offenses, according to the release.

On Feb. 1, 2018, law enforcement officers seized drugs and guns during a search of the home and other properties associated with Williams and her coconspirator, Nyree Letterlough, according to the release.

Williams was convicted of running a drug trafficking conspiracy from 2012 to 2018. According to the release, a jury found that she trafficked in excess of 5 kilograms of cocaine and possessed guns in furtherance of her drug trafficking operation.

Letterlough was sentenced previously to more than nine years in prison for cocaine trafficking and weapons offenses. She surrendered her interests in Grams Grill in Harrisburg and another real estate property, the release noted.

Williams surrendered her interests in Queenies Cafe in Harrisburg as well as the liquor license and other properties, according to the latest release.

Comments / 11

bambi blackie
2d ago

find it questionable that literally the article right before this was a man with pretty much the same charges and he got one year yet this person got twenty years. things that make you go hhmmm.

Reply(1)
3
Nann
3d ago

Why is this cafe still open open he had a business there and it is certain the business is still going on even with him in jail Emmanuel this place has got to be closed down

Reply(2)
2
 

