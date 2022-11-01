Read full article on original website
Who (or What) Owns the Most Land in Indiana?
The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one report claims one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. Is it right?
What Indiana voters need to know ahead of the general election Tuesday
Tuesday, November 8 is the general election day in Indiana. Here are a few things you will need to know before you cast your ballot.
wbiw.com
Local winners announced as Indiana Historical Society Annual Award winners
INDIANA — The Indiana Historical Society (IHS) is proud to announce its Annual Award Winners for 2022. Each year, these awards recognize outstanding individuals and organizations whose efforts have enriched the lives of others by conveying awareness and appreciation of Indiana’s history on local, regional, and statewide levels.
wrtv.com
VOTE NOW | Which time zone does Indiana belong in?
Hoosiers will turn their clocks back one hour before heading to bed on Saturday night. The time change will reignite a popular debate. Which time zone does the state belong in?. Indiana started observing Daylight Saving Time in April 2006. Before then, most of state was on Indiana Time. Currently,...
WIBC.com
Indiana DNR Talks License/Fees Increase
STATEWIDE — You may have noticed that prices for hunting and fishing licenses have increased from last year. You’re not seeing things – it’s real, and here’s why. “In September of 2021, the Natural Resources Commission approved increases to fees for our hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses, as well as a number of commercial licenses and permits,” says Linnea Petercheff, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Licensing/Permitting Supervisor.
Programs are offering more bill assistance this winter
INDIANAPOLIS — This winter is expected to be expensive when it comes to heating your home. That's why there is more money on the table if you need help. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is for Indiana households making 60% of the state median income. If you're a...
buildingindiana.com
Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility
Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
wbiw.com
Multi-county Cybersecurity conversation
INDIANA – The Indiana Office of Technology will be hosting meetings around the State about cybersecurity. Local units are encouraged to attend. The topics will include HEA 1169 cybersecurity reporting requirements, the IN.gov program, and prevention methods for a cyber threat and attack. It’s imperative in today’s tech-reliant world...
Indiana Cattle Dog Looking to Round-Up a Family [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi I’m Lycan, a two-year-old cattle dog mix at the Vanderburgh Humane Society! And if you like an active and fun-sized shadow, you’ll love me! I’m a little shy at first, but warm up very quickly! I already know “sit” and am said to be potty trained. I’m very motivated by treats (which is great for training!) and would do great in a home that will oblige my herding instincts. No, you don’t need to provide me with cattle…just lots of exercise! My breed needs a job to stay happy, and they say a tired pup is a happy pup! My adoption fee is $150 and includes my neuter, microchip and vaccinations.
WANE-TV
Do you own any of these items recalled in October?
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has released a list of items recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission in October. The items range from tea kettles to air fryers. “Consumer protection is one of my office’s top priorities. If you have difficulty finding a solution for your...
wfyi.org
Indiana Department of Revenue asks Hoosiers to contact it about missing taxpayer refund payments
Hoosiers who haven’t received Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments – but think they should have – should contact the state. Indiana first sent out $125 per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Lawmakers added an additional $200 during this summer’s special session. All direct deposits and paper checks for those payments should now have been received.
WTHR
Indiana's US Senate candidates discuss priorities if elected
Polls will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. local time. If you are in line by 6 p.m., you will be permitted to vote. This election cycle, every voter in Indiana will have the chance to select who represents the Hoosier state in the United States Senate.
WANE-TV
Indiana Rep. Bob Morris: Stop turning my signs into pumpkin signs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Handmade signs to advertise pumpkins on the city’s north side seem to have something in common beyond the spray paint. They were originally signs for something – or someone – else. Like State Rep. Bob Morris’ (R-Dist. 84) campaign. “In...
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
wbiw.com
19 healthcare organizations in Indiana recognized for their commitment to improving cardiovascular health
INDIANA — Across Indiana, 19 healthcare organizations received American Heart Association outpatient program achievement awards for commitment to reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke by improving high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, and blood pressure management. The awards recognize a commitment to following the latest evidence- and science-based care guidelines.
Indiana Waterfalls With Stunning Fall Foliage Backdrop are a Must See On Your Next Autumn Getaway
The Hoosier state truly is a beautiful place. Indiana gets a lot of flack online for being a state that's full of corn and race cars, and while we do have a lot of corn and a huge racing history in the state, Indiana also is home to some seriously beautiful views. The fall foliage in Indiana is truly a sight to behold. Not to mention Indiana is home to many historical covered bridges, and plenty of beautiful state parks. Indiana is full of beautiful hidden gems, quite like this one, Cataract Falls.
wbiw.com
Doral Renewables launches next phase of $1.5B Solar Farm in Northwest Indiana
FRANCESVILLE – Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined Israeli officials and executives of Doral Renewables LLC, a leading U.S.-based developer of renewable energy projects backed by Israeli and U.S. investors, today to celebrate the launch of the second phase of the company’s three-phase, 13,000-acre solar farm project, Mammoth Solar, in northwest Indiana.
wbiw.com
Deer firearms season begins on Saturday, November 12th
INDIANA – Listen up hunters, deer firearms season runs from Nov. 12 – Nov. 27. Don’t risk license delays due to technical difficulties or long lines at your local retailer. Plan to buy your deer hunting license early. If you want to buy online, check that you...
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
wbiw.com
Governor Holcomb reappoints Seymour’s Bret Cornn among others
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions including a Seymour man. Bret Cornn, a physician assistant with Schneck Primary Care was reappointed to the Physician Assistant Committee. Board of Chiropractic Examiners. The governor made three reappointments to the board, who...
